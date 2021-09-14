Log in
    CSTR   US14070T1025

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(CSTR)
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Janney Community Bank CEO Forum

09/14/2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) today announced that Tim Schools, President and CEO, and Denis Duncan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Janney Community Bank CEO Forum on September 21, 2021.

A copy of the investor presentation to be used will be available prior to the event on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.capstarbank.com.

ABOUT CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of June 30, 2021, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion, total deposits of $2.8 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $359.8 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

For more information, contact:
Denis J. Duncan
Chief Financial Officer
(615) 732-7492


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 130 M - -
Net income 2021 44,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 478 M 478 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 383
Free-Float 84,8%
Managers and Directors
Timothy Kyle Schools President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis J. Duncan CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Denny C. Bottorff Chairman
John A. Davis Chief Operations & Technology Officer
L. Earl Bentz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.46.31%478
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.87%160 834
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.08%76 708
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.0.16%60 788
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.07%57 398
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.32%56 714