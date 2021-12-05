Caprice Resources : Significant Expansion of the Northampton Project

ASX RELEASE | 6 December 2021 | ASX:CRS

only SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF NORTHAMPTON PROJECT SUMMARY Northampton Project significantly expanded to over 1,170km2 via three new Exploration Licence Applications (ELAs) and the purchase of the Yungaro Project Northampton is a highly prospective historical base metals field that has seen very little use modern exploration All historical deposits discovered as outcropping mineralisation

Caprice is applying new geological concepts to test the potential for mineralisation away from historical mining areas

Late 2020 RC drilling by Caprice returned excellent results of 31m @ 1.1% Cu, 2.0% Pb & 9g/t Ag

Caprice Resources Ltd (ASX: CRS) ("Caprice" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update

for the Northampton Base Metals Project ("Northampton", "Project"), located in the Mid West

region of Western Australia.

Caprice has submitted three ELAs which abut the Company's existing 150km Northampton tenements. The ELAs cover an area of c.900km2. In addition, the Company has agreed to purchase the Yungaro Project from a private party for $210,000 in Caprice scrip plus milestone payments. The Yungaro Project consists of two granted exploration licences covering c.130km2, which abut the southernmost ELA. Combined, the Northampton Project now covers over 1,170km2.

Between 1850 and 1973, over 100 base metals deposits were mined in the Northampton Mineral Field. Production is estimated at 77kt Pb, 4.3kt Cu, 42t Zn and 212kg Ag. Almost all of the deposits outcropped at surface. The deposits are structurally controlled, generally occurring as massive or disseminated sulphides or in breccias. Since production ceased, the area has seen minimal modern exploration.

RC drilling by Caprice near the Wheal Fortune Mine in late 2020 returned outstanding first pass results of 31m @ 1.1% Cu, 2.0% Pb & 9g/t Ag, incl. 3m @ 3.8% Cu, 3.8% Pb & 3g/t Ag (see ASX: 1/10/20).

ForUsing regional geophysical datasets, Caprice has interpreted early structural corridors away from the historical mining area which may have the potential to host a broader style of structurally controlled hydrothermal Pb-Cu-Zn-Ag mineralisation.

irst pass work will likely involve a regional aeromagnetic survey to assist in refining the geological and structural interpretation of the region to generate targets prior to any significant on-ground exploration.

Managing Director, Andrew Muir, commented:

"Via some detailed geological analysis, Caprice has recognised a significant opportunity in the Northampton region. The region has had significant historical production, and we believe it remains very fertile, yet it has not been subject to modern exploration methods or the application of new concepts."

