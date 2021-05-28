Capstone : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)

- Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.





On May 25, 2021, and pursuant to a written consent solicitation to less than 10 holders of record of Common Stock, $0.0001, ('Common Stock') of Capstone Companies, Inc., a Florida corporation, ('Company'), the Company received sufficient written consents from holders of the Common Stock to elect to office the director nominees listed in Item 5.07 below. All of the above nominees are incumbent directors of the Company. They were elected to a term of one year commencing when they assume office and ending in 2022 when their successors are elected and assume office. The Company will be filing an Information Statement with the Commission to disclose information required under Regulation 14A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Schedule 14C thereunder.





- Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





As disclosed in Item 5.02 above, the following nominees for election to the Company's Board of Directors were elected by written consents from fewer than 10 holders of shares of the Common Stock with sufficient voting power to elect directors.





Name of Director Nominee Votes FOR Votes AGAINST Votes ABSTAIN Percentage of Issued and Outstanding Shares as of Record Date Stewart Wallach 9 0 20.1% James McClinton 9 0 0.1% Jeffrey Postal 9 0 19.4% Jeffrey Guzy 9 0 0.1% Larry Sloven 9 0 0.1% TOTAL





Pursuant to the same written consent solicitation described in Item 5.02 above, the holders of Common Stock with sufficient voting power approved by written consent the following matters:





Ratification of Public Auditors. The ratification of D. Brooks & Associates, CPAs, as the auditors of the Company for fiscal year 2021 was approved. The written consent vote, as of May 25, 2021, was:





Written Consent Vote Votes FOR Votes AGAINST Votes ABSTAIN Totals: 9 0





Say on Pay Vote. Written consents cast for approval of compensation of named executives of Company, being the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, in a non-binding advisory vote were:





Written Consent Vote Votes FOR Votes AGAINST Votes ABSTAIN Totals: 9 0





Regulation FD Disclosure





As a matter of Company policy, the Company does not selectively respond to a public or shareholder inquiry or comment about public market trading activity in shares of the Company's Common Stock.



