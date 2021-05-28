Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Capstone Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPC   US14070F2011

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC.

(CAPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capstone : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)

05/28/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
- Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On May 25, 2021, and pursuant to a written consent solicitation to less than 10 holders of record of Common Stock, $0.0001, ('Common Stock') of Capstone Companies, Inc., a Florida corporation, ('Company'), the Company received sufficient written consents from holders of the Common Stock to elect to office the director nominees listed in Item 5.07 below. All of the above nominees are incumbent directors of the Company. They were elected to a term of one year commencing when they assume office and ending in 2022 when their successors are elected and assume office. The Company will be filing an Information Statement with the Commission to disclose information required under Regulation 14A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Schedule 14C thereunder.

- Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

As disclosed in Item 5.02 above, the following nominees for election to the Company's Board of Directors were elected by written consents from fewer than 10 holders of shares of the Common Stock with sufficient voting power to elect directors.

Name of Director Nominee
Votes FOR
Votes AGAINST
Votes ABSTAIN
Percentage of Issued and Outstanding Shares as of Record Date
Stewart Wallach
9
0
20.1%
James McClinton
9
0
0.1%
Jeffrey Postal
9
0
19.4%
Jeffrey Guzy
9
0
0.1%
Larry Sloven
9
0
0.1%
TOTAL

Pursuant to the same written consent solicitation described in Item 5.02 above, the holders of Common Stock with sufficient voting power approved by written consent the following matters:

Ratification of Public Auditors. The ratification of D. Brooks & Associates, CPAs, as the auditors of the Company for fiscal year 2021 was approved. The written consent vote, as of May 25, 2021, was:

Written Consent Vote
Votes FOR
Votes AGAINST
Votes ABSTAIN
Totals:
9
0

Say on Pay Vote. Written consents cast for approval of compensation of named executives of Company, being the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, in a non-binding advisory vote were:

Written Consent Vote
Votes FOR
Votes AGAINST
Votes ABSTAIN
Totals:
9
0

Regulation FD Disclosure

As a matter of Company policy, the Company does not selectively respond to a public or shareholder inquiry or comment about public market trading activity in shares of the Company's Common Stock.

Disclaimer

Capstone Companies Inc. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 10:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC.
06:05aCAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submissio..
AQ
06:05aCAPSTONE  : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)
PU
05/19CAPSTONE  : Amendment to Current Report (SEC Filing - 8-K/A)
PU
05/19CAPSTONE  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
05/17CAPSTONE  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Performance
BU
05/17CAPSTONE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/13CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Eve..
AQ
05/07CAPSTONE  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
05/06CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
04/07CAPSTONE  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,77 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,38 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 82,2 M 82,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Capstone Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stewart Wallach Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James Gerald McClinton Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Director
Aimee C. Gaudet Secretary & Director-Administration
Aimee C. Brown Administration Director
Jeffrey Joseph Guzy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC.3,002.80%82
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED9.37%140 143
KEYENCE CORPORATION-7.74%118 276
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE9.38%87 476
NIDEC CORPORATION-4.43%66 221
EATON CORPORATION PLC20.35%57 619