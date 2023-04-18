CapStar Financial : 2023 Proxy Statement

What if I return a proxy card but do not make specific choices?

Properly completed proxies will be voted as instructed on the proxy card. If you are a shareholder of record and you return the proxy card without marking any voting selections, your shares will be voted as follows:

" FOR " the election of all thirteen (13) director nominees named herein;

" the election of all thirteen (13) director nominees named herein; " FOR " the advisory approval of Named Executive Officer compensation; and

" the advisory approval of Named Executive Officer compensation; and " FOR " the ratification of the appointment of Elliott Davis, LLC as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

If any other matter is properly presented at the Annual Meeting, your proxy (one of the individuals named on your proxy card) will vote your shares as recommended by the Board or, if no recommendation is given, will vote your shares using his or her discretion. If any director nominee named herein becomes unavailable for election for any reason prior to the vote at the Annual Meeting, the Board may reduce the number of directors to be elected or substitute another person as nominee, in which case the proxy holders will vote for the substitute nominee.

If your shares are held by your broker, bank or other agent as your nominee, you will need to obtain a proxy card from the organization that holds your shares and follow the instructions included on that form regarding how to instruct your broker, bank or other agent to vote your shares. Brokers, banks or other agents that have not received voting instructions from their clients cannot vote on their clients' behalf with respect to proposals that are not "routine" but may vote their clients' shares on "routine" proposals. Under applicable state laws and the rules of the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq"), Proposal 1 (election of directors), Proposal 2 (advisory vote to approve Named Executive Officer compensation) are "non-routine" proposals. Conversely, Proposal 3 (ratification of the appointment of Elliott Davis, LLC) is a "routine" proposal. If a broker, bank, or other agent indicates on a proxy card that it does not have discretionary authority to vote certain shares on Proposals 1, or 2, which are non-routine proposals, then those shares will be treated as broker non-votes for purposes of Proposals 1, or 2, and such shares will not be counted. Conversely, brokers will have the discretionary authority to vote "FOR", "AGAINST" or "ABSTAIN" on Proposal 3, if you do not instruct your broker otherwise. Although broker non-votes are counted as shares that are present at the Annual Meeting and entitled to vote for purposes of determining the presence of a quorum, they will not be counted as votes cast and will not have any effect on voting for the non-routine proposals presented in this Proxy Statement.

Can I change my vote?

Yes. If you are the record holder of your shares, you may revoke your proxy in any of the following ways:

You may change your vote at any time before the proxy is exercised by re-submitting your vote via the Internet or by telephone;

re-submitting your vote via the Internet or by telephone; You may submit another properly completed proxy card bearing a later date which is received prior to the meeting date; or

You may send a written notice that you are revoking your proxy. The notice must be sent to 1201 Demonbreun Street, Suite 700, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, Attention: Corporate Secretary, and must be received by 11:59 P.M., Eastern Time on April 18, 2023.

If your shares are held by your broker, bank or other agent as your nominee, you should follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other agent.

How many shares must be present to constitute a quorum for the Annual Meeting?

A quorum of shareholders is necessary to hold a valid meeting. A quorum will be present if at least a majority of the outstanding shares entitled to vote are represented (via proxy or virtual participation) at the Annual Meeting. As of the close of business on the Record Date, there were 21,557,567 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. Thus, 10,778,784 shares of common stock must be represented (via proxy or virtual participation) at the Annual Meeting to have a quorum.

Your shares will be counted towards the quorum if you vote by submitting a proxy card by mail, or by submitting your vote via the Internet address or toll-free telephone number included on your proxy card prior to the time the polls are closed at the virtual Annual Meeting, submit a valid proxy (or one is submitted on your behalf by your broker, bank or other agent) or give your proxy authorization over the Internet or by telephone. Additionally, "WITHHOLD" votes, abstentions and broker non-votes will also be counted towards the quorum requirement. If there is no quorum, the Chairman of the Annual Meeting may adjourn or postpone the meeting until a later date.