Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Namibia
  4. NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Capricorn Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGP   NA000A1T6SV9

CAPRICORN GROUP LIMITED

(CGP)
  Report
End-of-day quote NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-23
10.72 ZAR   +1.04%
07:10aCAPRICORN : Deciding which shares to buy?
PU
08/25CAPRICORN : Trading Statement 9 - 25 August 2022
PU
08/05CAPRICORN : Foundation Food Waste Challenge reminder
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capricorn : Deciding which shares to buy?

08/30/2022 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook



Issue 2 | Recap - Share trading and stock exchanges explained
  • A stock exchange is a centralised / formalised place (can either be physical or electronic) which brings together companies and investors and creates a platform where capital is exchanged between these parties. Companies that require capital can find investors that are looking for investment opportunities. A stock exchange gives investors access to a regulated trading platform and enables price discovery.
  • Investors would buy shares in companies which they believe will provide them with capital growth and dividend income (undervalued companies) and sell shares of companies which they believe have limited growth potential or could even decline in value.
  • For an individual to trade on a stock exchange they need to open a trading account with a registered stockbroker.
  • A stockbroker is registered with the relevant stock exchange and authorised to buy or sell shares on behalf of investors. A stockbroker is also responsible for the settlement of the transactions, meaning that they must ensure the seller receives payment for the shares they sold, and the buyer receives the shares they bought. The stockbroker will be able to advise the investor on the correct approach to execute their orders.
Deciding which shares to buy?

Trading in shares involves risk: prices can fluctuate due to several market conditions and company performance. It is important to consider the following points, when deciding which shares to buy:

Dividends: Check the company's policy for dividend payouts. Not all companies pay dividends, even when they are doing well.

Understand the company and its strategy: Make sure you know which industry the company operates in, their main business activity and how they make their profits. Research the company's strategy and the experience of its leadership team.

Company's Key Risks: Consider the risks related to the industry that the company operates in and also the demographical area. This information will be available in the company's annual / integrated reports.

Company Performance: Research the company's historical financial performances, as well as their future forecasts and/or prospects. This will help you to get a better understanding of the direction the company is moving in and if they will meet investors growth expectations.

It is important to understand a company's finances before you invest in a company.

Share price: It is important to consider ratios, for example P/E (price per earnings), ROE (Return on Equity), P/B) Price to Book value), etc. A company can be over or under valued, buying undervalued shares increases the probability that an investor can realise a positive return.

Diversify: Don't put all your eggs in one basket. It's important to diversify your investments to properly manage your risk. Choose shares in different companies from a range of different industries and markets because they all perform better at different times.

Value vs Growth Stocks Shares can be traded through Growth stocks are those companies that are considered to have the potential to outperform the overall market over time because of their future growth potential.

Value stocks are classified as companies that are currently trading below its calculated value.
Maintaining your investment

Investment in shares is recommended as a long-term (7 years+) capital investment.

It is important for investors to stay updated with the performance of the companies they are invested in. Companies listed on an exchange are required to keep their investors up to date with the most recent company news that may influence the share price. This will usually include profit announcements, annual financial reports and major changes in the company that may have an effect on profits/dividends and company performance.

Investors can keep track of their investments via online trading accounts hosted by their broker.

Important terms

Bear market: A market in which share prices are falling dramatically (usually 20% or more) amid widespread pessimism and negative investor sentiment. This may prompt investors to sell.

Bull market: This is the opposite of a bear market. It is a market in which share prices are rising, encouraging investors to buy. It's normal for share prices to rise and fall continuously during trading, so the term 'bull market' is typically only used when a large proportion of share prices are rising over an extended period. Bull markets tend to last for months or even years.

Dividends: The distribution of a reward from a portion of a company's earnings that is paid to a class of its shareholders.

Earnings: A company's net profit after tax.

EBITDA: Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. This is the profit a company makes before expenses.


Disclaimer

Capricorn Group Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 11:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPRICORN GROUP LIMITED
07:10aCAPRICORN : Deciding which shares to buy?
PU
08/25CAPRICORN : Trading Statement 9 - 25 August 2022
PU
08/05CAPRICORN : Foundation Food Waste Challenge reminder
PU
07/20CAPRICORN : Notice to noteholders of floating rate bwp notes cgl001 - introduction of bank..
PU
07/14CAPRICORN : What does it mean to buy shares in a company
PU
07/13CAPRICORN : Foundation officially launches its Food Waste Challenge
PU
07/04Bank Windhoek, FNB Ease Banking Fees
AQ
07/01CAPRICORN : Dealing in Securities by Directors
PU
06/30Bank Windhoek Adjusts Fee Structure Effective July
AQ
06/30CAPRICORN : Foundation launches Food Waste Challenge calling for solutions to reduce food ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 284 M - -
Net income 2021 872 M - -
Net Debt 2021 68,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,64x
Yield 2021 4,62%
Capitalization 5 484 M 326 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,29x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 043
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart CAPRICORN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Capricorn Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 10,72
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Marthinus Johannes Prinsloo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Johannes Jacobus Esterhuyse Financial Director & Executive Director
Johannes Jacobus Swanepoel Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gida Nakazibwe-Sekandi Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Gerhardus Fourie Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPRICORN GROUP LIMITED-16.77%326
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.76%335 457
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.80%272 395
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%213 350
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.46%166 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.00%156 471