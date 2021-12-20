Caprice Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CRS

ASX +security code and description

CRSAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

20/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211029/pdf/452d792qfl45x5.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Tranche 1: 250,000 rights vesting on the Company announcing an Inferred, Indicated or Measured Resource (as defined in the JORC Code) of no less than 250,000oz of gold or gold equivalent at a minimum grade of 2.0 g/t of gold or gold equivalent expiring 20 December 2024

Tranche 2: 500,000 rights vesting on the Company announcing an Inferred, Indicated or Measured Resource (as defined in the JORC Code) of no less than 500,000oz of gold or gold equivalent at a minimum grade of 2.0 g/t of gold or gold equivalent expiring 20 December 2025

Tranche 3: 750,000 rights vesting on the Company announcing an Inferred, Indicated or Measured Resource (as defined in the JORC Code) of no less than 750,000oz of gold or gold equivalent at a minimum grade of 2.0 g/t of gold or gold equivalent expiring 20 December 2025

Tranche 4: 250,000 rights vesting on 2 years service expiring 20 December 2024