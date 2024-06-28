Capricorn Energy PLC today announces that Hesham Mekawi, independent Non-Executive Director, has stepped down from the Board of Directors of Capricorn effective immediately.

Maria Gordon, Non-Executive Chair, commented:

"I would like to thank Hesham for his contribution to Capricorn's Board, and for his dedication in helping guide the Company through a period of great change. His deep experience in the industry in the region has been invaluable and I wish him every success in the future."

Capricorn is an Egypt-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Western Desert with a producing position in the UK North Sea.

