    CGP   NA000A1T6SV9

CAPRICORN GROUP LIMITED

(CGP)
  Report
Capricorn : Dealing in Securities by Directors and Associates

02/28/2022 | 05:22am EST
Capricorn Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia) (Date of Registration: 5 September 1996) (Registration Number: 96/300)

Share code: CGP ISIN: NA000A1T6SV9

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS AND ASSOCIATES

In terms of paragraph 3.63 - 3.65 of the Namibian Stock Exchange Listing Requirements, the following information relating to dealing in securities of Capricorn Group by directors is disclosed:

Buyer:

Capricorn Investment Holdings Limited ("CIH")

Directors of

Capricorn Group:

Jacobus Christiaan Brandt, Johannes Jacobus Swanepoel and

Marthinus Johannes Prinsloo

Extent of interest:

Indirect beneficial

Nature of transaction:

Purchase - On-market

Number of shares traded:

4 600

Date of transaction:

25 February 2022

Transaction price:

N$12.0189

Total transaction value:

N$55 287.00

Share class:

Ordinary shares

Clearance obtained:

Yes

By order of the Board

Windhoek

28 February 2022

Sponsor

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd

Member of the Namibian Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Capricorn Group Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 10:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,14%
Capitalization 6 567 M 433 M 433 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 2 043
Free-Float 95,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,85 NAD
Average target price 12,46 NAD
Spread / Average Target -3,03%
Managers and Directors
Marthinus Johannes Prinsloo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Johannes Jacobus Esterhuyse Financial Director & Executive Director
Johannes Jacobus Swanepoel Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gida Nakazibwe-Sekandi Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Gerhardus Fourie Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
