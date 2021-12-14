Capricorn Metals : 110,000 Metre Drill Programme at Mt Gibson Gold Project

________________________________________________________________

Unique Opportunity at MGGP

The combined area of the granted tenure at MGGP covers approximately 213 square kilometres and in excess of 15 kilometres of strike on the gold bearing Retaliation Greenstone Belt, in the SW portion of the Yalgoo-Singleton Greenstone Belt.

The MGGP has been the subject of approximately 660,000 metres of exploration and operations drilling, of which less than 5% is deeper than 150 metres below surface. The deepest open pit at the MGGP finished only approximately 100 metres below surface while the average depth of mining is between 60 - 80 metres below surface. The gold price in 1999 when the mining operations ceased was in the order of A$450 per ounce (compared to current price of circa A$2,500 per ounce).

Capricorn has completed a JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate for the Mt Gibson Gold Project. A summary of the MRE is provided below:

Material Type Cut-Off Classification Tonnes Gold Grade Gold Metal (Mt) (g/t) (koz) Oxide Open Pit 0.4 Inferred 9.7 0.8 243 Transitional Open Pit 0.4 Inferred 7.4 0.8 188 Fresh Open Pit 0.4 Inferred 62.6 0.8 1,651 Total 79.7 0.8 2,083

Notes: 1.Mineral Resources are estimated using a gold price of A$2000/ounce. 2.Mineral Resources are estimated using a cut-off grade above 0.4g/t Au. 3.The above data has been rounded to the nearest 100,000 tonnes, 0.1 g/t gold grade and 1,000 ounces. Errors of summation may occur due to rounding.

In addition to the resource expansion potential at the project there is also a significant broader exploration opportunity on the tenure package. The parallel (immediately west) structure to the Mt Gibson Mine Trend and the Highway/McDonalds area located 5km north of the current resources have been identified as significant immediate exploration targets.

The quality of the project and its unique historical background present significant opportunities for Capricorn, including:

The resource estimate extends over a length of 8 kilometres to an average depth of 140 metres and maximum depth of 220 metres below surface. There are significant drillhole data gaps between areas of the resource optimisation shells along the length of the resource strike. There are also numerous targets (derived from both deeper historical drill results and from geological interpretations) below the depth limits of the current resource shells; Although the density of drilling in the resource is very good, (ranging from 25m x 25m to 50m x 25m) the resource is currently all classified in the Inferred category until database validation drilling is completed in the planned programme; The deposit is open along strike both to the north and south of current resource shells; and Known gold occurrences have also been identified elsewhere on the granted tenure outside the immediate current resource areas.

Capricorn has planned extensive drill programmes for both resource development and first pass exploration.