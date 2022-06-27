Capricorn Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia) (Date of Registration: 5 September 1996) (Registration Number: 96/300)

Share code: CGP ISIN: NA000A1T6SV9

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT: GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Capricorn Group Limited would like to inform shareholders that the recruitment process for Group Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO) has been successfully concluded and that all the required regulatory approvals have been obtained. With effect from 1 July 2022, Johan Maass, the current Group Financial Manager, will be appointed in the role of Group Chief Financial Officer.

Johan is a Chartered Accountant by profession, with a B.Com Hons in Chartered Accountancy. He started his career in 2010 at PwC Namibia and was promoted to Senior Audit Manager in 2015, a position he held until joining Capricorn Group on 1 April 2018. During 2019, he completed the Group's Senior Management Development Programme presented by the University of Stellenbosch.

Since joining the Capricorn Group, Johan reported to the previous Financial Director. Johan has led the Group's financial reporting for the last 3 years, including playing an integral role in the production of the integrated report. The financial director role will not be filled at this point in time.

The Board would like to congratulate Johan on his appointment and wish him all the best in his new role.

By order of the Board

Windhoek

27 June 2022

Sponsor

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd

Member of the Namibian Stock Exchange