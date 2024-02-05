Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO"), a Bitcoin computing organization, announces January 2024 Bitcoin Production and Efficiency, powered by renewable energy.

January Mining Update and Full Year comparatives (unaudited)

In January, the mining network hashrate1 increased by 3.56% month over month. As part of our load shedding agreement with Hydro Joliette, we sustained 33 hours of load shedding which represents around 4.44% of our monthly operating hours.

Key Metrics January 2024 December 2023 FY 2023 FY 2022 Total Hashrate capacity installed at the end of the period 0.54 EH/s 0.54 EH/s 0.54 EH/s 0.54 EH/s Average operating Hashrate 0.51 EH/s 0.529 EH/s N/A N/A Total BTC earned1 31 38 260 95 Mining revenue (US$) $1,345,475 $1,619,186 $8,198,296 $2,059,279 Total revenue ($US) $1,345,475 $1,619,186 $13,277,375 $7,842,013 Avg. monthly Network Hashrate 2 523 EH/S 505 EH/S N/A N/A BTC Sold 22 41 257 102 BTC Hodl 49 40 40 44 BTC Hodl Value (US$)3 $2,054,852 $1,694,602 $1,694,602 $728,644 Cash Position (US$)4 $1,239,822 $1,661,022 $1,661,022 $265,348

BTC produced per EH/s Month Feb March April May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec Jan Ratio 90.3 90.7 80.2 91.2 75.3 74.7 74.1 68.7 67.5 66.7 71.8 60.4

Electricity Usage Cost per BTC (US$) Month Jan Feb March April May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec kWh cost $6,484 $6,997 $8,105 $9,542 $8,662 $9,488 $10,202 $10,100 $10,577 $10,824 $10,433 $10,165 All-in Electricity Cost5 per BTC (US$) All-in electric cost5 $9,971 $11,089 $12,207 $14,550 $13,211 $14,455 $15,780 $15,311 $16,632 $16,412 $15,924 $15,308

On behalf of the board,



Romain Nouzareth,

SATO CEO and Chairman

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company providing efficient computing power. The Company currently operates one center tailored to produce compute power for Bitcoin Mining, but may look to expand or add additional centers for High Power Computing ("HPC"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), and L2's. The Company is listed on (TSXV: SATO) and (OTCQB: CCPUF). To learn more about SATO, visit www.bysato.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Romain Nouzareth

invest@bysato.com

Phone: +1 (450) 756-3636

1 Represents the total BTC allocated to the Company from the mining pools in which it participates based on the hashrate contributed by the Company during the month.

2 Network Hashrate represents the average, calculated on a daily basis, of the hashrate contributed by all mining activity during the month, available at https://www.blockchain.com/explorer/charts/hash-rate.

3 Represents the number of BTC held multiplied by the closing BTC price on the last day of the month (BTC price as at January 31, 2024: $42,548) Source : Google Finance.

4 Includes both unrestricted and restricted cash positions converted using the daily exchange rate, as of reporting date, available at https://www.bankofcanada.ca/rates/exchange/.

5 All-in Electricity Cost consists of the charge per kWh for electricity consumed (the Electricity Usage Cost) and a charge for the maximum kW reached at any point in time during the billing period, which can vary slightly from period to period depending on external factors such as temperature.

