Capstone Companies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Performance
11/16/2021 | 03:23pm EST
Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology reported its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 15, 2021. As a direct result of ongoing delays of certification and testing, the Company’s planned product launch for Q3 2021 was delayed and no revenues were generated in the third quarter accordingly.
The Company’s plan to produce an estimated 3,000 mirrors in 2021 remains intact. The remarkable increase in costs and limited availability of transport as widely reported in daily news coverage will impact the stateside availability dates for the second production run of 2,000 mirrors. The cost mitigation plan implemented in 2020 and the $1.5 million private equity placement in April 2021 has enabled the Company to sustain operations during these unprecedented times.
Stewart Wallach, Capstone’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While the outbreaks of COVID have minimally effected the workforce in China and Thai factories in Q3, the certifications and testing, specifically FCC EMC, remain pending precluding the Company from shipping mirrors in Q3 as anticipated."
He added, "Management continues to exhaust every effort in addressing the delays which frankly are inexplicable. We have confirmed (as per my October 11th PR) that the FCC EMC product testing was completed and that the certification is forthcoming. We are aggressively following up daily to bring this matter to a close. In the thirty-five years that your management team has been creating and bringing new consumer products to market, we have never experienced anything like this before.”
Wallach further commented, “On a positive note, to avoid any further delays, we have pre-paid an estimated $700 thousand for components and production for the first 1,000 mirrors are scheduled at the factory pending the publication of the FCC certification. We are standing ready for initial product release. The insiders and directors remain resolute, and have continued to support the Company with an additional $1 million in inventory funding made available on October 18th. In addition to the funding, the largest insider shareholders have not sold any shares. I realize the shareholder community is anxious as communications have been limited since mid-October and accordingly, I will be scheduling a webcast prior to Thanksgiving to share material updates on the Smart Mirror program.”
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW. THE FOLLOWING SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENT SHOULD BE READ ALONG WITH THE FORM 10K FINANCIAL STATEMENT FILED BY THE COMPANY WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets:
Current Assets:
Cash
$
932,599
$
1,223,770
Accounts receivable, net
43,970
120,064
Inventories
25,441
8,775
Prepaid expenses
748,566
75,622
Income tax refund
285,673
861,318
Total Current Assets
2,036,249
2,289,549
Property and Equipment, net
116,388
54,852
Operating lease - right of use asset
114,032
158,504
Deposit
11,148
25,560
Goodwill
1,312,482
1,312,482
Total Assets
$
3,590,299
$
3,840,947
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
818,250
$
825,690
Operating lease - current portion
68,392
63,307
Total Current Liabilities
886,642
888,997
Long-Term Liabilities:
Operating lease - long-term portion
55,814
107,690
Deferred tax liabilities-long-term
259,699
259,699
Total Long-Term Liabilities
315,513
367,389
Total Liabilities
1,202,155
1,256,386
Commitments and Contingencies ( Note 5 )
Stockholders’ Equity:
Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $.001 per share, authorized 6,666,667 shares, issued -0- shares
—
—
Preferred Stock, Series B-1, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 3,333,333 shares, issued -15,000- shares at September 30, 2021, nil at December 31, 2020, (Liquidation Preference $15,000)
2
—
Preferred Stock, Series C, par value $1.00 per share, authorized 67 shares, issued -0- shares
—
Common Stock, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 56,666,667 shares, issued 48,893,031shares at September 30, 2021 and 46,296,364 shares at December 31, 2020
4,892
4,630
Additional paid-in capital
8,548,716
7,053,328
Accumulated deficit
(6,165,466
)
(4,473,397
)
Total Stockholders’ Equity
2,388,144
2,584,561
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
3,590,299
$
3,840,947
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues, net
$
44,640
$
709,654
483,063
$
1,765,189
Cost of sales
(32,177
)
(535,270
)
(341,953
)
(1,521,628
)
Gross Profit
12,463
174,384
141,110
243,561
Operating Expenses:
Sales and marketing
7,082
22,337
18,910
277,264
Compensation
314,890
362,706
1,017,125
1,139,107
Professional fees
80,593
99,579
284,134
339,816
Product development
112,887
75,948
191,932
169,133
Other general and administrative
115,497
113,026
313,141
364,941
Goodwill impairment charge
—
—
—
490,766
Total Operating Expenses
630,949
