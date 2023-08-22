Capricorn Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia) (Date of Registration: 5 September 1996) (Registration Number: 96/300)

Share code: CGP ISIN: NA000A1T6SV9 ("Capricorn Group")

CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP

Capricorn Group announces that Mr Thinus Prinsloo will step down from his position as Group CEO and Executive Director of Capricorn Group, a position he has held for more than 7 years, to take up a new opportunity at Capricorn Investment Holdings ("CIH"), the largest shareholder in Capricorn Group. Mr Prinsloo will move on from his position as Group CEO and Executive Director when the recruitment process for his successor has been completed.

Under the leadership of Mr Prinsloo, Capricorn Group has delivered a compelling investor proposition backed by solid results year on year. The compound annual growth rate of total assets is 10.1% over the last seven years. Net asset value per share as published at 31 December 2022 was 90% higher than it was on 1 January 2016 when he assumed his role as Group CEO.

The Board of Directors would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr Prinsloo for his invaluable contribution to the growth and success of Capricorn Group since his appointment as Group CEO and wish him the very best for the future as he takes up a new role at CIH.

The process to recruit a successor for Mr Prinsloo has commenced and further announcements will be made in due course.

22 August 2023

