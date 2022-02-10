Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Caprice Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRS   AU0000024275

CAPRICE RESOURCES LIMITED

(CRS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caprice Resources : Application for quotation of securities - CRS

02/10/2022 | 05:04pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

Entity name

CAPRICE RESOURCES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 11, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CRS

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

11,656,250

11/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

1.1 Name of entity

CAPRICE RESOURCES LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

96624970725

1.3

ASX issuer code

CRS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

04-Feb-2022 09:36

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

CRS

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

CRS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

11/2/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

11,656,250

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.16000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Caprice Resources Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -2,08 M -1,51 M -1,51 M
Net cash 2021 3,32 M 2,40 M 2,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,2 M 7,42 M 7,42 M
EV / Sales 2020 362x
EV / Sales 2021 972x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CAPRICE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Caprice Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Muir Managing Director & Executive Director
David Samuel Church Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Miethke Non-Executive Director
Michael Caruso Non-Executive Director
Oonagh Jane Malone Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPRICE RESOURCES LIMITED-13.89%9
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.43%175 686
RIO TINTO PLC15.94%126 999
GLENCORE PLC12.01%74 506
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.64%57 897
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.73%35 529