Michael Kors owner Capri posts upbeat sales, profit on China recovery

May 31 (Reuters) - Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings
Ltd on Wednesday beat estimates for fourth-quarter
revenue and profit, buoyed by a sales rebound in China following
easing of pandemic-related curbs late last year.
Shares of the luxury group, which also owns Versace and
Jimmy Choo brands, rose 5% in premarket trading.
Chinese consumers, unshackled from COVID-19
restrictions, have returned to splurging on luxury handbags and
apparel, countering a slowdown in demand from the company's
North American market which accounted for 57% of the group's
revenue in 2022.
Capri posted adjusted earnings per share of 97 cents,
higher than 94 cents that analysts had expected.
The luxury group posted quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion,
compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.28 billion,
according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)