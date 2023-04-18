CapStar Financial : 2023 Proxy Statement

You are hereby invited to participate in the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc., (the "Annual Meeting", which will be conducted virtually via the Internet.
WHEN
PLACE
HOW TO VOTE
RECORD DATE
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
PROXY MATERIALS
March 10, 2023 Nashville, Tennessee
2:00 P.M. Central Time on April 19, 2023.
There will be no physical location for shareholders to attend. Shareholders may only participate online by registering to attend at www.proxydocs.com/CSTR.
You may vote your shares by Internet or telephone as directed in the accompanying proxy materials. If you receive printed proxy materials, you may also complete, sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card or voting instructions form in the postage paid envelope provided. Voting in any of these ways will not prevent you from accessing or voting your shares at the meeting. We encourage you to vote by Internet or telephone to reduce mailing and handling expenses.
You may vote at the Annual Meeting if you are a shareholder of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2023, which is the record date for the meeting.
To elect the thirteen nominees listed in the accompanying Proxy Statement to our Board of Directors, to serve until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified
To approve, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the compensation paid to our named executive officers
To ratify the appointment of Elliott Davis, LLC as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023
To conduct such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on April 19, 2023:
The solicitation of the enclosed proxy is made on behalf of the Board of Directors for use at the Shareholder Meeting to be held on April 19, 2023. We are mailing a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") instead of paper copies of our proxy statement and our annual report. The Notice contains instructions on how to access those documents over the Internet. The Notice also contains instructions on how shareholders can receive a paper copy of our proxy materials, including the proxy statement, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("Annual Report") and proxy card. It is expected that the Proxy Statement and related materials will first be provided to shareholders on or about March 10, 2023. Shareholders have the ability to access the proxy materials at www.proxydocs.com/cstr and complete their proxy card electronically at www.proxypush.com/cstr.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Amy C. Goodin
Secretary
PROXY STATEMENT FOR THE
2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
This Proxy Statement (this "Proxy Statement") is furnished by CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc., a Tennessee corporation, on behalf of its Board of Directors (the "Board") for use at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"), and at any adjournment or postponement thereof, for the purposes set forth herein and in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders. This Proxy Statement and the accompanying proxy card are first being made available to shareholders on or about March 10, 2023. When used in this Proxy Statement, the terms "we," "us," "our" or the "Company" refer to CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc., and the "Bank" refers to CapStar Bank.
INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING
When is and how do I participate in the Annual Meeting?
The Annual Meeting will be held at 2:00 P.M.. Central Time on Friday, April 19, 2023, virtually via the internet. In order to attend the Annual Meeting, you must register at www.proxydocs.com/CSTR. Upon completing your registration, you will receive further instructions via email, including a unique link that will allow you access to the Annual Meeting and to vote and submit questions during the Annual Meeting. Questions pertinent to meeting matters will be answered during the meeting, subject to time limitations. Rules of conduct including procedures for shareholder questions will be posted on the virtual meeting platform. If you encounter any technical difficulties with the virtual meeting during the login or meeting time, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the virtual meeting login page. Certain presentation materials that will be used at the Annual Meeting will be available on our website the day of the Annual Meeting under "News and Events."
What proposals will be voted upon at the Annual Meeting?
There are three proposals scheduled for a vote at the Annual Meeting:
To elect the following thirteen (13) directors to serve until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified: L. Earl Bentz, William T. ("Pete") DeLay, Sam B. DeVane, Thomas R. Flynn, W. Harrison Frist, Jr., Louis A. Green III, Valora S. Gurganious, Myra NanDora Jenne, Joelle J. Phillips, Timothy K. Schools, Stephen B. Smith, James S. Turner, Jr., and Toby S. Wilt (Proposal 1);
To approve, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the Company's named executive officer compensation (Proposal 2); and
To ratify the appointment of Elliott Davis, LLC as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 (Proposal 3).
As of the date of this Proxy Statement, we are not aware of any additional matters that will be presented for consideration at the Annual Meeting.
What are the recommendations of the Board of Directors?
Our Board recommends that you vote:
"FOR" the election of each of the thirteen (13) nominees named herein to serve on the Board; and
"FOR" each of Proposal 2 and Proposal 3.
Will our directors participate at the Annual Meeting?
We expect that all of our directors will participate in the Annual Meeting.
INFORMATION ABOUT VOTING
Who is entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting?
Only shareholders of record at the close of business on the record date, February 24, 2023 (the "Record Date"), are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. As of the close of business on the Record Date, the Company had 21,557,567 shares of common stock outstanding.
How do I vote?
