(Reuters) - Capricorn Energy said on Thursday its shareholders had approved a $100 million special dividend.

Last month, the firm said it was sticking with plans to pay out a total of $575 million to shareholders this year, including a $100 million special dividend in October, despite payment delays from key market Egypt.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)