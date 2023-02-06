New York Fashion Week: social media, economy could influence trends

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Big brands and emerging
labels will present their new collections at New York Fashion
Week, which kicks off on Friday, seeking to entice
trend-followers with their latest creations and perhaps some
viral moments.
From celebrity favorite Michael Kors to New York first-timer
Heron Preston, more than 70 brands will be showcasing their
autumn/winter 2023 designs around the city, according to the
event's organizer, the Council of Fashion Designers of America
(CFDA).
At a time when social media is opening up once-exclusive
catwalk shows to fashion followers around the world, brands will
be seeking to stand out and create plenty of buzz.
In October, Parisian brand Coperni spray-painted a dress
onto model Bella Hadid for its show finale.
"A lot of designers are really realizing that Gen Z and
TikTok is very prone to weird items and that the weirder, the
better," Frances Solá-Santiago, a fashion writer at online
publication Refinery29, told Reuters.
"Designers are recognizing that there is importance and not
just putting ... models down a runway but really trying to do
something bigger.”
Among the highlights this season will be the return of
designer and new CFDA Chairman Thom Browne from Paris. Brands
Rodarte and Luar will open and close the lineup respectively.
Solá-Santiago said she expected to see a Y2K revival and the
continued resurgence of nightlife attire as well as designers
looking to social media trends for inspiration.
“There's a lot of niche TikTok aesthetics that are really
emerging like #Cottagecore #Regencycore, #Balletcore," she said.
However, at a time when people globally are experiencing
high inflation for everyday essentials, will designs reflect the
reality of current times?
“Fashion is always really inspired by what's happening in
the economic landscape, so there's also a lot of talk about how
are designers going to react to inflation, to the impending
recession," Solá-Santiago said.
"That's something that I'm very curious to look out because
it's very interesting to see how fashion is impacting culture
and how people are dressing for the times that we live in."
(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)