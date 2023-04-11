Capricorn Energy : Directorate change

|
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
|
11 April 2023
CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC ("Capricorn" or "the Company")
Board Change - Retirement of Non-Executive Directors
Capricorn announces that Erik B. Daugbjerg and Catherine Krajicek will not seek re-election at the annual general meeting to be held on 20 June 2023 (the "AGM") and, as such, will retire as non-executive directors of the Company immediately following the AGM.
Capricorn's Chair, Craig van der Laan, commented:
"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Erik and Catherine for their valuable contributions and dedication to the Board and the Company.
I wish to personally acknowledge also the goodwill they have shown the Directors following the Board changes earlier in the year.
We wish them every success in their future ventures."
Disclaimer
Capricorn Energy plc published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 11:27:06 UTC.