  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capricorn Energy PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNE   GB00BN0SMB92

CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC

(CNE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:51:54 2023-04-11 am EDT
239.30 GBX   +0.63%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capricorn Energy : Directorate change

04/11/2023 | 07:28am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11 April 2023

CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC ("Capricorn" or "the Company")

Board Change - Retirement of Non-Executive Directors

Capricorn announces that Erik B. Daugbjerg and Catherine Krajicek will not seek re-election at the annual general meeting to be held on 20 June 2023 (the "AGM") and, as such, will retire as non-executive directors of the Company immediately following the AGM.

Capricorn's Chair, Craig van der Laan, commented:

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Erik and Catherine for their valuable contributions and dedication to the Board and the Company.

I wish to personally acknowledge also the goodwill they have shown the Directors following the Board changes earlier in the year.

We wish them every success in their future ventures."

Disclaimer

Capricorn Energy plc published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 11:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC
07:28aCapricorn Energy : Directorate change
PU
04/03OPEC’s shockwave cut is precautionary against financial headwinds, demand spike in Q4
Alphavalue
03/28BP aims to take NewMed Energy private via USD4 billion offer
AN
03/23Capricorn Energy Plans Layoff Amid Egpyt Focus
MT
03/23Capricorn cuts UK staff as it focuses on Egypt
RE
03/17Eni announces major oil discovery at Yatzil prospect offshore Mexico
AN
03/17Italy's Eni Makes New Oil Discovery Offshore Mexico
MT
03/17Capricorn Energy : Mexico Drilling Update
PU
03/16British oil producer Hurricane Energy surges on acquisition deal with Prax
RE
03/06DB cuts Reckitt; Jefferies likes Tesco
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 257 M - -
Net income 2022 -27,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 605 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -41,2x
Yield 2022 8,17%
Capitalization 912 M 907 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Capricorn Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,96 $
Average target price 3,37 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Martin Cox Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clare Mawdsley Chief Financial Officer
Craig Andrew van der Laan de Vries Chairman
Catherine L. Krajicek Independent Non-Executive Director
Erik B. Daugbjerg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC-9.17%907
CHEVRON CORPORATION-6.60%320 874
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.21%129 129
CNOOC LIMITED22.24%73 926
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-7.84%70 744
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.41%64 422
