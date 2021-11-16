Capstone Companies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Performance

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology reported its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 15, 2021. As a direct result of ongoing delays of certification and testing, the Company’s planned product launch for Q3 2021 was delayed and no revenues were generated in the third quarter accordingly.

The Company’s plan to produce an estimated 3,000 mirrors in 2021 remains intact. The remarkable increase in costs and limited availability of transport as widely reported in daily news coverage will impact the stateside availability dates for the second production run of 2,000 mirrors. The cost mitigation plan implemented in 2020 and the $1.5 million private equity placement in April 2021 has enabled the Company to sustain operations during these unprecedented times.

Stewart Wallach, Capstone’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While the outbreaks of COVID have minimally effected the workforce in China and Thai factories in Q3, the certifications and testing, specifically FCC EMC, remain pending precluding the Company from shipping mirrors in Q3 as anticipated."

He added, "Management continues to exhaust every effort in addressing the delays which frankly are inexplicable. We have confirmed (as per my October 11th PR) that the FCC EMC product testing was completed and that the certification is forthcoming. We are aggressively following up daily to bring this matter to a close. In the thirty-five years that your management team has been creating and bringing new consumer products to market, we have never experienced anything like this before.”

Wallach further commented, “On a positive note, to avoid any further delays, we have pre-paid an estimated $700 thousand for components and production for the first 1,000 mirrors are scheduled at the factory pending the publication of the FCC certification. We are standing ready for initial product release. The insiders and directors remain resolute, and have continued to support the Company with an additional $1 million in inventory funding made available on October 18th. In addition to the funding, the largest insider shareholders have not sold any shares. I realize the shareholder community is anxious as communications have been limited since mid-October and accordingly, I will be scheduling a webcast prior to Thanksgiving to share material updates on the Smart Mirror program.”

Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Ltd., in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer products to retail channels throughout North America and certain international markets.

Forward Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing Company’s views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control or ability to foresee, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, including the impact of Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart Mirror product line, any difficulty in marketing Company products in its target markets, competition in the market, and impact of evolving technologies in Smart Mirrors on Company’s prospects and products. Additional information that could lead to material changes in Company’s performance is contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of current information, future events or otherwise. Any investment in the Company’s common stock, which is a “penny stock,” is highly risky and not suitable for investors who require liquidity and are unable to withstand the loss of their investment. Investors should only rely on public information in our filings with the SEC, especially disclosures of Risk Factors, as a basis for investment decisions about Company common stock. Company’s SEC filings can be accessed through SEC website: www.sec.gov or the corporate website listed below.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW. THE FOLLOWING SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENT SHOULD BE READ ALONG WITH THE FORM 10K FINANCIAL STATEMENT FILED BY THE COMPANY WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets: Current Assets: Cash $ 932,599 $ 1,223,770 Accounts receivable, net 43,970 120,064 Inventories 25,441 8,775 Prepaid expenses 748,566 75,622 Income tax refund 285,673 861,318 Total Current Assets 2,036,249 2,289,549 Property and Equipment, net 116,388 54,852 Operating lease - right of use asset 114,032 158,504 Deposit 11,148 25,560 Goodwill 1,312,482 1,312,482 Total Assets $ 3,590,299 $ 3,840,947 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 818,250 $ 825,690 Operating lease - current portion 68,392 63,307 Total Current Liabilities 886,642 888,997 Long-Term Liabilities: Operating lease - long-term portion 55,814 107,690 Deferred tax liabilities-long-term 259,699 259,699 Total Long-Term Liabilities 315,513 367,389 Total Liabilities 1,202,155 1,256,386 Commitments and Contingencies ( Note 5 ) Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $.001 per share, authorized 6,666,667 shares, issued -0- shares — — Preferred Stock, Series B-1, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 3,333,333 shares, issued -15,000- shares at September 30, 2021, nil at December 31, 2020, (Liquidation Preference $15,000) 2 — Preferred Stock, Series C, par value $1.00 per share, authorized 67 shares, issued -0- shares — Common Stock, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 56,666,667 shares, issued 48,893,031 shares at September 30, 2021 and 46,296,364 shares at December 31, 2020 4,892 4,630 Additional paid-in capital 8,548,716 7,053,328 Accumulated deficit (6,165,466 ) (4,473,397 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 2,388,144 2,584,561 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,590,299 $ 3,840,947

