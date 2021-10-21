Capstar Financial : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Chattanooga Expansion
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $13.1 million or $0.59 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with net income of $12.1 million or $0.54 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and net income of $7.5 million or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were 1.64 percent and 14.13 percent, respectively.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $36.2 million or $1.63 per diluted share, compared with $15.0 million or $0.77 per diluted share, for the same period of 2020. Year to date 2021 annualized return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.56 percent and 13.48 percent, respectively.
Four Key Drivers
Targets
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
Annualized revenue growth
> 5%
20.49
%
8.96
%
83.00
%
Net interest margin
≥ 3.60%
3.12
%
3.26
%
2.72
%
Efficiency ratio
≤ 55%
53.06
%
57.97
%
65.99
%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
≤ 0.25%
0.05
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
Concurrently, the Company announced the hiring of a team of nine experienced financial professionals to grow market share and serve clients in Chattanooga, TN. The group includes five Commercial Relationship Managers who will deliver CapStar’s banking solutions to businesses, their owners, professionals, and real estate investors; one senior credit officer; one office leader, and two support and processing associates. Brian Paris, former Financial Advisor at Pinnacle Financial Partners, will serve as CapStar’s Chattanooga market president. Paris has twenty years of banking experience within the Chattanooga region, including the past eleven at CapitalMark/Pinnacle where he has been a key contributor in creating the metro area’s fourth largest bank, according to FDIC deposit share data.
“Third quarter marks two milestone events as we report record earnings and announce our exciting Chattanooga expansion,” said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “Originating from twenty-four months of tremendous focus on strategic alignment and execution, our associates are delivering winning results, improved profitability, and enhanced growth. I could not be more proud of our team and nothing illustrates their efforts more than the positive trends of our four key drivers and recent recognition by Piper Sandler as one of their 2021 Sm-All Stars.”
“In the summer of 2019, we established four clear strategic objectives: 1) enhance profitability and earnings consistency, 2) accelerate organic growth, 3) maintain sound risk management, and 4) execute disciplined capital allocation. Complimenting the first three objectives, we are rapidly expanding our customer-centric banking model in attractive, high-growth markets through the hiring of top-tier talent. At the outset of 2020, we expanded to Knoxville where our team’s loan commitments now exceed $150 million. This summer, we added one of Nashville’s highest volume mortgage loan originators. Today, we are thrilled to welcome Brian Paris and his former teammates, who are among Chattanooga’s banking leaders. As we speak with bankers across the state, CapStar’s capabilities, size, customer responsiveness, and flexibility are attractive to high-quality talent seeking an organization where they can better serve their customers and have a greater relative impact.”
“As we plan for the new year, I am very encouraged by CapStar’s positioning and prospects to become one of Tennessee’s great banks. Tennessee’s fifth largest bank by assets, CapStar is leveraging the inherent advantage of operating in one of the best states in the nation to do business and live, has strategically positioned itself in three of the Southeast’s most dynamic markets where population and household income are growing faster than national averages, has one of the industry’s youngest and most experienced management teams, and is executing a focused business model that produces strong financial results. Having significant excess liquidity and capital, we are focused on strategic initiatives that take advantage of market opportunities to significantly improve our return on tangible equity, earnings per share, and book value per share over time.”
Revenue
Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, increased $1.7 million to $34.6 million from the prior quarter. Net interest income totaled $23.0 million, flat compared to the second quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2021 noninterest income totaled $11.7 million, an increase of $1.8 million from the prior quarter. The increase was attributable to continued strong performance within the Company's Mortgage, SBA Lending, and Tri-Net divisions.
Third quarter 2021 average earning assets increased to $2.93 billion compared to $2.85 billion at June 30, 2021. Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increased $24.6 million from the prior quarter, or 5.5 percent linked-quarter annualized. Loan growth continued to accelerate during the third quarter of 2021 with end of period loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increasing $42.2 million, or 9.4 percent linked-quarter annualized. Due to a significant increase in deposits over the past year, average loans as a percentage of average earning assets declined to 64.31 percent for third quarter 2021. The Company’s commercial loan pipeline remains strong, exceeding $400 million, presenting the Company a tremendous opportunity to utilize current excess liquidity and capital to grow revenue and net income.
The Company’s net interest margin continues to be positively and negatively impacted from the effects of the recent pandemic. For the third quarter of 2021, the net interest margin decreased 14 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.12 percent resulting principally from a reduction in revenues related to PPP forgiveness. Adjusting for the influence of PPP and excess deposits accumulated over the past year, the Company estimates its third quarter 2021 net interest margin was 3.36 percent, unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2021.
