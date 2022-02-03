Log in
    CRS   AU0000024275

CAPRICE RESOURCES LIMITED

(CRS)
Caprice Resources : Proposed issue of securities - CRS

02/03/2022 | 05:56pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CAPRICE RESOURCES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

4/2/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unquoted option exercisable at $0.30 with 2 year term

421,875

confirmed

New class-code to be

Unquoted option exercisable at $0.30 with 2 year term

5,828,125

confirmed

CRS

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

843,750

Proposed +issue date

14/3/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

CAPRICE RESOURCES LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

96624970725

1.3

ASX issuer code

CRS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/2/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

11/3/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

Shareholder approval for Director participation in placement and for one free attaching option for every two new shares

personal

issued under the placement as announced on 4 February 2022.

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ASX +security code and description

CRS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

843,750

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.16000

only

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

use

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

personal

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o

of the proposed +securities are appropriate and

+securities on ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unquoted option exercisable at $0.30 with 2 year term

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

421,875

For

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Free attaching option as part of placement

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Yes

Options details

only

+Security currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD 0.3000

use

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

CRS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary share (ASX: CRS)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Terms of options will be set out in notice of meeting

ersonalp

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unquoted option exercisable at $0.30 with 2 year term

+Security type

Options

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Caprice Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 22:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
