CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Year End 2020 Results
01/28/2021 | 05:00pm EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $9.7 million or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with net income of $5.4 million or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was 1.27% and 11.30%, respectively. Excluding fourth quarter merger-related charges of $2.1 million, operating(1) diluted earnings per share were $0.51, return on average assets was 1.48%, and return on average tangible equity was 15.38%.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company reported net income of $24.7 million or $1.22 per diluted share compared with net income of $22.4 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 0.94% and 9.55%, respectively. Excluding merger-related charges of $5.4 million, operating(1) diluted earnings per share were $1.42, return on average assets was 1.09%, and return on average tangible equity was 11.09%.
“I would like to thank our employees for their tireless work over the past year in helping our clients and communities,” said Timothy K. Schools, chief executive officer. “As a result of their tremendous efforts and our solid risk management culture in a challenging and uncertain operating environment, we are pleased to report strong 2020 and fourth quarter financial results, led by high performance in our mortgage and tri-net divisions. During the year, we made progress in advancing several strategic initiatives, including the continued refocus on providing core banking services to our local markets, integrating and expanding our recent East Tennessee expansion with the addition of Knoxville and completion of our FCB acquisition, and strengthening our balance sheet management capabilities. Importantly, as part of our mission, we made extra efforts to support our employees, clients, and communities as we all manage through the current pandemic. We are proud to have maintained full employment and compensation, offer flexible work programs, and participate in loan assistance and deferral programs. Together, with our client-centric banking model, stable and growing markets, and key strategic initiatives, we are optimistic about our future prospects and enhanced opportunities to serve our clients.”
Profitability
Annualized return on average assets for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 1.27% compared to 1.06% for the same period in 2019. Operating(1) annualized return on average assets for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 1.48% compared to 1.08% for the same period in 2019. Operating(1) annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 1.93% compared to 1.41% for the same period in 2019.
Annualized return on average equity for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 11.30% compared to 7.92% for the same period in 2019. Operating(1) annualized return on average tangible equity for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 15.38% compared to 9.69% for the same period in 2019.
Net interest margin was 3.12% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 3.49% for the same period in 2019.
The efficiency ratio for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 63.02% compared to 68.46% for the same period in 2019. The operating(1) efficiency ratio for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 56.85% compared to 67.73% for the same period in 2019.
Growth
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 increased 79% to $12.6 million, compared to $7.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
End of period deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 decreased $49.5 million or 8% annualized.
Excluding PPP loans, end of period loan growth for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $19.61 million or 5% annualized.
Tangible book value per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 increased 7% to $13.36, compared to $12.45 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Soundness
The total risk-based capital ratio was 16.03% at December 31, 2020 compared to 13.45% at December 31, 2019.
The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.23% at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.89% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans, less PPP loans, was 1.57% at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2019.
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.28% at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.18% at December 31, 2019.
Annualized net charge offs to average loans were 0.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 0.06% for the same period in 2019.
Dividend
On January 28, 2021, the board of directors of CapStar approved a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share that will be paid on February 24, 2021 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of December 31, 2020, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $2.98 billion, total loans of $1.89 billion, total deposits of $2.57 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $343.49 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.
(1) Operating measures exclude merger-related expenses unrelated to CapStar’s normal operations. For a discussion and reconciliation of the Non-GAAP operating measures that exclude merger-related costs unrelated to CapStar’s normal operations, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Disclaimer” and the Non-GAAP financial measures section of the financial statements.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release and any oral statements made regarding the subject of this release, including in the conference call referenced herein, that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements“ within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. The words “expect“, “anticipate”, “intend”, “may”, “should”, “plan”, “believe”, “seek“, “estimate“ and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (I) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers of the Company and its subsidiaries, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (II) the effects of the emergence of widespread health emergencies or pandemics, including the magnitude and duration of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on the Company’s customer’s business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (III) the ability to grow and retain low-cost, core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, including during times when the Company is seeking to lower rates it pays on deposits; (IV) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on the Company’s results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (V) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that the Company is modeling or anticipating, including as a result of the Company’s inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (VI) difficulties and delays in integrating required businesses or fully realizing cost savings or other benefits from acquisitions; (VII) the Company‘s ability to profitably grow its business and successfully execute on its business plans; (VIII) any matter that would cause the Company to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including goodwill or other intangible assets; (IX) the vulnerability of the Company’s network and online banking portals, and the systems of customers or parties with whom the Company contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (X) the availability of and access to capital; (XI) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm, inability to obtain necessary approvals, and/or other negative affects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the Covid-19 pandemic; and (XII) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release (we speak only as of the date hereof), whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
This release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating,” and “Tangible common equity to tangible assets.”
Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Fourth quarter 2020 Earnings Release
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
22,653
$
20,233
$
84,272
$
82,828
Securities:
Taxable
1,412
1,077
4,863
4,619
Tax-exempt
354
347
1,342
1,438
Federal funds sold
—
—
—
26
Restricted equity securities
155
171
576
755
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
158
377
799
1,881
Total interest income
24,732
22,205
91,852
91,547
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing deposits
497
2,015
3,868
7,538
Savings and money market accounts
377
1,821
5,196
7,266
Time deposits
1,121
1,626
5,317
7,542
Federal funds purchased
—
—
—
4
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
—
—
—
5
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
8
162
356
1,444
Subordinated notes
398
—
792
—
Total interest expense
2,401
5,624
15,529
23,799
Net interest income
22,331
16,581
76,323
67,748
Provision for loan losses
184
—
11,479
761
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
22,147
16,581
64,844
66,987
Noninterest income:
Treasury management and other deposit service charges
964
736
3,494
3,135
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
782
928
3,172
3,251
Mortgage banking income
5,971
2,316
25,034
9,467
Tri-Net fees
1,165
274
3,693
2,785
Wealth management fees
411
407
1,573
1,425
Net gain (loss) on Sale of SBA Loans
916
(20
)
1,440
803
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
51
9
125
(99
)
Other noninterest income
1,488
1,069
4,717
3,507
Total noninterest income
11,748
5,719
43,248
24,274
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
11,996
9,318
45,252
35,542
Data processing and software
2,548
1,835
8,865
6,961
Professional fees
370
531
2,224
2,102
Occupancy
975
795
3,590
3,345
Equipment
900
834
3,195
3,723
Regulatory fees
368
28
1,261
591
Merger related expenses
2,105
163
5,390
2,654
Amortization of intangibles
524
397
1,824
1,655
Other operating
1,692
1,365
5,760
5,422
Total noninterest expense
21,478
15,266
77,361
61,995
Income before income taxes
12,417
7,034
30,731
29,266
Income tax expense
2,736
1,613
6,035
6,844
Net income
$
9,681
$
5,421
$
24,696
$
22,422
Per share information:
Basic net income per share of common stock
$
0.44
$
0.30
$
1.22
$
1.25
Diluted net income per share of common stock
$
0.44
$
0.29
$
1.22
$
1.20
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
21,960,184
18,350,994
20,162,038
17,886,164
Diluted
21,978,925
18,443,916
20,185,589
18,613,224
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Fourth quarter 2020 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
12/31/19
Income Statement Data:
Net interest income
$
22,331
$
19,656
$
17,675
$
16,661
$
16,581
Provision for loan losses
184
2,119
1,624
7,553
—
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
22,147
17,537
16,051
9,108
16,581
Treasury management and other deposit service charges
964
1,064
691
775
736
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
782
936
729
724
928
Mortgage banking income
5,971
9,686
7,123
2,253
2,316
Tri-Net fees
1,165
668
1,260
599
274
Wealth management fees
411
382
374
407
407
Net gain (loss) on Sale of SBA Loans
916
476
13
35
(20
)
Net gain on sale of securities
51
34
13
27
9
Other noninterest income
1,488
1,558
620
1,054
1,069
Total noninterest income
11,748
14,804
10,823
5,874
5,719
Salaries and employee benefits
11,996
12,949
12,305
8,002
9,318
Data processing and software
2,548
2,353
2,100
1,864
1,835
Professional fees
370
638
581
636
531
Occupancy
975
999
797
820
795
Equipment
900
864
680
751
834
Regulatory fees
368
397
333
163
28
Merger related expenses
2,105
2,548
448
290
163
Amortization of intangibles
524
539
375
386
397
Other operating
1,692
1,452
1,315
1,299
1,365
Total noninterest expense
21,478
22,739
18,934
14,211
15,266
Net income before income tax expense
12,417
9,602
7,940
771
7,034
Income tax (benefit) expense
2,736
2,115
1,759
(575
)
1,613
Net income
$
9,681
$
7,487
$
6,181
