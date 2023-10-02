Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO"), one of the most performant innovation driven digital asset mining pioneers, announces September 2023 Bitcoin Production and Efficiency, all powered by renewable energy.

September Mining Update (unaudited)

In September, the mining network hashrate increased by 5.44% month over month.

Key Metrics September 2023 August 2023 July 2023 Total Hashrate capacity installed 0.54 EH/s 0.54 EH/s 0.54 EH/s Average operating Hashrate 0.524 EH/s 0.526 EH/s 0.495 EH/s Total BTC Mined on site 36 39 37 Mining revenue (US$) $954,016 $1,078,161 $1,099,803 Avg. monthly Network Hashrate 407 EH/s 386 EH/s 378 EH/s BTC Sold 36 46 6 BTC HODL 36 36 43 Cash Position (US$)1 $1,737,979 $1,707,703 $1,574,355

Furthermore, SATO is providing historical financial data for analysts and investors to compare us with our peers. This will highlight our top-tier ranking relative to the largest publicly traded mining companies.

BTC produced per Eh/s Month Jan Feb March April May June July Aug Sept Ratio 108.7 90.3 90.7 80.2 91.2 75.3 74.7 74.1 68.7

Electrical price per BTC (USD) Month Jan Feb March April May June July Aug kWh cost $6,484 $6,997 $8,105 $9,542 $8,662 $9,488 $10,202 $10,100 All-in electrical cost $9,971 $11,089 $12,207 $14,550 $13,211 $14,455 $15,780 $15,311

On behalf of the board,

Romain Nouzareth,

SATO CEO and Chairman

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company positioned for ongoing success in deploying computing power for Bitcoin Mining, High Power Computing ("HPC"), and Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), via proprietary data centers designed to provide efficient compute power tailored for the digital ecosystem. Listed on (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) since 2021, the Company prides itself on outstanding performance, financial stability, and a top-tier team. Around 65% of securities (on a fully diluted basis) owned by Officers, Directors, Insiders and Shareholders above 7% with long term vision. To learn more about SATO's distinct vision, ambitious goals and meet the team, visit www.bysato.com.

