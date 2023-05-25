Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capricorn Energy PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNE   GB00BQ98V038

CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC

(CNE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:25:11 2023-05-25 am EDT
194.30 GBX   +0.05%
11:05aCapricorn Energy : Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
10:57aCapricorn Energy : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
04:55aCapricorn Energy : Transactions in own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capricorn Energy : Sustainability Report 2022

05/25/2023 | 10:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sustainability

Report 2022

Capricorn Energy PLC

1 Capricorn Energy PLC  Sustainability Report 2022

As an energy producing company, the environmental aspect of sustainability means it is vital for us to find a way to deliver net zero carbon emissions for the Company."

Chris Cox

Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Overview

Capricorn is an Egypt-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Western Desert.

Outside Egypt, the Company has selective exploration interests which it is seeking to monetise, farm-down or exit.

Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Contents

Overview

About Our Sustainability Report

2

Talent Management

36

2022 Highlights

3

Learning & Development

37

Frameworks and Standards

4

Society

A Responsible Business

5

Interim CEO Letter

6

Society introduction, objectives, risks, performance,

Our Sustainability Strategy

objectives and material risks

38

Safeguarding Human Rights

40

Our Role in the Energy Transition

7

Supporting & Safeguarding Local Communities

42

Industry Context

10

Investing in Local Skills, Recruitment & Procurement

45

Our Approach

11

Governance

Setting the Scene

12

Stakeholder Engagement

13

Governance introduction, objectives, risks,

Identifying Material Issues

15

performance, objectives and material risks

46

Environment

Managing a Just Transition

48

Building & Maintaining a Responsible

Environment introduction, objectives, risks,

Supply Chain

49

Decommissioning, Closure & Rehabilitation

performance, objectives and material risks

16

50

Climate Change & Energy Transition

18

Commitment

Ethics, Transparency & Regulatory Compliance

51

Reduction of GHG Emissions

19

Anti-Bribery & Corruption Practices

52

Reduction of Fossil Fuel Consumption

21

Robust Whistleblowing Mechanisms

53

Protection of Biodiversity & Ecosystems

22

Emergency Preparedness & Crisis Management

54

Discharges to Air, Sea, Land & Sound

24

Data & Cyber Security

55

Protection of Freshwater Resources

25

Investment in Clean Technologies

Circular Approach & Minimisation of Waste

26

& Business Innovation

56

People

Linking Remuneration & Incentivisation

to Sustainability and Other Non-Financial

People introduction, objectives, risks, performance,

Performance Measures

57

Sustainability Governance

58

objectives and material risks

27

Workplace Safety & Security

29

Appendices

59

Diversity, Equality & Inclusion

33

Health & Well-Being

35

Glossary

67

2

Capricorn Energy PLC  Sustainability Report 2022

Overview

Our Sustainability Strategy

Environment

People

Society

Governance

About Our Sustainability Report

This document comprises Capricorn Energy's full Sustainability Report 2022, covering our sustainability strategy and performance from 1 January to

31 December 2022.

A key focus for the business in 2022 has been on setting out our net zero policy more clearly for our stakeholders. As part of that, we aim to reduce Scope 1 and 2 equity CO2 emissions by 15% by 2025 and by 30% by 2030. Ultimately, this would lead us to our target of being net zero by 2040, if not sooner. This has involved setting clear principles to underpin those targets - see page 9 for more detail.

Key initiatives and updates in 2022

  • Articulation of our roadmap to net zero.
  • Culture shift towards greater use of targets and measurements.
  • Establishment of well-resourced,highly-targeted presence in Egypt.
  • Social investment programmes being discussed in Egypt, and continued in Suriname and Mexico.
  • Careful consideration of human rights challenges in Mauritania in anticipation of contracting requirements.
  • Seismic data collection programme completed in Egypt with exploration drilling beginning in Q1 2023.
  • Introduction of the ambition to deliver No Net Biodiversity Loss in areas where we operate.
  • Revised approach to competency management.

Third-Party Assurance

We have commissioned Deloitte to provide independent third-party assurance of our operated Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions data, and have commissioned a study on next steps to be able to assure a wider set of data, including equity GHGs.

