Caprice Resources : LAKE AUSTIN MAIDEN AIRCORE COMPLETED

The maiden aircore program on the southern end of Lake Austin is now complete. The program consisted of 80 holes for a total of 2,451m.

Variety of rock types intersected with contrasting stratigraphy to that of The Island. Samples have been submitted for analysis and are expected mid to late April.

High grade rock chips returned from the new Detector Gully prospect on The Island with results of 26.0g/t Au , 8.4g/t Au & 1.7g/t Au .

LAKE AUSTIN MAIDEN AIRCORE COMPLETED;

DETECTOR GULLY ROCK CHIPS OF UP TO 26.0g/t Au

Caprice Resources Ltd (ASX: CRS) ("Caprice" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Island Gold Project ("IGP", "Project"), located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Aircore drilling on the Lake Austin portion of the IGP has been completed. The program was the first drilling to test the southern end of Lake Austin. A total of 80 holes were completed for 2,451m at an average hole depth of 31m. This is considerably lower than the budgeted 75m per hole. Pleasingly, the average depth of transported cover was less than 10m, significantly shallower than expected.

A range of rock types were intercepted, including ultramafic, mafic and intermediate lithological units, as well as felsic porphyry and dolerite intrusives. Shearing and quartz veining was also seen in several holes. All samples have been submitted for analysis with turnaround time expected of 6 - 8 weeks.

In addition to the completion of aircore drilling, mapping and rock chip sampling on The Island identified a new high-grade prospect, Detector Gully. The high-grade grab samples taken from BIF exposures at surface is very promising, with this new prospect to be tested in the next round of RC drilling.

Managing Director, Andrew Muir, commented:

"The Lake Austin aircore drilling program has been very insightful, revealing a number of positives in a previously untested area. Whilst immediately adjacent to a salt lake, there is less than 10m of transported cover, significantly less than expected. The area contains a variety of favourable rock types, as well as a

highly variable depth of weathering, possibly reflecting the presence of structures and alteration. The assay results will be eagerly awaited.

Exploration continues on other parts of the IGP, with rock chip and mapping identifying the new Detector Gully prospect. With high grade gold at surface, this prospect is a high priority drill target for the next round of RC drilling on The Island scheduled to commence in the next few months.

In addition, work is ongoing on Cuddingwarra, Big Bell South and Northampton, with activities including target generation, geophysics planning and interpretation, in preparation for drilling programs across a range of projects."

