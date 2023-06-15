Advanced search
    CGP   NA000A1T6SV9

CAPRICORN GROUP LIMITED

(CGP)
End-of-day quote NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-06-12
14.00 ZAR    0.00%
Capricorn : CGP - Rotation of External Auditors - 15 June 2023

06/15/2023 | 02:04pm EDT
Capricorn Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia) (Date of Registration: 5 September 1996) (Registration Number: 96/300)

Share code: CGP ISIN: NA000A1T6SV9 ("Capricorn Group" or "the Group")

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN EXTERNAL AUDITOR

In terms of paragraphs 3.75 to 3.78 of the Namibian Stock Exchange Listing Requirements, shareholders are advised that, following the conclusion of a tender process, the Capricorn Group board audit, risk and compliance committee has recommended, and the Capricorn Group board has endorsed the proposed appointment of Deloitte and Touche ("Deloitte") as the external auditor of Capricorn Group with effect from the financial year ending 30 June 2025.

The change in external auditor is in compliance with the Bank of Namibia's BID-10 regulation, which requires rotation of external auditors every ten years. This appointment is subject to regulatory approval and will be put to shareholders at the 2024 annual general meeting of Capricorn Group. PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") will complete the audit of Capricorn Group's annual financial statements for the financial year ending 30 June 2024.

PwC has served as Capricorn Group's external auditor for a period of 27 years. Capricorn Group would like to thank PwC for their contribution over the years and looks forward to working with Deloitte.

By order of the Board 15 June 2023

Sponsor

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd

Member of the Namibian Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Capricorn Group Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 18:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
