  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capricorn Energy PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNE   GB00BN0SMB92

CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC

(CNE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:32 2022-06-13 am EDT
222.50 GBX   -0.67%
05:10aShareholder LGIM says has 'strong reservations' about Capricorn, Tullow merger
RE
06/09Moody's Upgrades Tullow Oil's Outlook To Positive Amid All-share Merger With Capricorn Energy
MT
06/09DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shareholder LGIM says has 'strong reservations' about Capricorn, Tullow merger

06/13/2022 | 05:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at an oil exploration site in Bulisa district North-West of Kampala

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Legal & General Investment Management, a significant shareholder in Capricorn Energy and Tullow Oil, said on Monday it has "strong reservations" about a proposed merger between the two companies.

Tullow and Capricorn agreed an all-share merger earlier this month in a deal worth around $827 million, paid for in newly issued Tullow shares.

The deal, which still needs shareholder approval from both groups, would allow indebted Tullow to end a payout drought for its shareholders with the aid of Capricorn's cash.

"In our capacity as a responsible investor, we have strong reservations about the proposed transaction," LGIM, the investment arm of UK insurer Legal & General, said in a statement.

"It is our opinion that there is no clear strategic rationale for the combination."

The merger would increase the exposure of Capricorn, a gas-focused producer, to oil, LGIM said, adding it did not believe the deal would lead to major cost savings.

The proposed exchange ratio was "highly unattractive to Capricorn shareholders", LGIM said, adding it was "surprised and disappointed" that Capricorn's board had recommended the deal.

LGIM has a 3.91% stake in Capricorn and a 1.74% stake in Tullow. It is the number 8 shareholder in Capricorn and no. 16 shareholder in Tullow, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

Stifel analyst Chris Wheaton said in a recent note that the deal would be much better for Tullow and described it as "effectively a rights issue disguised as a merger".

Tullow shares were down 1.9% while Capricorn's were unchanged, compared with an index of European oil and gas producers that was down 2%.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC -0.18% 223.6 Delayed Quote.18.64%
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC -2.52% 235.6 Delayed Quote.-18.49%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.19% 120.56 Delayed Quote.56.41%
TULLOW OIL PLC -1.73% 54.1 Delayed Quote.18.51%
WTI 0.05% 119.062 Delayed Quote.60.97%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 249 M - -
Net income 2022 20,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 22,1%
Capitalization 854 M 854 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Capricorn Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,76 $
Average target price 3,14 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
