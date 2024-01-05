On January 2, 2024, Alison L. Jefferson, controller and principal accounting officer of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. began a maternity leave. During Ms. Jefferson?s leave, her duties and responsibilities will be divided among and assumed by other members of the Company?s accounting and finance staff (including additional consulting resources) under the supervision of the Company?s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy K. Schools, and Chief Financial Officer, Michael J. Fowler. Ms. Jefferson is expected to resume her full-time activities in March 2024.