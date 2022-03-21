Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Capstone Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPC   US14070F2011

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC.

(CAPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capstone Companies Announces Year End 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

03/21/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology, announced today that it will release its Year-End 2021 financial results after the close of financial markets on Thursday, March 31, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call, in which President and Chief Executive Officer Stewart Wallach will review the Company’s financial results, as well as the Company’s strategy and outlook.

Year End 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Friday, April 1, 2022
10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8562

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:30 p.m. ET the day of the call until Friday, April 8, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13728169. Alternatively, the archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.capstonecompaniesinc.com, along with a transcript once available.

About Capstone Companies, Inc.

Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Ltd., in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer products to retail channels throughout North America and certain international markets.

Visit our websites www.capstonecompaniesinc.com for more information about the Company and www.capstoneindustries.com and www.capstoneconnected.com for information on our current product offerings. Contents of referenced URLs are not incorporated herein.


© Business Wire 2022
