Capstone : Amendment to Current Report (SEC Filing - 8-K/A)

05/19/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
__________________________________________

FORM 8-K/A
Amendment No. 1
_______________________________________________
CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report: May 19, 2021
Earliest Event Date requiring this Report: May 6, 2021

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC.
(EXACT NAME OF REGISTRANT AS SPECIFIED IN ITS CHARTER)

Florida
000-28331
84-1047159
(State of Incorporation of Organization)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.

431 Fairway Drive, Suite 200
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33441
(Address of principal executive offices)
(954) 570-8889, Est. 313
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐Solicitation material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Class of Securities.
Trading Symbol(s).
Name of exchange on which registered
None
N/A
N/A

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

As previously disclosed, Capstone Companies, Inc., a Florida corporation, ('Company') conducted an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, to discuss the business and financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021. The transcript of the conference call and webcast is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K/A Amendment No. 1 as Exhibit 99.2.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in Item 2.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K/A Amendment No. 1, including Exhibit 99.2 thereto, shall not be deemed 'filed' for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No.
Description
99.2
Transcript for May 18, 2021 Investor Conference Call by Capstone Companies, Inc.
SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC., a Florida corporation


By: /s/ James G. McClinton
James G. McClinton, Chief Financial Officer
Dated: May 19, 2021


Disclaimer

Capstone Companies Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 16:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,77 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,38 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 79,3 M 79,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Capstone Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stewart Wallach Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James Gerald McClinton Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Director
Aimee C. Gaudet Secretary & Director-Administration
Jeffrey Joseph Guzy Independent Director
Jeffrey Postal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC.2,890.65%79
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED5.12%133 814
KEYENCE CORPORATION-9.40%116 986
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE9.94%88 008
NIDEC CORPORATION-5.55%65 916
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-6.15%57 780