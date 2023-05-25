Capricorn Energy : Sustainability Report 2022

Introduction of the ambition to deliver No Net Biodiversity Loss in areas where we operate.

Careful consideration of human rights challenges in Mauritania in anticipation of contracting requirements.

Social investment programmes being discussed in Egypt, and continued in Suriname and Mexico.

Culture shift towards greater use of targets and measurements.

Articulation of our roadmap to net zero.

A key focus for the business in 2022 has been on setting out our net zero policy more clearly for our stakeholders. As part of that, we aim to reduce Scope 1 and 2 equity CO2 emissions by 15% by 2025 and by 30% by 2030. Ultimately, this would lead us to our target of being net zero by 2040, if not sooner. This has involved setting clear principles to underpin those targets - see page 9 for more detail.

This document comprises Capricorn Energy's full Sustainability Report 2022, covering our sustainability strategy and performance from 1 January to

Third-Party Assurance

We have commissioned Deloitte to provide independent third-party assurance of our operated Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions data, and have commissioned a study on next steps to be able to assure a wider set of data, including equity GHGs.

Our Corporate Responsibility Management System (CRMS)

We continue to review our CRMS annually to ensure our policies, procedures and guidance match regulatory requirements. The annual review is high-level with a focus on continual improvement year-on-year, and the following actions took place in 2022 to support our CRMS ambitions:

Continued to update our own reporting to match the evolving Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) requirements, and extended our assessment to cover physical risks from climate change.

Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) requirements, and extended our assessment to cover physical risks from climate change. More clearly set out our net zero pathway for all stakeholders, highlighting a 15% and 30% reduction in emissions by 2025 and 2030 respectively with a focus on zero emissions by 2040, if not sooner.

Progressed our carbon capture and storage study, with candidate storage and screening phases completed.

Incorporated a new five-step human rights guidelines to help better define how we identify, assess and manage potential issues.

Once they have been developed, our asset managers are responsible for ensuring all of our operations adhere to the CRMS guidelines.