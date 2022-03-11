Capricorn : Dealing in Securities by Directors and Associates

Capricorn Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia) (Date of Registration: 5 September 1996) (Registration Number: 96/300)
Share code: CGP ISIN: NA000A1T6SV9
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS AND ASSOCIATES
In terms of paragraph 3.63 - 3.65 of the Namibian Stock Exchange Listing Requirements, the following information relating to dealing in securities of Capricorn Group by directors is disclosed:
|
Buyer:
|
Capricorn Investment Holdings Limited ("CIH")
|
Directors of
|
|
Capricorn Group:
|
Jacobus Christiaan Brandt, Johannes Jacobus Swanepoel and
|
|
Marthinus Johannes Prinsloo
|
Extent of interest:
|
Indirect beneficial
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Purchase - On-market
|
Number of shares traded:
|
9 700
|
Date of transaction:
|
10 March 2022
|
Transaction price:
|
N$13.1943
|
Total transaction value:
|
N$127 985
|
Share class:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Clearance obtained:
|
Yes
|
By order of the Board
|
|
Windhoek
|
|
11 March 2022
|
Sponsor
PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd
Member of the Namibian Stock Exchange
Disclaimer
Capricorn Group Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:25:00 UTC.