Capstone Companies Announces Year End 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology, announced today that it will release its Year-End 2021 financial results after the close of financial markets on Thursday, March 31, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call, in which President and Chief Executive Officer Stewart Wallach will review the Company’s financial results, as well as the Company’s strategy and outlook.

Year End 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Friday, April 1, 2022

10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8562

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:30 p.m. ET the day of the call until Friday, April 8, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13728169. Alternatively, the archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.capstonecompaniesinc.com, along with a transcript once available.

About Capstone Companies, Inc.

Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Ltd., in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer products to retail channels throughout North America and certain international markets.

Visit our websites www.capstonecompaniesinc.com for more information about the Company and www.capstoneindustries.com and www.capstoneconnected.com for information on our current product offerings. Contents of referenced URLs are not incorporated herein.

