Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSTR   US14070T1025

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(CSTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
18.71 USD   -2.14%
10/20Capstar Financial : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
10/20CapStar Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
10/07CapStar Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapStar Financial : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

10/20/2022 | 10:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

October 21, 2022

Disclosures

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This investor presentation contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including statements about CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") and its financial outlook and business environment. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release and any oral statements made regarding the subject of this release, including in the conference call referenced herein, that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. The words "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "should", "plan", "believe", "seek", "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (I) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers of the Company and its subsidiaries, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (II) the effects of the emergence of widespread health emergencies or pandemics, including the magnitude and duration of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on the Company's customer's business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (III) the ability to grow and retain low-cost, core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, including during times when the Company is seeking to lower rates it pays on deposits; (IV) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on the Company's results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (V) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that the Company is modeling or anticipating, including as a result of the Company's inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (VI) difficulties and delays in integrating required businesses or fully realizing cost savings or other benefits from acquisitions; (VII) the Company's ability to profitably grow its business and successfully execute on its business plans; (VIII) any matter that would cause the Company to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including goodwill or other intangible assets; (IX) the vulnerability of the Company's network and online banking portals, and the systems of customers or parties with whom the Company contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (X) the availability of and access to capital; (XI) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm, inability to obtain necessary approvals, and/or other negative affects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the Covid-19 pandemic; and (XII) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release (we speak only as of the date hereof ), whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This investor presentation includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This financial information may include certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures may include: "Efficiency ratio - operating," "Expenses - operating," "Earnings per share - operating," "Diluted earnings per share - operating," "Tangible book value per share," "Return on common equity - operating," "Return on tangible common equity - operating," "Return on assets - operating", "Tangible common equity to tangible assets" or other measures.

Management may include these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar's underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the 'Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables' included in the exhibits to this presentation.

2

3Q22 Highlights

Executing on strategic objectives

  • Enhance profitability and earnings consistency
  • Accelerate organic growth
  • Maintain sound risk management
  • Execute disciplined capital allocation

Third quarter results

  • Earnings per share of $0.37
  • Average loan growth of 9.2% annualized, NIM of 3.50% and net charge-offs of 0.02%
  • Unusual items include:
    • $2.1 million loss related to disposition or transfer of remaining Tri-Net loans
    • $2.2 million related to two operational losses for which the bank is seeking possible recovery
    • ($0.8) million of voluntary executive incentive reversal

Adjusted for unusual items

  • Earnings per share of $0.50
  • Positive operating leverage with $0.6 million of revenue growth and $0.8 million of expense reduction resulting in $1.3 million of pretax preprovision growth
  • Efficiency ratio of 52.81% and ROA of 1.39%

Investments

  • Additional Asheville and Knoxville Commercial Relationship Managers
  • Additional Correspondent Banker

3

3Q22 Financial Results

4

Financial Results

(Dollars in millions,

GAAP

except per share data)

3Q22

Favorable/(Unfavorable)

2Q22

3Q21

Net Interest Income

$25.55

5%

11%

Noninterest Income

$3.27

-44%

-72%

Revenue

$28.82

-5%

-17%

Noninterest Expense

$17.74

-4%

3%

Pre-taxPre-provision Income

$11.08

-16%

-32%

Provision for Loan Losses

$0.87

-3%

100%

Net Income

$8.19

-18%

-37%

Diluted Earnings per Share

$0.37

-18%

-37%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 02:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
10/20Capstar Financial : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
10/20CapStar Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
10/07CapStar Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
09/27CapStar Announces R. Chuck Hunt as SVP, Correspondent Banking Relationship Manager
AQ
09/20Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
09/13CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Janney Community Bank CEO Forum
AQ
08/15CapStar Ranked #1 in Tennessee and #14 Nationally in Bank Director's “The Best U...
AQ
08/05CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
08/01Capstar Financial : Investor Presentation
PU
08/01Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 125 M - -
Net income 2022 42,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,83x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 411 M 411 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 391
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,71 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Kyle Schools President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Fowler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Stephen Turner Chairman
John A. Davis Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Jennie L. Obryan Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-11.03%420
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.69%134 604
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK16.44%65 737
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-3.86%49 728
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-5.36%48 413
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-15.49%46 419