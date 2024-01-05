CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank (the Bank). The Bank's products and services include commercial banking that offers a full range of banking services to businesses and professionals, including deposit and savings accounts, treasury management services, as well as financing for commercial and industrial needs, owner-occupied real estate, construction and land development, and non-owner-occupied income producing real estate; consumer Banking that offers a range of banking services to individuals, including deposit and savings accounts as well as residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans some of which are sold in the secondary market, and Wealth Management that specializes in helping individuals develop sound retirement strategies. The Company's commercial and industrial loans consist of loans to small to mid-sized businesses.

Sector Banks