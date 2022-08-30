Capricorn : Deciding which shares to buy?

​





A stock exchange is a centralised / formalised place (can either be physical or electronic) which brings together companies and investors and creates a platform where capital is exchanged between these parties. Companies that require capital can find investors that are looking for investment opportunities. A stock exchange gives investors access to a regulated trading platform and enables price discovery.

Investors would buy shares in companies which they believe will provide them with capital growth and dividend income (undervalued companies) and sell shares of companies which they believe have limited growth potential or could even decline in value.

For an individual to trade on a stock exchange they need to open a trading account with a registered stockbroker.

A stockbroker is registered with the relevant stock exchange and authorised to buy or sell shares on behalf of investors. A stockbroker is also responsible for the settlement of the transactions, meaning that they must ensure the seller receives payment for the shares they sold, and the buyer receives the shares they bought. The stockbroker will be able to advise the investor on the correct approach to execute their orders.

Trading in shares involves risk: prices can fluctuate due to several market conditions and company performance. It is important to consider the following points, when deciding which shares to buy:

Dividends: Check the company's policy for dividend payouts. Not all companies pay dividends, even when they are doing well.

Understand the company and its strategy: Make sure you know which industry the company operates in, their main business activity and how they make their profits. Research the company's strategy and the experience of its leadership team.

Company's Key Risks: Consider the risks related to the industry that the company operates in and also the demographical area. This information will be available in the company's annual / integrated reports.

Company Performance: Research the company's historical financial performances, as well as their future forecasts and/or prospects. This will help you to get a better understanding of the direction the company is moving in and if they will meet investors growth expectations.

It is important to understand a company's finances before you invest in a company.

Share price: It is important to consider ratios, for example P/E (price per earnings), ROE (Return on Equity), P/B) Price to Book value), etc. A company can be over or under valued, buying undervalued shares increases the probability that an investor can realise a positive return.

Diversify: Don't put all your eggs in one basket. It's important to diversify your investments to properly manage your risk. Choose shares in different companies from a range of different industries and markets because they all perform better at different times.



Shares can be traded through Growth stocks are those companies that are considered to have the potential to outperform the overall market over time because of their future growth potential.

Value stocks are classified as companies that are currently trading below its calculated value.







Investment in shares is recommended as a long-term (7 years+) capital investment.

It is important for investors to stay updated with the performance of the companies they are invested in. Companies listed on an exchange are required to keep their investors up to date with the most recent company news that may influence the share price. This will usually include profit announcements, annual financial reports and major changes in the company that may have an effect on profits/dividends and company performance.

Investors can keep track of their investments via online trading accounts hosted by their broker.

Bear market: A market in which share prices are falling dramatically (usually 20% or more) amid widespread pessimism and negative investor sentiment. This may prompt investors to sell.

Bull market: This is the opposite of a bear market. It is a market in which share prices are rising, encouraging investors to buy. It's normal for share prices to rise and fall continuously during trading, so the term 'bull market' is typically only used when a large proportion of share prices are rising over an extended period. Bull markets tend to last for months or even years.

Dividends: The distribution of a reward from a portion of a company's earnings that is paid to a class of its shareholders.

Earnings: A company's net profit after tax.

EBITDA: Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. This is the profit a company makes before expenses.

