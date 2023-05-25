Capricorn Energy : Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the "Report and Accounts") and a notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice") are today being posted to shareholders. The Notice convenes the 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"). The AGM will be held at The Gallery, Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, 38 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh EH2 4HQ at 12.00 noon on Monday, 26th June 2023.

A copy of the Report and Accounts and Notice have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and the full unedited text of the Report and Accounts will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Report and Accounts and Notice are also available on the Company's website at www.capricornenergy.com.

DOWNLOAD PDF

Enquiries:

Analysts/Investors

Clare Mawdsley, Acting CFO / Nathan Piper, Commercial Director

Tel: 0131 475 3000

Media

Diana Milford, Corporate Affairs

Tel: 0131 475 3000