673,596
1,825,242
2,781,027
Operating Loss
(618,486
)
(499,212
)
(1,684,132
)
(2,537,466
)
Other Income (Expenses):
Other income
—
—
41,059
—
Other expense
—
(47
)
(48,996
)
(181
)
Total Other Income (Expenses)
—
(47
)
(7,937
)
(181
)
Loss Before Tax Benefit
(618,486
)
(499,259
)
(1,692,069
)
(2,537,647
)
Benefit for Income Tax
—
(21,222
)
—
(805,160
)
Net Loss
$
(618,486
)
$
(478,037
)
(1,692,069
)
$
(1,732,487
)
Net Loss per Common Share
Basic and Diluted
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.01
)
(0.04
)
$
(0.04
)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and Diluted
48,878,745
46,296,364
47,962,310
46,350,909
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021, AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
Preferred
Stock
Preferred
Stock
Preferred
Stock
Additional
Series A
Series B-1
Series C
Common Stock
Paid-In
Accumulated
Total
Shares
Par Value
Shares
Par Value
Shares
Par Value
Shares
Par Value
Capital
Deficit
Equity
Balance at December 31, 2020
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
46,296,364
$
4,630
$
7,053,328
$
(4,473,397
)
$
2,584,561
Stock options for compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,200
-
4,200
Stocks issued to Directors for loan
-
-
15,000
2
-
-
-
-
48,994
-
48,996
Net Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(498,986
)
(498,986
)
Balance at March 31, 2021
-
-
15,000
2
-
-
46,296,364
4,630
7,106,522
(4,972,383
)
2,138,771
Stock options for compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,200
-
4,200
Common Stock issued for cash, net of fees
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,496,667
251
1,392,889
-
1,393,140
Net Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(574,597
)
(574,597
)
Balance at June 30, 2021
-
-
15,000
$
2
-
$
-
48,793,031
$
4,881
$
8,503,611
$
(5,546,980
)
$
2,961,514
Stock options for compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,615
-
1,615
Common Stock issued for cash, net of fees
-
-
-
-
-
-
100,000
11
43,490
-
43,501
Net Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(618,486)
(618,486)
Balance at September 30, 2021
-
$
-
15,000
$
2
-
$
-
48,893,031
$
4,892
$
8,548,716
$
(6,165,466)
$
2,388,144
Balance at December 31, 2019
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
46,579,747
$
4,658
$
7,061,565
$
(2,089,581
)
$
4,976,642
Stock options for compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,925
-
8,925
Repurchase of common stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(283,383
)
(28
)
(36,305
)
-
(36,333
)
Net Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(597,376
)
(597,376
)
Balance at March 31, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,296,364
4,630
7,034,185
(2,686,957
)
4,351,858
Stock options for compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,925
-
8,925
Net Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(657,074
)
(657,074
)
Balance at June 30, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,296,364
4,630
7,043,110
(3,344,031
)
3,703,709
Stock options for compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,018
-
6,018
Net Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(478,037)
(478,037)
Balance at September 30, 2020
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
46,296,364
$
4,630
$
7,049,128
$
(3,822,068)
$
3,231,690
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net Loss
$
(1,692,069
)
$
(1,732,487
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
7,392
18,222
Stock based compensation expense
10,015
23,868
Stock issued to Director’s for loan
48,996
—
Noncash lease expense
44,472
41,406
Unpaid accrued interest on paycheck protection program loan
—
359
Goodwill impairment charge
—
490,766
Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable, net
76,094
(198,050
)
Increase in inventories
(16,666
)
11,392
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses
(672,944
)
69,146
Decrease in deposits
14,412
34,873
Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(7,440
)
(2,843
)
(Increase) decrease in income tax refund-
575,645
(574,631
)
Decrease in operating lease liabilities
(46,791
)
(36,290
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,658,884
)
(1,854,269
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
(68,928
)
(15,739
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(68,928
)
(15,739
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from loan under paycheck protection program
—
89,600
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of fees
1,436,641
—
Repurchase of common stock
—
(36,333
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,436,641
53,267
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash
(291,171
)
(1,816,741
)
Cash at Beginning of Period
1,223,770
3,131,249
Cash at End of Period
$
932,599
$
1,314,508
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Preferred stocks issued to Directors for loan fee
$
48,996
$
—
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.