$
1,346
$
5,421
Weighted average shares - basic
21,960,184
21,948,579
18,307,083
18,392,913
18,350,994
Weighted average shares - diluted
21,978,925
21,960,490
18,320,006
18,443,725
18,443,916
Net income per share, basic
$
0.44
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
0.07
$
0.30
Net income per share, diluted
0.44
0.34
0.34
0.07
0.29
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
Cash and cash equivalents
$
277,439
$
455,925
$
368,820
$
91,450
$
101,269
Securities available-for-sale
486,215
308,337
223,034
219,213
213,129
Securities held-to-maturity
2,407
2,413
2,699
3,306
3,313
Loans held for sale
179,669
198,603
129,807
186,937
168,222
Total loans
1,891,019
1,906,603
1,592,725
1,446,835
1,420,102
Allowance for loan losses
(23,245
)
(23,167
)
(21,035
)
(20,114
)
(12,604
)
Total assets
2,984,102
3,024,348
2,445,172
2,072,585
2,037,201
Non-interest-bearing deposits
662,934
716,707
546,974
442,789
312,096
Interest-bearing deposits
1,905,067
1,900,835
1,548,592
1,320,920
1,417,355
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and borrowings
39,423
39,418
39,464
10,000
10,000
Total liabilities
2,640,616
2,690,453
2,163,222
1,796,795
1,764,155
Shareholders' equity
$
343,486
$
333,895
$
281,950
$
275,790
$
273,046
Total shares of common stock outstanding
21,988,803
21,947,805
18,302,188
18,307,802
18,361,922
Book value per share of common stock
$
15.62
$
15.21
$
15.41
$
15.06
$
14.87
Tangible book value per share of common stock *
13.36
12.92
13.02
12.66
12.45
Market value per common share
14.75
9.81
12.00
9.89
16.65
Capital ratios:
Total risk based capital
16.03
%
15.96
%
16.76
%
13.68
%
13.45
%
Tier 1 risk based capital
13.52
%
13.39
%
13.76
%
12.56
%
12.73
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
13.52
%
13.39
%
13.76
%
12.56
%
12.73
%
Leverage
9.60
%
9.23
%
10.08
%
11.23
%
11.37
%
_____________________ *This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Fourth quarter 2020 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
12/31/19
Average Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
427,086
$
526,409
$
257,709
$
114,272
$
115,100
Investment securities
407,622
323,689
238,762
226,537
225,265
Loans held for sale
165,441
156,123
176,193
180,401
140,731
Loans
1,891,202
1,906,449
1,560,626
1,421,256
1,431,027
Assets
3,028,225
3,043,847
2,350,021
2,059,306
2,030,231
Interest bearing deposits
1,909,692
1,957,259
1,519,877
1,411,666
1,388,496
Deposits
2,613,080
2,648,465
2,031,924
1,735,635
1,711,021
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
39,428
39,431
10,966
20,989
22,391
Liabilities
2,687,516
2,722,341
2,068,408
1,780,756
1,758,663
Shareholders' equity
$
340,709
$
321,506
$
281,614
$
278,550
$
271,568
Performance Ratios:
Annualized return on average assets
1.27
%
0.98
%
1.06
%
0.26
%
1.06
%
Annualized return on average equity
11.30
%
9.26
%
8.83
%
1.94
%
7.92
%
Net interest margin (1)
3.12
%
2.72
%
3.23
%
3.50
%
3.49
%
Annualized noninterest income to average assets
1.54
%
1.93
%
1.85
%
1.15
%
1.12
%
Efficiency ratio
63.02
%
65.99
%
66.44
%
63.06
%
68.46
%
Loans by Type (at period end):
Commercial and industrial
$
630,775
$
648,018
$
621,541
$
447,311
$
394,408
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
162,603
164,336
147,682
166,652
172,456
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
481,229
480,106
408,402
378,170
387,443
Construction and development
174,859
176,751
117,830
141,087
143,111
Consumer real estate
343,791
350,238
238,696
248,243
256,097
Consumer
44,279
42,104
27,542
27,739
28,426
Other
53,483
45,050
31,032
37,633
38,161
Asset Quality Data:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.23
%
1.22
%
1.32
%
1.39
%
0.89
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
483
%
787
%
705
%
550
%
861
%
Nonaccrual loans
$
4,817
$
2,945
$
2,982
$
3,658
$
1,464
Troubled debt restructurings
1,928
1,886
1,228
1,306
2,717
Loans - over 89 days past due
4,367
541
639
399
38
Total non-performing loans
