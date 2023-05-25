Advanced search
    CNE   GB00BQ98V038

CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC

(CNE)
2023-05-25
194.30 GBX   +0.05%
11:05aCapricorn Energy : Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
10:57aCapricorn Energy : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
04:55aCapricorn Energy : Transactions in own shares
PU
Capricorn Energy : Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting

05/25/2023
The Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the "Report and Accounts") and a notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice") are today being posted to shareholders. The Notice convenes the 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"). The AGM will be held at The Gallery, Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, 38 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh EH2 4HQ at 12.00 noon on Monday, 26th June 2023.

A copy of the Report and Accounts and Notice have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and the full unedited text of the Report and Accounts will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Report and Accounts and Notice are also available on the Company's website at www.capricornenergy.com.

Enquiries:

Analysts/Investors
Clare Mawdsley, Acting CFO / Nathan Piper, Commercial Director
Tel: 0131 475 3000

Media
Diana Milford, Corporate Affairs
Tel: 0131 475 3000

Capricorn Energy plc published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 15:04:00 UTC.


