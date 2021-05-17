Capstone : Reports First Quarter 2021 Performance

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology reported its first quarter 2021 financial results.

Gerry McClinton, Capstone’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “With equity funding now in place, we can focus on the Smart Mirror rollout, inventory build and social media expansion.”

Stewart Wallach, Capstone’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, added, “While financial performance has improved minimally as revenues increased, we will be updating our shareholder community on the progress of the Company’s Smart Mirror program which is its future core business.”

Webcast and Teleconference to Review Results and Outlook

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8562

Internet webcast link available at: www.capstonecompaniesinc.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:30 p.m. ET the day of the call until Tuesday, May 25, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13718602. Alternatively, the archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.capstonecompaniesinc.com, along with a transcript once available.

About Capstone Companies, Inc.

Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Ltd., in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer products to retail channels throughout North America and certain international markets.

Visit our websites; www.capstonecompaniesinc.com for more information about the Company and www.capstoneindustries.com and www.capstoneconnected.com for information on our current product offerings. Contents of referenced URL’s are not incorporated herein.

Forward Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing Company’s views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control or ability to foresee, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, including the impact of Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart Mirror product line, any difficulty in marketing Company products in its target markets, competition in the market, and impact of evolving technologies in Smart Mirrors on Company’s prospects and products. Additional information that could lead to material changes in Company’s performance is contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of current information, future events or otherwise. Any investment in the Company’s common stock, which is a “penny stock,” is highly risky and not suitable for investors who require liquidity and are unable to withstand the loss of their investment. Investors should only rely on public information in our filings with the SEC, especially disclosures of Risk Factors, as a basis for investment decisions about Company common stock. Company’s SEC filings can be accessed through SEC website: www.sec.gov or the corporate website listed below.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW. THE FOLLOWING SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENT SHOULD BE READ ALONG WITH THE FORM 10K FINANCIAL STATEMENT FILED BY THE COMPANY WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets: (Unaudited) Current Assets: Cash $ 1,461,968 $ 1,223,770 Accounts receivable, net 167,102 120,064 Inventories 8,775 8,775 Prepaid expenses 67,787 75,622 Income tax refundable 285,673 861,318 Total Current Assets 1,991,305 2,289,549 Property and equipment, net 52,388 54,852 Operating lease – right of use asset 143,950 158,504 Deposit 25,560 25,560 Goodwill 1,312,482 1,312,482 Total Assets $ 3,525,685 $ 3,840,947 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 971,366 $ 825,690 Operating lease – current portion 64,967 63,307 Total Current Liabilities 1,036,333 888,997 Long-Term Liabilities: Operating lease – long-term portion 90,882 107,690 Deferred tax liabilities-long-term 259,699 259,699 Total Long-Term Liabilities 350,581 367,389 Total Liabilities 1,386,914 1,256,386 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 5) Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $.001 per share, authorized 6,666,667 shares, issued -0- shares - - Preferred Stock, Series B-1, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 3,333,333 shares, issued 15,000 shares at March 31, 2021 2 - Preferred Stock, Series C, par value $1.00 per share, authorized 67 shares, issued -0- shares - - Common Stock, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 56,666,667 shares, `outstanding 46,296,364 shares at March 31, 2021 and 46,296,364 shares at December 31, 2020 4,630 4,630 Additional paid-in capital 7,106,522 7,053,328 Accumulated deficit (4,972,383 ) (4,473,397) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,138,771 2,584,561 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,525,685 $ 3,840,947 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues, net $ 438,423 $ 148,977 Cost of sales (309,776 ) (114,821 ) Gross Profit 128,647 34,156 Operating Expenses: Sales and marketing 4,180 211,973 Compensation 352,079 376,675 Professional fees 127,224 130,530 Product development 26,892 51,614 Other general and administrative 103,122 144,366 Goodwill impairment charge - 290,059 Total Operating Expenses 613,497 1,205,217 Operating Loss (484,850 ) (1,171,061 ) Other Income (Expense): Other income 10,362 - Other expense (24,498 ) - Net Other Income (Expense) (14,136 ) - Loss Before Tax Benefit (498,986 ) (1,171,061 ) Benefit for Income Tax - (573,685 ) Net Loss $ (498,986) $ (597,376) Net Loss per Common Share Basic and Diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.01) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic and Diluted 46,296,364 46,463,365 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Preferred Stock Preferred Stock Preferred Stock Additional Series A Series B Series C Common Stock Paid-In Accumulated Total Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Capital Deficit Equity Balance at December 31, 2020 - $ - - $ - - $ - 46,296,364 $4,630 $7,053,328 $(4,473,397) $2,584,561 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 4,200 - 4,200 Stock issued to Director’s for loan - - 15,000 2 - - - - 48,994 - 48,996 Net Loss - - - - - - - - - (498,986 ) (498,986 ) Balance at March 31, 2021

- $ - 15,000 $ 2 - $ - 46,296,364 $4,630 $7,106,522 $(4,972,383) $2,138,771 Balance at December 31, 2019 - $ - - $ - - $ - 46,579,747 $4,658 $7,061,565 $(2,089,581) $4,967,642 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 8,925 8,925 Repurchase of shares - - - - - - (283,383 ) (28 ) (36,305 ) - (36,333 ) Net Loss - - - - - - - - - (597,376 ) (597,376 ) Balance at March 31, 2020 - $ - - $ - - $ - 46,296,364 $4,630 $7,034,185 $(2,686,957 ) $4,351,858 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (498,986 ) $ (597,376) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,464 6,074 Stock based compensation expense 4,200 8,925 Non-cash stock issued to Director’s for loan 24,498 - Non-cash lease expense 14,554 13,583 Goodwill impairment charge - 290,059 Provision for deferred income tax - 172,287 Increase in accounts receivable, net (47,038 ) (56,515) Decrease in inventories - 11,392 Decrease in prepaid expenses 32,333 42,199 Decrease in deposits - 34,874 Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 145,676 201,752 (Increase) decrease in income tax refundable 575,645 (745,972) (Decrease) in operating lease liabilities (15,148 ) (7,807) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 238,198 (626,525) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment - (15,739) Net cash used in investing activities - (15,739) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repurchase of shares - (36,333) Net cash used in financing activities - (36,333) Net Increase (decrease) in Cash 238,198 (678,597) Cash at Beginning of Period 1,223,770 3,131,249 Cash at End of Period $ 1,461,968 $ 2,452,652 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ - $ - Income taxes $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Stocks issued to Directors for prepaid loan fee $ 24,498 $ - The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

