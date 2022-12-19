Capricorn shareholder Palliser calls for board overhaul meeting

*
Palliser among shareholders opposed to planned merger with
NewMed
*
Capricorn rejects Palliser arguments
*
Capricorn says it is considering "legality" of Palliser's
move
LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy's
third-biggest shareholder, Palliser, on Monday called for a
general meeting to set a vote on removing seven Capricorn
directors from supervisory roles including the CEO, a plan
Capricorn rejects.
Palliser is one of a chorus of Capricorn investors opposed
to a planned merger with NewMed Energy that would
create a gas producer focused on Israel and Egypt at a time when
Europe is looking for non-Russian gas, arguing that it
undervalues Capricorn.
Palliser Chief Investment Officer James Smith said in a Dec.
19 letter to Capricorn shareholders, first reported by Reuters,
said Palliser had requisitioned a shareholder meeting to vote on
its board overhaul plans.
The directors that Palliser wants to remove include
Capricorn Chief Executive Officer Simon Thomson and its chief
financial officer, also named James Smith, who both hold
executive and supervisory roles.
Palliser's move ostensibly targets their removal from
supervisory roles, although their executive future at the
company would be called into question if Palliser succeeds.
Capricorn did not respond to questions on what would happen
to them should Palliser succeed.
Capricorn said in a statement
, arguing in favour of the NewMed merger, its board was
considering the "legality of the Requisition Notice", adding it
unanimously reaffirmed its support for all directors mentioned
by Palliser.
"The Board fundamentally rejects that the proposed
resolutions are in the best interests of shareholders,"
Capricorn said.
It added that a $620 million special dividend planned as
part of the deal would be $120 million higher than what it could
distribute if it remained a standalone business.
MERGER OPPOSITION
Capricorn shareholders who have publicly opposed the planned
deal with Israeli-based NewMed include Palliser, Madison Avenue,
Kite Lake, Newtyn Management, and Legal and General Investment
Management, representing around 32% of Capricorn's shares,
according to a Reuters tally using Refinitiv Eikon data.
Palliser, in one of the letters to Capricorn shareholders,
said its tally of opposition to the NewMed deal stood at more
than 40%, adding that it had assurances from shareholders
totalling 28% who had also "lost trust in the current board".
Edinburgh-based Capricorn needs a simple majority to agree
to the merger, for which it plans to circulate a prospectus
early next year. In September, it ditched a plan to merge with
Tullow Oil after a similar list of investors voiced
opposition.
The shareholder meeting to vote on Palliser's resolutions
has to take place by Jan. 30, Palliser said.
The six replacement directors suggested by Palliser include
Hesham Mekawi, BP's former North Africa regional president, and
Christopher Cox, who was CEO of Spirit Energy and held positions
at Centrica and BG Group.
Two non-executive directors of Capricorn's nine-person board
would remain in place if Palliser's plan gets voted through.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Paul Simao and Ed
Osmond)