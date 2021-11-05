Log in
    CSTR   US14070T1025

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(CSTR)
CapStar Ranked as one of Tennessee's Top Three Largest SBA Lenders

11/05/2021 | 10:10pm EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank’s Government Guaranteed Lending (GGL) division was recently ranked as Tennessee’s third largest Small Business Administration (SBA) lender, improving from fifth largest in 2020 and representing the second consecutive year the division increased statewide results over prior year by nearly 70%.

Established in early 2018, CapStar has now surpassed more than 130 banks in the state, including a number of major national and regional financial institutions, to rank as one of Tennessee’s top three 7(a) lenders.

“We are excited about our ranking and look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to expand the GGL division to serve our community’s small businesses,” said Mark Niethammer, CapStar’s GGL Director. “This represents a tremendous distinction for both our team and CapStar, positioning the bank as a strong competitor in the primary markets we serve and emerging national leader in the SBA space.”

Since its inception three years ago, the division has expanded its footprint nationwide and was recently recognized as a PPP leader relative to asset size, protecting more than 26,000 local jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are especially proud of the swift strides made by our GGL team. CapStar’s foresight in assembling such expertise has proven particularly vital to our communities as their leadership in processing PPP and other SBA loans to benefit Tennessee’s small businesses is unparalleled,” said Chris Tietz, CapStar’s EVP of Specialty Banking. “At its core, our team is focused on quality delivery of service and guidance to our customers.”

About CapStar
CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.1 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 23 financial centers across 13 Tennessee counties. For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

For more information, contact:
Nicole Gibbs, (423) 457-4579, nicole.gibbs@capstarbank.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
