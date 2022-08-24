CAPRICORN : Management Discussion and Analysis

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Table of Contents
Introduction
3
Forward-Looking Statements
3
Glossary
4
Non-IFRS Performance Measures
4
Company
6
The Facility
7
Custody of assets
7
Highlights of the three and six months ended June 30, 2022:
8
Results of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three and six months ended
June 30, 2021
9
Selected Quarterly Information (in accordance with IFRS)
11
Liquidity and Capital Resources
12
Related Party Transactions
13
Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements
13
Financial Instruments and Business Risks
14
Critical Accounting Estimates and Accounting Policies
15
Capital Management
16
Share Capital
16
Risk Factors
17
2
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Introduction
The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A) concerns the financial situation, operating results and cash flows of SATO Technologies Corp. (formerly Canada Computational Unlimited Corp.) ("SATO" or the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021. The discussion should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company's financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All monetary amounts are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. These documents, as well as additional information on the Company, are filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and are available online at www.sedar.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this MD&A are forward-looking statements or contain forward-looking information, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of SATO and its projects, business strategy, corporate plans, objectives and goals, as well as the market conditions applicable to SATO. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, among others: expectations regarding foreign exchange rates; statements relating to the business and future activities of and developments related to SATO; statements relating to the finances of SATO not based on the audited financial statements of SATO; the expected success of business activities; expectations for other economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to SATO in general, including the price of cryptoassets; the business objectives and milestones of SATO; the amount and principal uses of available funds, including the funds to be used for anticipated investments; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future.
Forward-looking information and statements are based on current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the Company's business and the industry and markets in which it operates, as of the date of this MD&A. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SATO to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form (the "AIF"), including risks relating to cryptocurrency mining, risks related to SATO's cryptocurrency Mining Operations; risks related to the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; risks related to governmental regulation and enforcement; volatility of the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"); cybersecurity risks; risks related to electrical power and internet; and tax risks. Although SATO has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein and in the AIF are made as of the date of the respective document in which they are contained and, other than as required by law, SATO disclaims any obligation to update any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements.
3
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Glossary
"ASIC" means an application-specific integrated circuit customized for Mining.
"Bitcoin" or "BTC" is a peer-to-peer payment system and the digital currency of that system, which uses open source cryptography to control the creation and transfer of such digital currency.
"Blockchain" is a growing list of records, called Blocks, that are linked together using cryptography.
"Block Reward" means the award of a cryptocurrency to a miner that successfully adds a Block to the Blockchain.
"Difficulty" is a measure of how difficult it is to mine a Block in terms of computing power and energy spent.
"Ether", "ETH" or "Ethereum" are used interchangeably and refer to the native token of the Ethereum Network, a global, open-source platform for decentralized applications.
"Hashrate" is a measure of mining power whereby the expected revenue from mining is directly proportional to a miner's hashrate normalized by the total hashrate of the network.
"Hosting" means the commercial activity of renting space, for a fee, to host ASIC or cryptocurrency mining equipment to other companies.
"Lightning Network" is a layer two protocol for Bitcoin that is layered on top of the Bitcoin Blockchain to allow cheap and instant payments.
"Mining" refers to the provision of computing capacity (or hashing power) to secure a distributed network by creating, verifying, publishing and propagating blocks in the blockchain in exchange for rewards and fees denominated in the native token of that network (i.e. Bitcoin or Ethereum, as applicable) for each block generated.
"Mining Equipment" means a single computer system that performs the necessary computations for Mining.
"Network difficulty" is a measure of how difficult it is to find a hash below a given target.
Non-IFRS Performance Measures
This MD&A makes reference to certain measures that are not recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. They are therefore not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company uses non-IFRS measures including "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Mining Profit" as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from the Management's perspective. The following tables reconcile non-IFRS measures used by the Company to analyze the operational performance of the Company to their nearest IFRS measures and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income (loss) and unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows included in the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021.
4
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Mining Profit
Mining profit represents gross profit (revenue less cost of revenue), excluding depreciation and revenue from hosting and site operating costs directly attributable to hosting and other revenue.
The following is a reconciliation of gross profit to the non-IFRS measure of mining profit for the three and six months ended June 30:
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross profit
$
532,857
$
634,090
$
813,555
$
1,330,883
Add (deduct)
Hosting revenue
(1,466,343)
(116,923)
(2,472,953)
(150,163)
Other revenue
(76,153)
(9,000)
(94,926)
(18,000)
Site operating costs attributable to
hosting
839,340
40,583
1,495,512
47,309
Depreciation
331,590
111,951
661,096
206,483
Mining Profit
$
161,291
$
660,701
$
402,284
$
1,416,512
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) excluding finance income, finance expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted for non-cash and one-timenon-recurring transactions. The Company uses it to assess profitability.
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$(2,995,450)
$
(467,458)
$(5,093,237)
$ 77,356
Add (deduct)
Finance expense
50,715
175,044
90,424
338,858
Finance income
(336)
(13)
(336)
(340)
Future Income taxes
62,876
(32,628)
52,850
(121,385)
Depreciation
331,590
111,951
661,096
206,483
EBITDA
(2,550,605)
(213,104)
(4,289,203)
500,972
Share-based payments
245,611
3,619
1,367,070
6,417
Loss (gain) on use of digital assets
135,495
202,382
150,577
(38,408)
Revaluation of digital assets
2,042,537
-
2,042,537
-
Loss on loans payable
-
168,601
-
90,381
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(126,962)
$
161,498
$
(729,019)
$
559,362
5
