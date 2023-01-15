Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capricorn Energy PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNE   GB00BN0SMB92

CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC

(CNE)
  Report
2023-01-13
242.80 GBX   -0.82%
NewMed pushing forward with Capricorn merger ahead of Feb. 1 vote

01/15/2023
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's NewMed Energy LP said on Sunday it was making final arrangements for a merger with UK-based Capricorn Energy, whose shareholders will vote on whether to approve the deal on Feb. 1.

Capricorn's shareholder ballot is due the same day as a vote triggered by activist shareholder Palliser wanting to oust Capricorn's leadership. Palliser, Capricorn's third-biggest shareholder, has spoken out against the deal.

"NewMed Energy is continuing work to advance the merger and to obtain all needed approvals in Israel and England," NewMed said, adding that the goal was to get its own shareholders to approve the deal, without any changes, this quarter.

At the same time, it said, the company continues "to examine strategic options" for increasing the value of its units.

The Capricorn-NewMed deal would create an Israel-Egypt-focused gas producer including NewMed's stake in Israel's giant Leviathan offshore field at a time when Europe is looking for new energy supplies to replace supplies from Russia.

"It's clear to us that the global energy market is waiting for the expansion of Leviathan, and we are continuously advancing moves that will help us expand production and liquefy quantities of gas to be added to the system," said NewMed CEO Yossi Abu.

The proposed deal values Capricorn at $338 million in addition to a $620 million special dividend. That compares with its market capitalisation of around $940 million on Friday.

When the planned all-share deal was announced in September, NewMed offered 271 UK pence per ordinary share to Capricorn shareholders.

The vote on the merger is planned for 0900 GMT on Feb. 1, while a vote on Palliser's proposition to rejig Capricorn's board is scheduled for 1400 GMT on the same day, Capricorn said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC -0.82% 242.8 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
NEWMED ENERGY - LIMITED PARTNERSHIP -1.32% 7.699 End-of-day quote.-1.92%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.32% 68.9 Delayed Quote.-5.86%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 258 M - -
Net income 2022 -40,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 623 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,9x
Yield 2022 14,8%
Capitalization 914 M 914 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Capricorn Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,96 $
Average target price 3,23 $
Spread / Average Target 9,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon John Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Donald Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Non-Executive Chairman
Keith Geddes Lough Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter S. Kallos Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC-7.26%914
CHEVRON CORPORATION-1.34%343 337
CONOCOPHILLIPS1.83%151 360
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-0.05%76 043
CNOOC LIMITED4.81%63 706
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.17%63 409