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues, net $ 44,640 $ 709,654 483,063 $ 1,765,189 Cost of sales (32,177 ) (535,270 ) (341,953 ) (1,521,628 ) Gross Profit 12,463 174,384 141,110 243,561 Operating Expenses: Sales and marketing 7,082 22,337 18,910 277,264 Compensation 314,890 362,706 1,017,125 1,139,107 Professional fees 80,593 99,579 284,134 339,816 Product development 112,887 75,948 191,932 169,133 Other general and administrative 115,497 113,026 313,141 364,941 Goodwill impairment charge — — — 490,766 Total Operating Expenses 630,949 673,596 1,825,242 2,781,027 Operating Loss (618,486 ) (499,212 ) (1,684,132 ) (2,537,466 ) Other Income (Expenses): Other income — — 41,059 — Other expense — (47 ) (48,996 ) (181 ) Total Other Income (Expenses) — (47 ) (7,937 ) (181 ) Loss Before Tax Benefit (618,486 ) (499,259 ) (1,692,069 ) (2,537,647 ) Benefit for Income Tax — (21,222 ) — (805,160 ) Net Loss $ (618,486 ) $ (478,037 ) (1,692,069 ) $ (1,732,487 ) Net Loss per Common Share Basic and Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic and Diluted 48,878,745 46,296,364 47,962,310 46,350,909

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021, AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Preferred

Stock Preferred

Stock Preferred

Stock Additional Series A Series B-1 Series C Common Stock Paid-In Accumulated Total Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Capital Deficit Equity Balance at December 31, 2020 - $ - - $ - - $ - 46,296,364 $ 4,630 $ 7,053,328 $ (4,473,397 ) $ 2,584,561 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 4,200 - 4,200 Stocks issued to Directors for loan - - 15,000 2 - - - - 48,994 - 48,996 Net Loss - - - - - - - - (498,986 ) (498,986 ) Balance at March 31, 2021 - - 15,000 2 - - 46,296,364 4,630 7,106,522 (4,972,383 ) 2,138,771 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 4,200 - 4,200 Common Stock issued for cash, net of fees - - - - - - 2,496,667 251 1,392,889 - 1,393,140 Net Loss - - - - - - - - - (574,597 ) (574,597 ) Balance at June 30, 2021 - - 15,000 $ 2 - $ - 48,793,031 $ 4,881 $ 8,503,611 $ (5,546,980 ) $ 2,961,514 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 1,615 - 1,615 Common Stock issued for cash, net of fees - - - - - - 100,000 11 43,490 - 43,501 Net Loss - - - - - - - - - (618,486) (618,486) Balance at September 30, 2021 - $ - 15,000 $ 2 - $ - 48,893,031 $ 4,892 $ 8,548,716 $ (6,165,466) $ 2,388,144 Balance at December 31, 2019 - $ - - $ - - $ - 46,579,747 $ 4,658 $ 7,061,565 $ (2,089,581 ) $ 4,976,642 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 8,925 - 8,925 Repurchase of common stock - - - - - - (283,383 ) (28 ) (36,305 ) - (36,333 ) Net Loss - - - - - - - - - (597,376 ) (597,376 ) Balance at March 31, 2020 - - - - - - 46,296,364 4,630 7,034,185 (2,686,957 ) 4,351,858 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - 8,925 - 8,925 Net Loss - - - - - - - - - (657,074 ) (657,074 ) Balance at June 30, 2020 - - - - - - 46,296,364 4,630 7,043,110 (3,344,031 ) 3,703,709 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 6,018 - 6,018 Net Loss - - - - - - - - - (478,037) (478,037) Balance at September 30, 2020 - $ - - $ - - $ - 46,296,364 $ 4,630 $ 7,049,128 $ (3,822,068) $ 3,231,690

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Loss $ (1,692,069 ) $ (1,732,487 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,392 18,222 Stock based compensation expense 10,015 23,868 Stock issued to Director’s for loan 48,996 — Noncash lease expense 44,472 41,406 Unpaid accrued interest on paycheck protection program loan — 359 Goodwill impairment charge — 490,766 Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable, net 76,094 (198,050 ) Increase in inventories (16,666 ) 11,392 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses (672,944 ) 69,146 Decrease in deposits 14,412 34,873 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (7,440 ) (2,843 ) (Increase) decrease in income tax refund- 575,645 (574,631 ) Decrease in operating lease liabilities (46,791 ) (36,290 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,658,884 ) (1,854,269 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (68,928 ) (15,739 ) Net cash used in investing activities (68,928 ) (15,739 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from loan under paycheck protection program — 89,600 Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of fees 1,436,641 — Repurchase of common stock — (36,333 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,436,641 53,267 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash (291,171 ) (1,816,741 ) Cash at Beginning of Period 1,223,770 3,131,249 Cash at End of Period $ 932,599 $ 1,314,508 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Preferred stocks issued to Directors for loan fee $ 48,996 $ —

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

