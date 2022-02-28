Capricorn : Dealing in Securities by Directors and Associates

Capricorn Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia) (Date of Registration: 5 September 1996) (Registration Number: 96/300)
Share code: CGP ISIN: NA000A1T6SV9
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS AND ASSOCIATES
In terms of paragraph 3.63 - 3.65 of the Namibian Stock Exchange Listing Requirements, the following information relating to dealing in securities of Capricorn Group by directors is disclosed:
|
Buyer:
|
Capricorn Investment Holdings Limited ("CIH")
|
Directors of
|
|
Capricorn Group:
|
Jacobus Christiaan Brandt, Johannes Jacobus Swanepoel and
|
|
Marthinus Johannes Prinsloo
|
Extent of interest:
|
Indirect beneficial
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Purchase - On-market
|
Number of shares traded:
|
4 600
|
Date of transaction:
|
25 February 2022
|
Transaction price:
|
N$12.0189
|
Total transaction value:
|
N$55 287.00
|
Share class:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Clearance obtained:
|
Yes
|
By order of the Board
|
|
Windhoek
|
|
28 February 2022
|
Sponsor
PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd
Member of the Namibian Stock Exchange