4,817
2,945
2,982
3,658
1,464
OREO and repossessed assets
523
171
147
147
1,044
Total non-performing assets
$
5,340
$
3,116
$
3,129
$
3,805
$
2,508
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.25
%
0.15
%
0.19
%
0.25
%
0.10
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.18
%
0.10
%
0.13
%
0.18
%
0.12
%
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO
0.28
%
0.16
%
0.20
%
0.26
%
0.18
%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.02
%
0.0
%
0.18
%
0.01
%
0.06
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
106
$
(13
)
$
703
$
43
$
224
Interest Rates and Yields:
Loans
4.48
%
4.47
%
4.50
%
5.10
%
5.24
%
Securities (1)
1.98
%
2.18
%
2.73
%
3.04
%
3.00
%
Total interest-earning assets (1)
3.45
%
3.41
%
3.78
%
4.56
%
4.67
%
Deposits
0.30
%
0.67
%
0.59
%
1.14
%
1.27
%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements
4.09
%
5.14
%
3.16
%
2.77
%
2.88
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.49
%
0.99
%
0.81
%
1.43
%
1.58
%
Other Information:
Full-time equivalent employees
380
403
286
288
289
_____________________
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Fourth quarter 2020 Earnings Release
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/ Rate
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/ Rate
Interest-Earning Assets
Loans (1)
$
1,891,202
$
21,305
4.48
%
$
1,431,027
$
18,884
5.24
%
Loans held for sale
165,441
1,348
3.24
%
140,731
1,349
3.80
%
Securities:
Taxable investment securities (2)
350,644
1,567
1.79
%
175,750
1,248
2.84
%
Investment securities exempt from federal income tax (3)
56,978
354
3.14
%
49,515
347
3.55
%
Total securities
407,622
1,921
1.98
%
225,265
1,595
3.00
%
Cash balances in other banks
394,831
158
0.16
%
96,125
377
1.56
%
Funds sold
—
—
—
45
—
3.75
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,859,096
24,732
3.45
%
1,893,193
22,205
4.67
%
Noninterest-earning assets
169,129
137,038
Total assets
$
3,028,225
$
2,030,231
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
828,740
497
0.24
%
$
566,869
2,015
1.41
%
Savings and money market deposits
593,236
377
0.25
%
514,896
1,821
1.40
%
Time deposits
487,716
1,121
0.91
%
306,731
1,626
2.10
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,909,692
1,995
0.42
%
1,388,496
5,462
1.56
%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements
39,428
406
4.09
%
22,391
162
2.88
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,949,120
2,401
0.49
%
1,410,887
5,624
1.58
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
703,388
322,524
Total funding sources
2,652,508
1,733,411
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
35,008
25,252
Shareholders’ equity
340,709
271,568
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,028,225
$
2,030,231
Net interest spread (4)
2.96
%
3.09
%
Net interest income/margin (5)
$
22,331
3.12
%
$
16,580
3.49
%
_____________________
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (2) Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities. (3) Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data) Fourth quarter 2020 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
12/31/19
Operating net income:
Net income
$
9,681
$
7,487
$
6,181
$
1,346
$
5,421
Add: merger related expenses
2,105
2,548
448
290
163
Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses
(550
)
(666
)
(117
)
(76
)
(43
)
Operating net income
$
11,236
$
9,369
$
6,512
$
1,560
$
5,541
Operating diluted net income per share of common stock:
Operating net income
$
11,236
$
9,369
$
6,512
$
1,560
$
5,541
Weighted average shares - diluted
21,978,925
21,960,490
18,320,006
18,443,725
18,443,916
Operating diluted net income per share of common stock
$
0.51
$
0.43
$
0.36
$
0.08
$
0.30
Operating annualized return on average assets:
Operating net income
$
11,236
$
9,369
$
6,512
$
1,560
$
5,541
Average assets
$
3,028,225
$
3,043,847
$
2,350,021
$
2,059,306
$
2,030,231
Operating annualized return on average assets
1.48
%
