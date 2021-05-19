Capstone : Amendment to Current Report (SEC Filing - 8-K/A)

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

__________________________________________





FORM 8-K/A

Amendment No. 1

_______________________________________________

CURRENT REPORT





PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934





Date of Report: May 19, 2021

Earliest Event Date requiring this Report: May 6, 2021





CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC.

(EXACT NAME OF REGISTRANT AS SPECIFIED IN ITS CHARTER)





Florida 000-28331 84-1047159 (State of Incorporation of Organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.





431 Fairway Drive, Suite 200

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33441

(Address of principal executive offices)

(954) 570-8889, Est. 313

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)





Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐Solicitation material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:





Title of Class of Securities. Trading Symbol(s). Name of exchange on which registered None N/A N/A





Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐





If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐





Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition





As previously disclosed, Capstone Companies, Inc., a Florida corporation, ('Company') conducted an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, to discuss the business and financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021. The transcript of the conference call and webcast is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K/A Amendment No. 1 as Exhibit 99.2.





Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure





In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in Item 2.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K/A Amendment No. 1, including Exhibit 99.2 thereto, shall not be deemed 'filed' for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by reference in such a filing.





Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits





(d) Exhibits.





Exhibit No. Description 99.2 Transcript for May 18, 2021 Investor Conference Call by Capstone Companies, Inc.

SIGNATURE





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.





CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC., a Florida corporation









By: /s/ James G. McClinton

James G. McClinton, Chief Financial Officer

Dated: May 19, 2021







