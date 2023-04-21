Advanced search
    CSTR   US14070T1025

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(CSTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-20 pm EDT
14.68 USD   +1.03%
CapStar Financial : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

04/21/2023
First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

April 21, 2023

Disclosures

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This investor presentation contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including statements about CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") and its financial outlook and business environment. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release and any oral statements made regarding the subject of this release, including in the conference call referenced herein, that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. The words "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "should", "plan", "believe", "seek", "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (I) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers of the Company and its subsidiaries, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (II) the effects of the emergence of widespread health emergencies or pandemics, including the magnitude and duration of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on the Company's customer's business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (III) the ability to grow and retain low-cost, core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, including during times when the Company is seeking to lower rates it pays on deposits; (IV) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on the Company's results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (V) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that the Company is modeling or anticipating, including as a result of the Company's inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (VI) difficulties and delays in integrating required businesses or fully realizing cost savings or other benefits from acquisitions; (VII) the Company's ability to profitably grow its business and successfully execute on its business plans; (VIII) any matter that would cause the Company to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including goodwill or other intangible assets; (IX) the vulnerability of the Company's network and online banking portals, and the systems of customers or parties with whom the Company contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (X) the availability of and access to capital; (XI) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm, inability to obtain necessary approvals, and/or other negative affects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the Covid-19 pandemic; and (XII) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release (we speak only as of the date hereof ), whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This investor presentation includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This financial information may include certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures may include: "Efficiency ratio - operating," "Expenses - operating," "Earnings per share - operating," "Diluted earnings per share - operating," "Tangible book value per share," "Return on common equity - operating," "Return on tangible common equity - operating," "Return on assets - operating", "Tangible common equity to tangible assets" or other measures.

Management may include these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar's underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the 'Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables' included in the exhibits to this presentation.

2

Highlights

1Q23 results

  • Earnings per share of $0.30 and ROE of 7.41%
  • Includes $2MM provision for credit losses on Signature Bank sub debt, adversely impacting EPS by $0.07
  • Continued low credit cost

Focus on deposits and liquidity sources

  • Liquidity sources remain strong with $1.5 billion of on or off-balance sheet liquidity sources
  • Total Deposits increased $70MM or 11% annualized for the quarter driven by $57MM in customer deposits and $13MM in wholesale funding
  • 66.1% of deposits are insured (59.3%) or collateralized (6.8%)

Proactively managing risk

  • Managing through a complex operating environment
  • In the current environment, deposit rates have risen faster than earning asset yields which could continue
  • Asset quality remains strong with isolated past dues and low criticized and classified levels; tightening underwriting criteria and increasing monitoring with uncertain economic outlook

Deploying capital in a disciplined manner

  • Asheville, Chattanooga, Knoxville expansions performing well having approached $450MM in loans
  • Returned $9.8MM to shareholders in the first quarter through share repurchases and dividends

3

Liquidity Position

$ in millions

1Q23

On-Balance Sheet:

Cash & Equivalents

$

176

Unpledged AFS Securities

173

Loans Held for Sale

32

Total On-Balance Sheet

$

381

Off Balance Sheet Capacity:

FHLB

$

462

Fed Funds Lines

145

Brokered CDs

188

Fed Discount Window

316

Total Off-Balance Sheet

$

1,111

Temporary 12-24 Month Lift from Federal Reserve Bank Term

Lending Facility

60

Total Available Sources

$

1,552

Insured or Collaterialized Deposits to Total

Deposits

70.0%

61.5%

66.1%

60.0%

55.5%

51.3%

50.2%

50.0%

40.0%

30.0%

20.0%

10.0%

0.0%

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

  • Available liquidity sources of $1.6 billion
  • Securities portfolio is 12% of total assets and 99.7% categorized as available for sale
  • Strong capital levels
    • TCE 9.67%
    • Leverage 11.20%
    • CET1 12.07%
    • Total Risk-based 14.20%
  • $125MM of TriNet unintended use of liquidity
  • EOP Brokered CDs were $372.8MM, an increase of $14.6MM over December 31, 2022
  • EOP FHLB borrowings were $55.5MM, an increase of $40.5MM
  • Have not accessed the Bank Term Funding Program

4

Deposit Portfolio Growth

1Q23 Deposit Trends (EOP)

In millions

$3,000

$2,680

$2,690

$2,705

$2,770

$2,750

$2,500

$356

$378

$376

$419

$369

$2,000

$247

$256

$241

$232

$254

$1,500

$1,000

$2,077

$2,055

$2,089

$2,119

$2,127

$500

$0

12/31/2022

03/03/2023

03/10/2023

3/21/2023

3/31/2023

Customer non Correspondent

Correspondent

Wholesale

Deposit Portfolio (QTR Avg)

In millions

$2,705

$2,665

$2,659

$2,663

$2,691

$2,500

$367

$351

$462

$617

$741

$2,000

$661

$670

$710

$718

$678

$1,500

$949

$916

$822

$1,000

$741

$757

$500

$728

$728

$666

$586

$515

$0

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

Non-Interest Bearing

Interest Checking (NOW)

Savings & Money Market

Time Deposits

  • Stabilizing deposit balances for the quarter:
    • EOP Customer Deposits increased $57MM or 10% annualized vs. 4Q22
    • Average Customer deposits declined $78MM or 13% annualized vs. 4Q22
  • Opened 583 new accounts during 1Q23 with average account size increasing slightly
  • Stable funding from Correspondent banking
  • Solid pipeline as we continue to focus on operating relationships and deposit growth opportunities

Average Balance/Account by Segment

In thousands

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

Consumer

$

22

$

21

$

21

$

20

$

20

Commercial

147

144

136

126

126

Correspondent

5,126

3,868

2,766

2,840

2,823

Total Customer

$

48

$

45

$

45

$

46

$

47

Deposits

5

Disclaimer

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 04:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
