Capri : Jonathan Akeroyd to Leave Versace at End of March 2022

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that Jonathan Akeroyd will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer of Versace to pursue another opportunity that will enable him to return to the United Kingdom and be closer to his family. Mr. Akeroyd will remain with Versace through March 31, 2022, and will work with John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings, to provide full support to the executive leadership team and ensure an orderly transition. Capri Holdings will immediately begin a search for a new Chief Executive Officer of Versace.

John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings commented, “I would like to thank Jonathan for his leadership and tremendous contribution to Versace. We wish him the best in his new role. He leaves Versace at a time when there is strong momentum for the brand and we are executing on our clearly defined strategic initiatives. Versace has an exceptional management team in place, led by the innovative design vision of Donatella Versace, and we remain confident in the luxury house’s long-term growth potential.”

Jonathan Akeroyd, Chief Executive Officer of Versace commented, “I am honored to have led Versace and to have worked with the hugely talented management team to grow and strengthen the brand. I would like to thank all of the Versace employees, Donatella and John for their partnership. I am fully committed to ensuring a smooth transition, and am confident that Versace remains well-positioned to achieve continued success.”

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company’s goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