1.22
%
1.11
%
0.30
%
1.08
%
Operating annualized return on average tangible equity:
Average total shareholders' equity
$
340,709
$
321,506
$
281,614
$
278,550
$
271,568
Less: average intangible assets
(50,038
)
(50,577
)
(43,871
)
(44,253
)
(44,646
)
Average tangible equity
290,671
270,929
237,743
234,297
226,922
Operating net income
$
11,236
$
9,369
$
6,512
$
1,560
$
5,541
Operating annualized return on average tangible equity
15.38
%
13.76
%
11.02
%
2.68
%
9.69
%
Operating efficiency ratio:
Total noninterest expense
$
21,478
$
22,739
$
18,934
$
14,211
$
15,266
Less: merger related expenses
(2,105
)
(2,548
)
(448
)
(290
)
(163
)
Total operating noninterest expense
19,373
20,191
18,486
13,921
15,103
Net interest income
22,331
19,656
17,675
16,661
16,581
Total noninterest income
11,748
14,804
10,823
5,874
5,719
Total revenues
$
34,079
$
34,460
$
28,498
$
22,535
$
22,300
Operating efficiency ratio:
56.85
%
58.59
%
64.87
%
61.78
%
67.73
%
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:
Income before income taxes
$
12,417
$
9,602
$
7,940
$
771
$
7,034
Add: merger related expenses
2,105
2,548
448
290
163
Add: provision for loan losses
184
2,119
1,624
7,553
—
Operating pre-tax pre-provision income
14,706
14,269
10,012
8,614
7,197
Average assets
$
3,028,225
$
3,043,847
$
2,350,021
$
2,059,306
$
2,030,231
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:
1.93
%
1.86
%
1.71
%
1.68
%
1.41
%
Tangible Equity:
Total shareholders' equity
$
343,486
$
333,895
$
281,950
$
275,790
$
273,046
Less: intangible assets
(49,698
)
(50,222
)
(43,633
)
(44,008
)
(44,393
)
Tangible equity
$
293,788
$
283,673
$
238,317
$
231,782
$
228,653
Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock:
Tangible common equity
$
293,788
$
283,673
$
238,317
$
231,782
$
228,653
Total shares of common stock outstanding
21,988,803
21,947,805
18,302,188
18,307,802
18,361,922
Tangible book value per share of common stock
$
13.36
$
12.92
$
13.02
$
12.66
$
12.45
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data) Fourth quarter 2020 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
12/31/19
Allowance for loan losses
$
23,245
$
23,167
$
21,035
$
20,114
$
12,604
Purchase accounting marks
3,663
4,013
2,790
3,178
3,473
Allowance for loan losses and purchase accounting fair value marks
26,908
27,180
23,825
23,292
16,077
Loans
1,891,019
1,906,603
1,592,725
1,446,835
1,420,102
Less: PPP Loans net of deferred fees
181,601
216,799
213,064
—
—
Non-PPP Loans
1,709,418
1,689,804
1,379,661
1,446,835
1,420,102
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans
1.57
%
1.61
%
1.73
%
1.61
%
1.13
%
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data) Fourth quarter 2020 Earnings Release
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
Operating net income:
Net income
$
24,696
$
22,422
Add: merger related expenses
5,390
2,654
Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses
(1,409
)
(694
)
Operating net income
$
28,677
$
24,382
Operating diluted net income per share of common stock:
Operating net income
$
28,677
$
24,382
Weighted average shares - diluted
20,185,589
18,613,224
Operating diluted net income per share of common stock
$
1.42
$
1.31
Operating return on average assets:
Operating net income
$
28,677
$
24,382
Average assets
$
2,622,635
$
2,007,327
Operating return on average assets
1.09
%
1.21
%
Operating return on average tangible equity:
Average total shareholders' equity
$
305,748
$
264,124
Less: average intangible assets
(47,202
)
(45,256
)
Average tangible equity
258,546
218,868
Operating net income
$
28,677
$
24,382
Operating return on average tangible equity
11.09
%
11.14
%
Operating efficiency ratio:
Total noninterest expense
$
77,361
$
61,995
Less: merger related expenses
(5,390
)
(2,654
)
Total operating noninterest expense
71,971
59,341
Net interest income
76,323
67,748
Total noninterest income
43,248
24,274
Total revenues
$
119,571
$
92,022
Operating efficiency ratio:
60.19
%
64.49
%