The Company's average deposits totaled $2.73 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $70.0 million compared to June 30, 2021. The Company experienced an increase of $39.9 million in average interest-bearing deposits offset by a $17.9 million reduction in higher cost time deposits. While in the short-term the Company is experiencing a period of excess liquidity, a key longer-term strategic initiative is to create a stronger deposit-led culture with an emphasis on lower cost relationship-based deposits. During the quarter, the Company’s lowest cost deposit category, noninterest bearing, increased $30.1 million on average from the prior quarter, or 16.55 percent linked-quarter annualized. Overall deposit costs declined 2 basis points to 0.19 percent.
Noninterest income during the quarter benefitted from record SBA and Tri-Net revenues, contributing $0.5 and $0.4 million improvements, respectively, when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Mortgage revenues remain strong increasing $0.8 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to $4.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency
Noninterest expenses decreased $0.7 million from the second quarter of 2021 to $18.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter noninterest expense decrease benefitted from a $0.4 million reduction in data processing fees related to decreases in processing of PPP loans and the absence of $0.3 million in acquisition related expenses incurred during the second quarter.
Efficiency is a key driver for the Company. The Company uses three metrics to monitor its performance relative to peers: efficiency ratio (noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenue), noninterest expense as a percentage of assets, and assets per employee. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the efficiency ratio was 53.06 percent, a decrease from 57.97 percent in the second quarter of 2021. Annualized noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets decreased to 2.30 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 2.49 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Assets per employee decreased to $7.9 million as of September 30, 2021 compared to $8.4 million for the previous quarter. The continued favorable trend in operating efficiency metrics demonstrates the Company's commitment, ability, and success in controlling its costs in accordance with its four key strategic initiatives.
Asset Quality
Asset quality is a core tenant of the Company’s culture. Continued sound risk management and an improving economy led to continued low net charge-offs and strong credit metrics. Annualized net charge offs to average loans for the three months ended September 30, 2021, were 0.05 percent. Past due loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment improved to 0.31 percent at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.49 percent at June 30, 2021. Within this amount, loans greater than 90 days past due totaled $2.3 million, or 0.12 percent of loans held for investment at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.13 percent at June 30, 2021. Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.20 percent at September 30, 2021, an improvement from 0.22 percent at June 30, 2021. Criticized and classified loans to total loans, which elevated during the pandemic, continued to improve and were 2.85 percent at September 30, 2021, a 108 basis point decline from June 30, 2021.
Positive asset quality trends combined with strong loan growth, resulted in no provision expense during the third quarter of 2021. As a result, the allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans, less PPP loans decreased 6 basis points to 1.41 percent at September 30, 2021 when compared to June 30, 2021.
Asset Quality Data:
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.05
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
Criticized and classified loans to total loans
2.85
%
3.95
%
4.39
%
5.46
%
5.64
%
Classified loans to total risk-based capital
7.16
%
7.69
%
10.51
%
11.08
%
11.43
%
Loans- past due to total end of period loans
0.31
%
0.49
%
0.44
%
1.12
%
0.44
%
Loans- over 89 days past due to total end of period loans
0.12
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.23
%
0.09
%
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO
0.20
%
0.22
%
0.30
%
0.28
%
0.16
%
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans
1.41
%
1.47
%
1.60
%
1.58
%
1.62
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
657
%
571
%
446
%
483
%
787
%
Income Tax Expense
The Company’s third quarter effective income tax rate of approximately 19.0% remained unchanged from the prior quarter ended June 30, 2021. During the third quarter, the Company revised its expected annual effective tax rate for 2021 to approximately 20.0 percent, a 1.0 percent decrease from the previous estimate. The decrease is attributable to continued benefits in the Company's tax strategy.
Capital
The Company continues to be strongly capitalized with tangible equity of $322.1 million at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased to $14.53 compared to $14.03 and $12.92 for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The regulatory capital ratios in the table below are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized," which is the highest possible regulatory designation.
Capital ratios:
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Total risk-based capital
16.23
%
16.13
%
16.29
%
16.03
%
15.96
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
13.95
%
13.78
%
13.79
%
13.52
%
13.39
%
Leverage
10.28
%
10.17
%
9.78
%
9.60
%
9.23
%
In the third quarter of 2021, the Company did not repurchase common stock under its share repurchase program. The total remaining authorization for future repurchases was $29.7 million as of September 30, 2021.
