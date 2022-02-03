Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Caprice Resources : Investor Presentation

02/03/2022
This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Caprice Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 22:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -2,08 M -1,47 M -1,47 M
Net cash 2021 3,32 M 2,34 M 2,34 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,9 M 8,40 M 8,40 M
EV / Sales 2020 362x
EV / Sales 2021 972x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CAPRICE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Caprice Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Muir Managing Director & Executive Director
David Samuel Church Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Miethke Non-Executive Director
Michael Caruso Non-Executive Director
Oonagh Jane Malone Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPRICE RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%8
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.80%167 358
RIO TINTO PLC9.71%120 791
GLENCORE PLC7.28%71 335
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.16%54 660
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.47%33 342