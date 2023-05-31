Advanced search
    CPRI   VGG1890L1076

CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CPRI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-30 pm EDT
39.58 USD   -0.98%
06:58aMichael Kors owner Capri posts upbeat sales, profit on China recovery
RE
06:56a(CPRI) CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED Sees Q1 Revenue $1.20B
MT
06:56a(CPRI) CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED Expects Fiscal Year 2024 Revenue $5.70B
MT
Michael Kors owner Capri posts upbeat sales, profit on China recovery

05/31/2023 | 06:58am EDT
People shop in the Michael Kors store in the SoHo section of New York

May 31 (Reuters) - Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings Ltd on Wednesday beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit, buoyed by a sales rebound in China following easing of pandemic-related curbs late last year.

Shares of the luxury group, which also owns Versace and Jimmy Choo brands, rose 5% in premarket trading.

Chinese consumers, unshackled from COVID-19 restrictions, have returned to splurging on luxury handbags and apparel, countering a slowdown in demand from the company's North American market which accounted for 57% of the group's revenue in 2022.

Capri posted adjusted earnings per share of 97 cents, higher than 94 cents that analysts had expected.

The luxury group posted quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.28 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2023
