Capricorn Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia) (Date of Registration: 5 September 1996) (Registration Number: 96/300)

Share code: CGP ISIN: NA000A1T6SV9 ("Capricorn Group")

CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF BANK WINDHOEK LIMITED

In terms of paragraph 3.59 of the Namibian Stock Exchange Listing Requirements paragraphs 7.21 (d) of the Botswana Stock Exchange Debt Listings Requirements, Capricorn Group would like to announce the appointment of Mr David Nuyoma as a non-executive director of Bank Windhoek Limited ("Bank Windhoek") with effect from 13 March 2024.

Regulatory approval for his appointment has been obtained.

On the same date, Mr Thinus Prinsloo retired from the board of Bank Windhoek.

As recently announced, Mr Nuyoma was appointed as Group CEO and executive director of Capricorn Group with effect from 1 March 2024, while Mr Prinsloo's role on the board of Capricorn Group changed to that of a non-executive director.

The Bank Windhoek board welcomes Mr Nuyoma and looks forward to his input and contributions.

By order of the Board

Windhoek

14 March 2024

Sponsor on the Namibian Stock Exchange Sponsor on the Botswana Stock Exchange