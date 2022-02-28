Capricorn : Dealing in Securities by Directors and Associates

Capricorn Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia) (Date of Registration: 5 September 1996) (Registration Number: 96/300)

Share code: CGP ISIN: NA000A1T6SV9

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS AND ASSOCIATES

In terms of paragraph 3.63 - 3.65 of the Namibian Stock Exchange Listing Requirements, the following information relating to dealing in securities of Capricorn Group by directors is disclosed:

Buyer: Capricorn Investment Holdings Limited ("CIH") Directors of Capricorn Group: Jacobus Christiaan Brandt, Johannes Jacobus Swanepoel and Marthinus Johannes Prinsloo Extent of interest: Indirect beneficial Nature of transaction: Purchase - On-market Number of shares traded: 4 600 Date of transaction: 25 February 2022 Transaction price: N$12.0189 Total transaction value: N$55 287.00 Share class: Ordinary shares Clearance obtained: Yes By order of the Board Windhoek 28 February 2022

Sponsor

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd

Member of the Namibian Stock Exchange