  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Namibia
  4. NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Capricorn Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGP   NA000A1T6SV9

CAPRICORN GROUP LIMITED

(CGP)
End-of-day quote NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-04
13.03 ZAR    0.00%
04:19aCapricorn : appoints Festus Nakatana...
PU
2022Capricorn : 2022 Capricorn Group Social Value Report
PU
2022Capricorn Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Capricorn : appoints Festus Nakatana...

01/09/2023 | 04:19am EST
Capricorn Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Festus Nakatana as Capricorn Group's Corporate Affairs Manager, with effect from 1 January 2023. Festus joins the Group's Brand and Corporate Affairs department in this specialised role.

He will be responsible for developing and implementing the Group's Corporate Affairs strategy, which includes building and maintaining an effective investor relations programme and coordinating the publication of the Group's Integrated Annual Report. He will also act as an official Spokesperson of the Group and will drive strategic stakeholder relationships with shareholders, analysts, investors and the Government. In addition, he will play a key role in managing the Group's reputation risk.

Festus brings with him a wealth of experience in the field of journalism and communication. He has been the managing editor at New Era Publication Corporation for the past two years. Earlier, he served for a year as associate editor. Before joining New Era, he spent 12 years at Namibia Media Holdings (NMH), where he had the opportunity to edit the English daily Namibian Sun. He rose through the ranks to become an editor of Namibian Sun after stints as a news editor, sports editor and sports journalist.

Festus holds a Bachelor's Degree (honours) in Journalism and Communication Technology and a National Diploma in Journalism and Communication Technology. Both qualifications were obtained from the then Polytechnic of Namibia (now Namibia's University of Science and Technology).

"I am deeply humbled by the opportunity to be part of this great Group. I am equally looking forward to working with a talented and motivated team of individuals, who in all their respective capacities, are dedicated to making an impact on the business," says Festus.

"We are excited to welcome Festus to Capricorn Group and look forward to his contribution as a Connector of Positive Change. We wish him a long and very successful career at Capricorn Group," said Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs.

Contact Festus at festus.nakatana@capricorn.com.na

Capricorn Group Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 636 M 211 M 211 M
Net income 2022 1 046 M 60,7 M 60,7 M
Net cash 2022 2 143 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,51x
Yield 2022 5,42%
Capitalization 6 649 M 387 M 386 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 043
Free-Float 95,4%
Capricorn Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marthinus Johannes Prinsloo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Johan Maass Group Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Gerhardus Fourie Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Azelle Verwey Group Head-Compliance & Anti-Money Laundering
Johannes Jacobus Swanepoel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPRICORN GROUP LIMITED0.00%387
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.86%404 606
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.89%276 052
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%217 050
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.66%163 089
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 591