Dividend
On October 21, 2021, the Board of Directors of CapStar approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share payable on November 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2021.
About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of September 30, 2021, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion, total deposits of $2.7 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $370.3 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
This release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating,” and “Tangible common equity to tangible assets.”
Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
22,350
$
22,796
$
66,936
$
61,620
Securities:
Taxable
1,655
1,193
4,900
3,465
Tax-exempt
344
343
1,065
975
Federal funds sold
9
—
12
—
Restricted equity securities
161
139
482
421
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
171
171
405
640
Total interest income
24,690
24,642
73,800
67,121
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing deposits
390
640
1,216
3,371
Savings and money market accounts
288
2,537
896
4,819
Time deposits
654
1,299
2,317
4,197
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
116
12
348
Subordinated notes
394
394
1,181
394
Total interest expense
1,726
4,986
5,622
13,129
Net interest income
22,964
19,656
68,178
53,992
Provision for loan losses
—
2,119
(415
)
11,295
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
22,964
17,537
68,593
42,697
Noninterest income:
Deposit service charges
1,187
1,064
3,398
2,531
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,236
936
3,555
2,389
Mortgage banking
4,693
9,686
13,318
19,063
Tri-Net
1,939
668
4,618
2,528
Wealth management
481
382
1,412
1,162
SBA lending
911
476
1,781
525
Net gain on sale of securities
7
34
20
74
Other noninterest income
1,197
1,558
3,446
3,228
Total noninterest income
11,651
14,804
31,548
31,500
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
10,980
12,949
31,210
33,256
Data processing and software
2,632
2,353
8,530
6,317
Occupancy
1,028
999
3,193
2,615
Equipment
760
864
2,640
2,295
Professional services
469
638
1,634
1,854
Regulatory fees
279
397
746
893
Acquisition related expenses
—
2,548
323
3,286
Amortization of intangibles
477
539
1,478
1,300
Other operating
1,741
1,452
5,105
4,067
Total noninterest expense
18,366
22,739
54,859
55,883
Income before income taxes
16,249
9,602
45,282
18,314
Income tax expense
3,147
2,115
9,075
3,299
Net income
$
13,102
$
7,487
$
36,207
$
15,015
Per share information:
Basic net income per share of common stock
$
0.59
$
0.34
$
1.64
$
0.77
Diluted net income per share of common stock
$
0.59
$
0.34
$
1.63
$
0.77
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
22,164,278
21,948,579
22,114,948
19,558,281
Diluted
22,218,402
21,960,490
22,165,130
19,583,448
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Income Statement Data:
Net interest income
$
22,964
$
23,032
$
22,182
$
22,331
$
19,656
Provision for loan losses
—
(1,065
)
650
184
2,119
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
22,964
24,097
21,532
22,147
17,537
Deposit service charges
1,187
1,109
1,102
964
1,064
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,236
1,227
1,092
782
936
Mortgage banking
4,693
3,910
4,716
5,971
9,686
Tri-Net
1,939
1,536
1,143
1,165
668
Wealth management
481
471
459
411
382
SBA lending
911
377
492
916
476
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
7
(13
)
26
51
34
Other noninterest income
1,197
1,266
984
1,488
1,558
Total noninterest income
11,651
9,883
10,014
11,748
14,804
Salaries and employee benefits
10,980
10,803
9,427
11,996
12,949
Data processing and software
2,632
3,070
2,827
2,548
2,353
Occupancy
1,028
1,057
1,108
975
999
Equipment
760
980
899
900
864
Professional services
469
460
704
370
638
Regulatory fees
279
211
257
368
397
Acquisition related expenses
—
256
67
2,105
2,548
Amortization of intangibles
477
493
508
524
539
Other operating
1,741
1,750
1,616
1,692
1,452
Total noninterest expense
18,366
19,080
17,413
21,478
22,739
Net income before income tax expense
16,249
14,900
14,133
12,417
9,602
Income tax expense
3,147
2,824
3,103
2,736
2,115
Net income
$
13,102
$
12,076
$
11,030
$
9,681
$
7,487
Weighted average shares - basic
22,164,278
22,133,759
22,045,501
21,960,184
21,948,579
Weighted average shares - diluted
22,218,402
22,198,829
22,076,600
21,978,925
21,960,490
Net income per share, basic
$
0.59
$
0.55
$
0.50
$
0.44
$
0.34
Net income per share, diluted
0.59
0.54
0.50
0.44
0.34
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
Cash and cash equivalents
$
359,267
$
449,267
$
390,565
$
277,439
$
455,925
Securities available-for-sale
483,778
500,339
474,788
486,215
308,337
Securities held-to-maturity
1,788
2,395
2,401
2,407
2,413
Loans held for sale
176,488
158,234
171,660
186,998
208,218
Loans held for investment
1,894,249
1,897,838
1,931,687
1,883,690
1,896,988
Allowance for loan losses
(22,533
)
(22,754
)
(23,877
)
(23,245
)
(23,167
)
Total assets
3,112,127
3,212,390
3,150,457
2,987,006
3,024,348
Non-interest-bearing deposits
718,299
782,170
711,606
662,934
716,707
Interest-bearing deposits
1,956,093
1,998,024
2,039,595
1,905,067
1,900,835
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
29,499
29,487
29,455
39,423
39,418
Total liabilities
2,741,799
2,852,639
2,806,513
2,643,520
2,690,453
Shareholders' equity
$
370,328
$
359,752
$
343,944
$
343,486
$
333,895
Total shares of common stock outstanding
22,165,760
22,165,547
22,089,873
21,988,803
21,947,805
Book value per share of common stock
$
16.71
$
16.23
$
15.57
$
15.62
$
15.21
Tangible book value per share of common stock*
14.53
14.03
13.34
13.36
12.92
Market value per share of common stock
$
21.24
$
20.50
$
17.25
$
14.75
$
9.81
Capital ratios:
Total risk-based capital
16.23
%
16.13
%
16.29
%
16.03
%
15.96
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
13.95
%
13.78
%
13.79
%
13.52
%
13.39
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
13.95
%
13.78
%
13.79
%
13.52
%
13.39
%
Leverage
10.28
%
10.17
%
9.78
%
9.60
%
9.23
%
_____________________ *This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Average Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
411,101
$
301,773
$
341,092
$
427,086
$
526,409
Investment securities
515,877
508,595
496,035
407,622
323,689
Loans held for sale
173,402
147,912
164,867
171,517
163,390
Loans held for investment
1,884,935
1,938,818
1,929,343
1,885,126
1,899,182
Assets
3,171,182
3,078,748
3,078,745
3,028,225
3,043,847
Interest bearing deposits
1,980,304
1,940,442
1,986,621
1,909,692
1,957,259
Deposits
2,732,165
2,662,192
2,663,551
2,613,080
2,648,465
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
29,495
29,467
33,879
39,428
39,431
Liabilities
2,803,375
2,719,898
2,728,064
2,687,516
2,722,341
Shareholders' equity
367,807
358,850
350,681
340,709
321,506
Performance Ratios:
Annualized return on average assets
1.64
%
1.57
%
1.45
%
1.27
%
0.98
%
Annualized return on average equity
14.13
%
13.50
%
12.76
%
11.30
%
9.26
%
Net interest margin (1)
3.12
%
3.26
%
3.13
%
3.12
%
2.72
%
Annualized noninterest income to average assets
1.46
%
1.29
%
1.32
%
1.54
%
1.93
%
Efficiency ratio
53.06
%
57.97
%
54.08
%
63.02
%
65.99
%
Loans by Type (at period end):
Commercial and industrial
$
478,279
$
536,279
$
609,896
$
623,446
$
638,403
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
193,139
200,725
197,758
162,603
164,336
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
579,857
538,521
505,252
481,229
480,106
Construction and development
210,516
198,448
170,965
174,859
176,751
Consumer real estate
328,262
331,580
336,496
343,791
350,238
Consumer
45,669
45,898
45,481
44,279
42,104
Other
58,527
46,387
65,839
53,483
45,050
Asset Quality Data:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.19
%
1.20
%
1.24
%
1.23
%
1.22
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
657
%
571
%
446
%
483
%
787
%
Nonaccrual loans
$
3,431
$
3,985
$
5,355
$
4,817
$
2,945
Troubled debt restructurings
1,859
1,895
1,914
1,928
1,886
Loans - over 89 days past due
2,333
2,389
2,720
4,367
1,781
Total non-performing loans
3,431
3,985
5,355
4,817
2,945
OREO and repossessed assets
349
184
523
523
171
Total non-performing assets
3,780
4,169
5,878
5,340
3,116
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.18
%
0.21
%
0.28
%
0.26
%
0.16
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.12
%
0.13
%
0.19
%
0.18
%
0.10
%
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO
0.20
%
0.22
%
0.30
%
0.28
%
0.16
%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.05
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
221
$
59
$
18
$
106
$
(13
)
Interest Rates and Yields:
Loans
4.41
%
4.43
%
4.36
%
4.50
%
4.48
%
Securities (1)
1.75
%
1.77
%
1.80
%
1.98
%
2.18
%
Total interest-earning assets (1)
3.35
%
3.51
%
3.42
%
3.45
%
3.41
%
Deposits
0.19
%
0.21
%
0.26
%
0.30
%
0.67
%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements
5.30
%
5.36
%
4.85
%
4.09
%
5.14
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.34
%
0.37
%
0.42
%
0.49
%
0.99
%
Other Information:
Full-time equivalent employees
392
383
379
380
403
_____________________
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/ Rate
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/ Rate
Interest-Earning Assets
Loans (1)
$
1,884,935
$
20,942
4.41
%
$
1,899,182
$
21,398
4.47
%
Loans held for sale
173,402
1,408
3.22
%
163,390
1,398
3.56
%
Securities:
Taxable investment securities (2)
455,583
1,816
1.59
%
271,838
1,332
1.96
%
Investment securities exempt from federal income tax (3)
60,294
344
2.90
%
51,851
343
3.35
%
Total securities
515,877
2,160
1.75
%
323,689
1,675
2.18
%
Cash balances in other banks
337,011
171
0.20
%
499,770
171
0.14
%
Funds sold
19,909
9
0.18
%
—
—
—
Total interest-earning assets
2,931,134
24,690
3.35
%
2,886,031
24,642
3.41
%
Noninterest-earning assets
240,048
157,816
Total assets
$
3,171,182
$
3,043,847
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
984,874
390
0.16
%
$
840,926
640
0.30
%
Savings and money market deposits
589,101
288
0.19
%
610,942
2,537
1.65
%
Time deposits
406,329
654
0.64
%
505,391
1,299
1.02
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,980,304
1,332
0.27
%
1,957,259
4,476
0.91
%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements
29,495
394
5.30
%
39,431
510
5.14
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,009,799
1,726
0.34
%
1,996,690
4,986
0.99
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
751,862
691,205
Total funding sources
2,761,661
2,687,895
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
41,714
34,446
Shareholders’ equity
367,807
321,506
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,171,182
$
3,043,847
Net interest spread (4)
3.01
%
2.42
%
Net interest income/margin (5)
$
22,964
3.12
%
$
19,656
2.72
%
_____________________
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (2) Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities. (3) Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data) Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Operating net income:
Net income
$
13,102
$
12,076
$
11,030
$
9,681
$
7,487
Add: acquisition related expenses
—
256
67
2,105
2,548
Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses
—
(67
)
(18
)
(550
)
(666
)
Operating net income
$
13,102
$
12,265
$
11,079
$
11,236
$
9,369
Operating diluted net income per share of common stock:
Operating net income
$
13,102
$
12,265
$
11,079
$
11,236
$
9,369
Weighted average shares - diluted
22,218,402
22,198,829
22,076,600
21,978,925
21,960,490
Operating diluted net income per share of common stock
$
0.59
$
0.55
$
0.50
$
0.51
$
0.43
Operating annualized return on average assets:
Operating net income
$
13,102
$
12,265
$
11,079
$
11,236
$
9,369
Average assets
3,171,182
3,078,748
3,078,745
3,028,225
3,043,847
Operating annualized return on average assets
1.64
%
1.60
%
1.46
%
1.48
%
1.22
%
Operating annualized return on average tangible equity:
Average total shareholders' equity
$
367,807
$
358,850
$
350,681
$
340,709
$
321,506
Less: average intangible assets
(48,527
)
(49,012
)
(49,514
)
(50,038
)
(50,577
)
Average tangible equity
319,280
309,838
301,167
290,671
270,929
Operating net income
$
13,102
$
12,265
$
11,079
$
11,236
$
9,369
Operating annualized return on average tangible equity
16.28
%
15.88
%
14.92
%
15.38
%
13.76
%
Operating efficiency ratio:
Total noninterest expense
$
18,366
$
19,080
$
17,413
$
21,478
$
22,739
Less: acquisition related expenses
—
(256
)
(67
)
(2,105
)
(2,548
)
Total operating noninterest expense
18,366
18,824
17,346
19,373
20,191
Net interest income
22,964
23,032
22,182
22,331
19,656
Total noninterest income
11,651
9,883
10,014
11,748
14,804
Total revenues
$
34,615
$
32,915
$
32,196
$
34,079
$
34,460
Operating efficiency ratio:
53.06
%
57.19
%
53.88
%
56.85
%
58.59
%
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:
Income before income taxes
$
16,249
$
14,900
$
14,133
$
12,417
$
9,602
Add: acquisition related expenses
—
256
67
2,105
2,548
Add: provision for loan losses
—
(1,065
)
650
184
2,119
Operating pre-tax pre-provision income
16,249
14,091
14,850
14,706
14,269
Average assets
$
3,171,182
$
3,078,748
$
3,078,745
$
3,028,225
$
3,043,847
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:
2.03
%
1.84
%
1.96
%
1.93
%
1.86
%
Tangible Equity:
Total shareholders' equity
$
370,328
$
359,752
$
343,944
$
343,486
$
333,895
Less: intangible assets
(48,220
)
(48,697
)
(49,190
)
(49,698
)
(50,222
)
Tangible equity
$
322,108
$
311,055
$
294,754
$
293,788
$
283,673
Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock:
Tangible common equity
$
322,108
$
311,055
$
294,754
$
293,788
$
283,673
Total shares of common stock outstanding
22,165,760
22,165,547
22,089,873
21,988,803
21,947,805
Tangible book value per share of common stock
$
14.53
$
14.03
$
13.34
$
13.36
$
12.92
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data) Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
Operating net income:
Net income
$
36,207
$
15,015
Add: acquisition related expenses
323
3,286
Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses
(84
)
(859
)
Operating net income
$
36,446
$
17,442
Operating diluted net income per share of common stock:
Operating net income
$
36,446
$
17,442
Weighted average shares - diluted
22,165,130
19,583,448
Operating diluted net income per share of common stock
$
1.64
$
0.89
Operating annualized return on average assets:
Operating net income
$
36,446
$
17,442
Average assets
$
3,109,897
$
2,486,433
Operating annualized return on average assets
1.57
%
0.94
%
Operating annualized return on average tangible equity:
Average total shareholders' equity
$
359,176
$
293,990
Less: average intangible assets
(49,014
)
(46,249
)
Average tangible equity
310,162
247,741
Operating net income
$
36,446
$
17,442
Operating annualized return on average tangible equity
15.71
%
9.40
%
Operating efficiency ratio:
Total noninterest expense
$
54,859
$
55,883
Less: acquisition related expenses
(323
)
(3,286
)
Total operating noninterest expense
54,536
52,597
Net interest income
68,178
53,992
Total noninterest income
31,548
31,500
Total revenues
$
99,726
$
85,492
Operating efficiency ratio:
54.69
%
61.52
%
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data) Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Net interest income
$
22,964
$
23,032
$
22,182
$
22,331
$
19,656
Less: PPP loan income
(1,897
)
(2,686
)
(2,260
)
(2,184
)
(2,050
)
Less: Excess liquidity interest income
(545
)
(545
)
(504
)
(300
)
—
Plus: Loss recognized on termination of interest rate swap
—
—
—
1,910
Adjusted net interest income
20,522
19,801
19,418
19,847
19,516
Average interest earning assets
2,931,134
2,848,857
2,889,119
2,859,096
2,886,031
Less: Average PPP loans
(95,257
)
(173,733
)
(204,459
)
(204,918
)
(215,806
)
Less: Excess liquidity
(411,926
)
(301,325
)
(334,109
)
(341,654
)
(362,659
)
Adjusted interest earning assets
2,423,951
2,373,799
2,350,551
2,312,524
2,307,566
Net interest margin (1)
3.12
%
3.26
%
3.13
%
3.12
%
2.72
%
Adjusted Net interest margin (1)
3.36
%
3.36
%
3.35
%
3.41
%
3.40
%
Five Quarter Comparison
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Allowance for loan losses
$
22,533
$
22,754
$
23,877
$
23,245
$
23,167
Purchase accounting marks
3,288
3,533
3,615
3,663
4,013
Allowance for loan losses and purchase accounting fair value marks
25,821
26,287
27,492
26,908
27,180
Loans held for investment
1,894,249
1,897,838
1,931,687
1,883,690
1,896,988
Less: PPP Loans net of deferred fees
64,188
109,940
210,810
181,601
216,799
Non-PPP Loans
1,830,061
1,787,898
1,720,877
1,702,089
1,680,189
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans
1.41
%
1.47
%
1.60
%
1.58
%
1.62
%
_____________________
(1) Net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin are shown on a tax equivalent basis.
