CAPRICORN : Management Discussion and Analysis

Management Discussion and Analysis

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Introduction

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A) concerns the financial situation, operating results and cash flows of SATO Technologies Corp. (formerly Canada Computational Unlimited Corp.) ("SATO" or the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021. The discussion should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company's financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All monetary amounts are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. These documents, as well as additional information on the Company, are filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and are available online at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this MD&A are forward-looking statements or contain forward-looking information, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of SATO and its projects, business strategy, corporate plans, objectives and goals, as well as the market conditions applicable to SATO. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, among others: expectations regarding foreign exchange rates; statements relating to the business and future activities of and developments related to SATO; statements relating to the finances of SATO not based on the audited financial statements of SATO; the expected success of business activities; expectations for other economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to SATO in general, including the price of cryptoassets; the business objectives and milestones of SATO; the amount and principal uses of available funds, including the funds to be used for anticipated investments; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the Company's business and the industry and markets in which it operates, as of the date of this MD&A. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SATO to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form (the "AIF"), including risks relating to cryptocurrency mining, risks related to SATO's cryptocurrency Mining Operations; risks related to the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; risks related to governmental regulation and enforcement; volatility of the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"); cybersecurity risks; risks related to electrical power and internet; and tax risks. Although SATO has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein and in the AIF are made as of the date of the respective document in which they are contained and, other than as required by law, SATO disclaims any obligation to update any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements.

