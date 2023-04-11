Capricorn Energy : Directorate change

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 11 April 2023

CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC ("Capricorn" or "the Company")

Board Change - Retirement of Non-Executive Directors

Capricorn announces that Erik B. Daugbjerg and Catherine Krajicek will not seek re-election at the annual general meeting to be held on 20 June 2023 (the "AGM") and, as such, will retire as non-executive directors of the Company immediately following the AGM.

Capricorn's Chair, Craig van der Laan, commented:

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Erik and Catherine for their valuable contributions and dedication to the Board and the Company.

I wish to personally acknowledge also the goodwill they have shown the Directors following the Board changes earlier in the year.

We wish them every success in their future ventures."