    CRS   AU0000024275

CAPRICE RESOURCES LIMITED

(CRS)
Caprice Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CRS

12/20/2021 | 02:10am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CAPRICE RESOURCES LTD

Date of this announcement

Monday December 20, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

CRSAB

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,750,000

20/12/2021

New class - code

Unquoted options exercisable at $0.40 and

50,000

20/12/2021

to be confirmed

expiring 20 December 2024

New class - code

Unquoted options exercisable at $0.60 and

33,333

20/12/2021

to be confirmed

expiring 20 December 2024

New class - code

Unquoted options exercisable at $0.80 and

25,000

20/12/2021

to be confirmed

expiring 20 December 2024

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

CAPRICE RESOURCES LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

96624970725

1.3

ASX issuer code

CRS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class") does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

CRSAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

20/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211029/pdf/452d792qfl45x5.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Tranche 1: 250,000 rights vesting on the Company announcing an Inferred, Indicated or Measured Resource (as defined in the JORC Code) of no less than 250,000oz of gold or gold equivalent at a minimum grade of 2.0 g/t of gold or gold equivalent expiring 20 December 2024

Tranche 2: 500,000 rights vesting on the Company announcing an Inferred, Indicated or Measured Resource (as defined in the JORC Code) of no less than 500,000oz of gold or gold equivalent at a minimum grade of 2.0 g/t of gold or gold equivalent expiring 20 December 2025

Tranche 3: 750,000 rights vesting on the Company announcing an Inferred, Indicated or Measured Resource (as defined in the JORC Code) of no less than 750,000oz of gold or gold equivalent at a minimum grade of 2.0 g/t of gold or gold equivalent expiring 20 December 2025

Tranche 4: 250,000 rights vesting on 2 years service expiring 20 December 2024

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

250,000

Number of +securities

500,000

Number of +securities

750,000

Number of +securities

250,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Caprice Resources Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -2,08 M -1,48 M -1,48 M
Net cash 2021 3,32 M 2,36 M 2,36 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,2 M 8,75 M 8,70 M
EV / Sales 2020 362x
EV / Sales 2021 972x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart CAPRICE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Caprice Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Muir Managing Director & Executive Director
David Samuel Church Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Miethke Non-Executive Director
Michael Caruso Non-Executive Director
Oonagh Jane Malone Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPRICE RESOURCES LIMITED-30.19%9
BHP GROUP-2.43%148 510
RIO TINTO PLC-10.86%106 724
GLENCORE PLC58.09%64 059
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC21.39%47 586
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.28%33 247