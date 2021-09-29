Log in
    CAPC   US14070F2011

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC.

(CAPC)
  Report
Capstone Companies, Inc. : Announces Use of Social Media Sites for Corporate Disclosures

09/29/2021
Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology reported that it will start to use the following corporate Social Media website for announcements of corporate developments:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAPC_Capstone

Corporate Investor Relations Web Site: https://investors.capstonecompaniesinc.com/

While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Company Investor Relations website or to Social Media accounts above is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information that it shares at the ”Investor Relations” link identified above and to sign up for and regularly follow the Company’s Social Media sites identified above. Investors and others should also review the Company’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) web site at URL: www.sec.gov.

About Capstone Companies, Inc.

Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Ltd., in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer products to retail channels throughout North America and certain international markets.

Visit our websites: www.capstonecompaniesinc.com for more information about the Company and www.capstoneconnected.com for information on our current product offerings. Contents of referenced URL’s are not incorporated herein.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,77 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,38 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,6 M 59,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stewart Wallach Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James Gerald McClinton Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Director
Aimee C. Gaudet Secretary & Director-Administration
Aimee C. Brown Administration Director
Jeffrey Joseph Guzy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC.2,142.99%61
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED42.53%180 413
KEYENCE CORPORATION16.34%147 007
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.72%93 479
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.46%67 932
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.10.89%66 810