Our Corporate Responsibility Management System (CRMS)

We continue to review our CRMS annually to ensure our policies, procedures and guidance match regulatory requirements. The annual review is high-level with a focus on continual improvement year-on-year, and the following actions took place in 2022 to support our CRMS ambitions:

  • Continued to update our own reporting to match the evolving Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) requirements, and extended our assessment to cover physical risks from climate change.
  • More clearly set out our net zero pathway for all stakeholders, highlighting a 15% and 30% reduction in emissions by 2025 and 2030 respectively with a focus on zero emissions by 2040, if not sooner.
  • Progressed our carbon capture and storage study, with candidate storage and screening phases completed.
  • Incorporated a new five-step human rights guidelines to help better define how we identify, assess and manage potential issues.

Once they have been developed, our asset managers are responsible for ensuring all of our operations adhere to the CRMS guidelines.

3

Capricorn Energy PLC  Sustainability Report 2022

Overview

Our Sustainability Strategy

Environment

People

Society

Governance

2022 Highlights*

Financial and operational

Environment

People

Society

Governance

Net working interest oil and gas production averaged (boepd):

~34,200

(2021: ~36,500)

Egypt oil and gas sales revenue:

US$229m

(2021: US$56m)

Capital expenditure:

US$162m

Year end net Group cash:

US$597m

(2021: US$314m)

Emissions:

14,176tCO2e

Total operated location-based Scope 1, 2 and 3 (2021: 1,469**)

269,635tCO2e

Total equity Scope 1 and 2 (2021: 146,686)

Energy:

117,628 GJ

Total direct energy consumption (2021: 14,299)

Waste:

2,444 tonnes

Total operated hazardous and non- hazardous waste (2021: 39)

Water:

21.26 megalitres

Total water withdrawal (2021: 1.13 megalitres)

Spills:

Zero

Spills of oil, fuel, chemicals or waste to the environment from operated activities (2021: Zero)

Health and safety:

Zero

Lost Time Injuries (LTIs) per million hours worked across the Group (2021: Zero)

Training:

36 hrs

Average number of hours training by each employee (2021: 31)

Diversity and inclusion:

15.7%

Capricorn employees from minority groups (2021: 5.88%)

Female employees:

49%

(2021: 47%)

Human rights:

98%

Personnel completed refresher training in human rights and modern slavery (2021: 94%)

Social investment:

£340,420

(2021: £112,197)

Charitable giving within the UK:

£370,106

(2021: £328,307)

Energy transition:

Strengthened our climate and energy transition roadmap, committing to 15% equity GHG emissions reduction by 2025, 30% reduction by 2030 and net zero status by 2040 or earlier.

Frameworks and standards:

We improved both our annual climate and water disclosures to CDP from B- to B.

Employees trained in Capricorn Energy's anti-corruption policies and procedures:

97.84%

(2021: 96.19%)

Read more about our financial performance

Read more about our environmental

Read more about our people

Read more about our social

in our Annual Report and Accounts.

performance on pages 16-26.

performance on pages 27-37.

performance on pages 38-45.

Read more about our governance arrangements on pages 46-58.

  • 2022 environmental discharges reflect the increase in operational activity from the previous year.
  • 2021 figures include Scope 3 figures for business travel only.

4

Capricorn Energy PLC  Sustainability Report 2022

Overview

Our Sustainability Strategy

Environment

People

Society

Governance

Frameworks and Standards

We commit to complying with the regulations set by the authorities in the countries where we operate,

and continue to seek to provide meaningful contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Our culture of working responsibly is reinforced by global management frameworks and standards that promote good working practices and responsible corporate behaviour, as outlined on this page.

Our rigorous approach to safety has led to an excellent safety record that we are proud of and determined to maintain as we enter territories that are new for us, such as Egypt and Suriname.

