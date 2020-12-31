Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc.    CAK.H   CA14069F2044

CAPRICORN BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS INC.

(CAK.H)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 12/15 01:49:07 pm
0.055 CAD   --.--%
12:35pCapricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. Issues Stock Options
NE
08/25Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. Resignation from Board
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. Issues Stock Options

12/31/2020 | 12:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2020) - Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. (TSXV: CAK.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board has approved the issuance of 132,620 stock options ("Stock Options") to directors on December 29, 2020. Each Stock Option is exercisable into Common Shares at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of five years from the date of issuance, subject to continued affiliation with the Company with accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Capricorn

The Company is a NEX listed company and classified as a Capital Pool Corporation as defined in TSXV Policy 2.4. The Company's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction within the meaning of TSXV policies.

For more information please contact:

Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc.
Yvan Routhier
CEO, President and Director
(514) 249-0714
routhieryvan@hotmail.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may use such words as ''may'', ''will'', ''expect'', ''believe'', ''plan'' and other similar terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the use of proceeds of the Private Placement and the option repricing. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. The forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's stage of development, capital requirements and future ability to fund operations, regulatory requirements, general economic, market or business conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements, whether a result of new information, future results or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71226


© Newsfilecorp 2020
All news about CAPRICORN BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS INC.
12:35pCapricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. Issues Stock Options
NE
08/25Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. Resignation from Board
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,04 M -0,03 M -0,03 M
Net cash 2020 0,13 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,28 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart CAPRICORN BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yvan Routhier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald Goldberg Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yisroel Weinreb Director
David Andrew Posner Director
Alex Storcheus Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPRICORN BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS INC.57.14%0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.04%27 334
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB18.19%14 384
KINNEVIK AB81.44%14 085
LIFCO AB (PUBL)37.94%8 747
SOMFY SA58.40%5 856
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