Capricorn Energy PLC is an Egypt-focused energy producer, with a portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Western Desert with a producing position in the United Kingdom North Sea. The four concession areas that comprise its production position in the Western Desert are Obaiyed, which includes an onshore gas field; Badr El Din (BED) comprises five producing concessions, both oil and gas; North East Abu Gharadig (NEAG) comprises the concession covering the NEAG Tiba area and the NEAG Extension area; and Alam El Shawish West (AESW) concession area. It has a non-operated participation in three exploration concessions in the Western Desert. The five producing concessions in BED include BED-19, BED-20, BED-2, BED-17, and BED-3. The concession covering the NEAG Tiba area and the NEAG Extension area includes NEAG-1, NEAG-2, NEAG-3, NEAG-5, JG, JD, and SHEIBA. The AESW concession area includes AL ASSIL, AL BARQ, AL KARAM, AL MAGD, and BAHGA.