For Proposal 1 (election of directors), you may either vote "FOR" any of the nominees named herein to the Board or you may "WITHHOLD" your vote for any nominee that you specify. For Proposal 2 (advisory vote to approve Named Executive Officer compensation) and Proposal 3 (ratification of the appointment of Elliott Davis, LLC), you may vote "FOR" or "AGAINST" such proposal or "ABSTAIN" from voting. The procedures for voting are set forth below:
Shareholder of Record: Shares Registered Directly in Your Name. You may vote by giving your proxy authorization over the Internet or by telephone using the toll-free number on the proxy card until 2:05 P.M. Central Time on April 19, 2023, the time at which the polls are scheduled to be closed at the virtual Annual Meeting. You may also vote by requesting, completing, signing and dating the proxy card where indicated and mailing the proxy card in the postage paid envelope provided. Whether or not you plan to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote by proxy or to give your proxy authorization to ensure that your votes are counted. If you have already voted by proxy or given your proxy authorization, you may still participate in the virtual Annual Meeting and vote using the Internet or by calling the toll-free number on the proxy card until the time the polls are closed at the Annual Meeting.
To vote by the Internet, go to the website address set forth on the enclosed proxy card and follow the instructions provided on the website.
To vote by telephone, dial the toll-free phone number set forth on the enclosed proxy card using a touch-tone phone. Have your proxy card available and follow the recorded instructions when voting by telephone.
To vote by mail, request, complete, sign and date the proxy card and return it promptly in the postage paid envelope provided.
Beneficial Owner: Shares Registered in the Name of Broker, Bank or Other Agent. If you are a beneficial owner of shares registered in the name of your broker, bank or other agent, you should have received the proxy materials from that organization rather than from the Company. As a beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your broker, bank, or other agent how to vote the shares in your account. You should follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other agent regarding how to vote your shares.
How many votes do I have?
For each proposal to be voted upon, you have one vote for each share of common stock that you own as of the close of business on the Record Date.
What if I return a proxy card but do not make specific choices?
Properly completed proxies will be voted as instructed on the proxy card. If you are a shareholder of record and you return the proxy card without marking any voting selections, your shares will be voted as follows:
"FOR" the election of all thirteen (13) director nominees named herein;
"FOR" the advisory approval of Named Executive Officer compensation; and
"FOR" the ratification of the appointment of Elliott Davis, LLC as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.
If any other matter is properly presented at the Annual Meeting, your proxy (one of the individuals named on your proxy card) will vote your shares as recommended by the Board or, if no recommendation is given, will vote your shares using his or her discretion. If any director nominee named herein becomes unavailable for election for any reason prior to the vote at the Annual Meeting, the Board may reduce the number of directors to be elected or substitute another person as nominee, in which case the proxy holders will vote for the substitute nominee.
If your shares are held by your broker, bank or other agent as your nominee, you will need to obtain a proxy card from the organization that holds your shares and follow the instructions included on that form regarding how to instruct your broker, bank or other agent to vote your shares. Brokers, banks or other agents that have not received voting instructions from their clients cannot vote on their clients' behalf with respect to proposals that are not "routine" but may vote their clients' shares on "routine" proposals. Under applicable state laws and the rules of the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq"), Proposal 1 (election of directors), Proposal 2 (advisory vote to approve Named Executive Officer compensation) are "non-routine" proposals. Conversely, Proposal 3 (ratification of the appointment of Elliott Davis, LLC) is a "routine" proposal. If a broker, bank, or other agent indicates on a proxy card that it does not have discretionary authority to vote certain shares on Proposals 1, or 2, which are non-routine proposals, then those shares will be treated as broker non-votes for purposes of Proposals 1, or 2, and such shares will not be counted. Conversely, brokers will have the discretionary authority to vote "FOR", "AGAINST" or "ABSTAIN" on Proposal 3, if you do not instruct your broker otherwise. Although broker non-votes are counted as shares that are present at the Annual Meeting and entitled to vote for purposes of determining the presence of a quorum, they will not be counted as votes cast and will not have any effect on voting for the non-routine proposals presented in this Proxy Statement.
Can I change my vote?
Yes. If you are the record holder of your shares, you may revoke your proxy in any of the following ways:
You may change your vote at any time before the proxy is exercised by re-submitting your vote via the Internet or by telephone;
You may submit another properly completed proxy card bearing a later date which is received prior to the meeting date; or
You may send a written notice that you are revoking your proxy. The notice must be sent to 1201 Demonbreun Street, Suite 700, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, Attention: Corporate Secretary, and must be received by 11:59 P.M., Eastern Time on April 18, 2023.
If your shares are held by your broker, bank or other agent as your nominee, you should follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other agent.
How many shares must be present to constitute a quorum for the Annual Meeting?
A quorum of shareholders is necessary to hold a valid meeting. A quorum will be present if at least a majority of the outstanding shares entitled to vote are represented (via proxy or virtual participation) at the Annual Meeting. As of the close of business on the Record Date, there were 21,557,567 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. Thus, 10,778,784 shares of common stock must be represented (via proxy or virtual participation) at the Annual Meeting to have a quorum.
Your shares will be counted towards the quorum if you vote by submitting a proxy card by mail, or by submitting your vote via the Internet address or toll-free telephone number included on your proxy card prior to the time the polls are closed at the virtual Annual Meeting, submit a valid proxy (or one is submitted on your behalf by your broker, bank or other agent) or give your proxy authorization over the Internet or by telephone. Additionally, "WITHHOLD" votes, abstentions and broker non-votes will also be counted towards the quorum requirement. If there is no quorum, the Chairman of the Annual Meeting may adjourn or postpone the meeting until a later date.