  1. Organisations can report in accordance with the GRI Standards at one of two levels (Core or Comprehensive), depending on the degree to which the Standards have been applied. The Standards were updated in 2021 for adoption by companies by January 2023. From FY22, Capricorn will adopt these new requirements and transition to fully reporting against them by 2023.
  2. The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is the largest global development institution focused exclusively on the private sector in developing countries.
  3. IOGP/IPIECA, 2014: Operating Management System Framework for controlling risk and delivering high performance in the oil and gas industry, IOGP Report 510.

Environment

  • Our CRMS is aligned with the international environmental management systems standard ISO 14001 and verified against the management system issued under the Oslo/ Paris Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the North-East Atlantic (OSPAR).
  • We do not operate in UN World Heritage Sites or International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Ia (Strict Nature Reserve) and Ib (Wilderness Area) category locations.
  • We have undertaken resilience modelling to understand the impact the energy transition could have on our assets under different scenarios: International Energy Agency (IEA) Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS); IEA Announced Pledges Scenario (APS); and IEA Net Zero Emissions by 2050 (NZE).
  • Our carbon offset strategy is based on the acquisition of verified, high-quality carbon credits that are aligned with the International Carbon Reduction and Offset Alliance (ICROA), Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and certified by Verified Carbon Standard (Verra), Gold Standard and American Carbon Registry.
  • We are now regularly using the Integrated Biodiversity Assessment Tool (IBAT), together with an in-house geographical information system (GIS)-based biodiversity risk screening tool, developed with the United Nations Environment Programme's World Conservation Monitoring Centre (UNEP WCMC).

People

  • Our CRMS is aligned with ISO 45001:2018, the international standard for occupational health and safety management systems.
  • We operate in accordance with the UK Modern Slavery Act and in line with international labour standards - see our Modern Slavery Statement.

Society

  • We support the principles contained within the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and meet the requirements of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPSHR).
  • Our CRMS is aligned with ISO 26000 guidance on operating in a socially responsible way.
  • The UN SDGs (pages 59-60) guide us in minimising our negative impacts and maximising the social, economic and environmental benefits of our activities.
  • Supporting the above, we have compliance with, or consideration of, the UN UDHR; the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights; and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Performance Standards.

Governance

  • We use the latest guidance from the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) and the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association (IPIECA) to inform our stakeholder engagement (pages 13 and 14) and materiality (page 15) processes.
  • We assess our reporting of climate-related risks and opportunities against the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, with clear disclosure of our workings (pages 61-66).
  • We report our sustainability information in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards (Core option)1
    - see our GRI Content Index on our website.
  • Our reporting is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Oil & Gas - Exploration & Production Standard and International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000/3410.
  • We work to the IFC2 Performance Standards on Environmental and Social Sustainability.
  • We align our CRMS with international best practice, including the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP) standards and guidance. Our CRMS is based on the IOGP/ IPIECA Operating Management System Framework3.
  • We are a member of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), a coalition that promotes payment transparency in the oil, gas and mining sector.
  • As a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), we have integrated universally accepted principles on human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption into our policies and Code of Ethics - see our UNGC Index.

Disclaimer

Capricorn Energy plc published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 14:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC
11:05aCapricorn Energy : Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
10:57aCapricorn Energy : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
04:55aCapricorn Energy : Transactions in own shares
PU
05/23Ocado set for FTSE 100 relegation but IMI to join blue-chips
AN
05/18Capricorn Energy : Intention to nominate Patrice E. Merrin as independent Non-Executive Di..
PU
05/18Capricorn Energy : Nomination of a director
PU
05/18Capricorn Energy : Transactions in own shares
PU
05/16CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC : REVERSE SPLIT: 33 of 70
FA
05/16CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
05/15Capricorn Energy : Voting Results of General Meeting
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 250 M - -
Net income 2022 -24,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 598 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,34x
Yield 2022 21,3%
Capitalization 347 M 347 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 -1,44x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Capricorn Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,40 $
Average target price 5,46 $
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Martin Cox Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clare Mawdsley Chief Financial Officer
Craig Andrew van der Laan de Vries Chairman
Catherine L. Krajicek Independent Non-Executive Director
Erik B. Daugbjerg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC-65.03%347
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.38%297 971
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.88%125 822
CNOOC LIMITED27.25%80 101
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-12.53%66 259
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.03%62 462
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer