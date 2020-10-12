Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Capstead Mortgage Corporation    CMO

CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(CMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capstead Mortgage : Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) (“Capstead” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 results following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, dial toll free (877) 505-6547 in the U.S., (855) 669-9657 for Canada, or (412) 902-6660 for international callers and ask to join the Capstead Mortgage Corporation call. The audio replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. The replay can be accessed by dialing toll free (877) 344-7529 in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 for Canada, or (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering conference number 10148844.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.capstead.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to download and install audio software, if needed. An audio archive of the webcast will be available until January 27, 2021 on the Company’s website.

About Capstead

Capstead is a self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. The Company earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, referred to as ARM securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae.

Capstead’s investment strategy attempts to mitigate risks to book value by focusing on investments in agency-guaranteed residential mortgage pass-through securities, which are considered to have little, if any, credit risk and are collateralized by ARM loans with interest rates that reset periodically to more current levels.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION
04:31pCAPSTEAD MORTGAGE : Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release an..
BU
09/29CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/10CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION : Declares a $0.15 Per Share Third Quarter 2020 Co..
BU
08/18CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation F..
AQ
08/18CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION : Announces the Appointment of Pat Augustine as In..
BU
08/10CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
08/04CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL (form 10-Q..
AQ
07/29CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/29CAPSTEAD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 105 M - -
Net income 2020 -140 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,54x
Yield 2020 10,4%
Capitalization 568 M 568 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,43x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capstead Mortgage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,50 $
Last Close Price 5,89 $
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip A. Reinsch President, CEO, Director & Executive VP
Christopher W. Mahowald Chairman
Lance J. Phillips Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Gary Keiser Independent Director
Michael G. O'Neil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION-25.63%568
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-23.25%10 143
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-20.42%7 816
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-37.13%4 446
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-48.54%3 447
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-37.24%3 415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group