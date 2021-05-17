Capstone : Reports First Quarter 2021 Performance

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology reported its first quarter 2021 financial results.
Gerry McClinton, Capstone’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “With equity funding now in place, we can focus on the Smart Mirror rollout, inventory build and social media expansion.”
Stewart Wallach, Capstone’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, added, “While financial performance has improved minimally as revenues increased, we will be updating our shareholder community on the progress of the Company’s Smart Mirror program which is its future core business.”
Webcast and Teleconference to Review Results and Outlook
About Capstone Companies, Inc.
Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Ltd., in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer products to retail channels throughout North America and certain international markets.
Forward Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing Company’s views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control or ability to foresee, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, including the impact of Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart Mirror product line, any difficulty in marketing Company products in its target markets, competition in the market, and impact of evolving technologies in Smart Mirrors on Company’s prospects and products. Additional information that could lead to material changes in Company’s performance is contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of current information, future events or otherwise. Any investment in the Company’s common stock, which is a “penny stock,” is highly risky and not suitable for investors who require liquidity and are unable to withstand the loss of their investment. Investors should only rely on public information in our filings with the SEC, especially disclosures of Risk Factors, as a basis for investment decisions about Company common stock. Company’s SEC filings can be accessed through SEC website: www.sec.gov or the corporate website listed below.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW. THE FOLLOWING SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENT SHOULD BE READ ALONG WITH THE FORM 10K FINANCIAL STATEMENT FILED BY THE COMPANY WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets:
(Unaudited)
Current Assets:
Cash
$
1,461,968
$
1,223,770
Accounts receivable, net
167,102
120,064
Inventories
8,775
8,775
Prepaid expenses
67,787
75,622
Income tax refundable
285,673
861,318
Total Current Assets
1,991,305
2,289,549
Property and equipment, net
52,388
54,852
Operating lease – right of use asset
143,950
158,504
Deposit
25,560
25,560
Goodwill
1,312,482
1,312,482
Total Assets
$
3,525,685
$
3,840,947
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
971,366
$
825,690
Operating lease – current portion
64,967
63,307
Total Current Liabilities
1,036,333
888,997
Long-Term Liabilities:
Operating lease – long-term portion
90,882
107,690
Deferred tax liabilities-long-term
259,699
259,699
Total Long-Term Liabilities
350,581
367,389
Total Liabilities
1,386,914
1,256,386
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 5)
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $.001 per share, authorized 6,666,667 shares, issued -0- shares
-
-
Preferred Stock, Series B-1, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 3,333,333 shares, issued 15,000
shares at March 31, 2021
2
-
Preferred Stock, Series C, par value $1.00 per share, authorized 67 shares, issued -0- shares
-
-
Common Stock, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 56,666,667 shares, `outstanding 46,296,364
shares at March 31, 2021 and 46,296,364 shares at December 31, 2020
4,630
4,630
Additional paid-in capital
7,106,522
7,053,328
Accumulated deficit
(4,972,383
)
(4,473,397)
Total Stockholders' Equity
2,138,771
2,584,561
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
3,525,685
$
3,840,947
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Revenues, net
$
438,423
$
148,977
Cost of sales
(309,776
)
(114,821
)
Gross Profit
128,647
34,156
Operating Expenses:
Sales and marketing
4,180
211,973
Compensation
352,079
376,675
Professional fees
127,224
130,530
Product development
26,892
51,614
Other general and administrative
103,122
144,366
Goodwill impairment charge
-
290,059
Total Operating Expenses
613,497
1,205,217
Operating Loss
(484,850
)
(1,171,061
)
Other Income (Expense):
Other income
10,362
-
Other expense
(24,498
)
-
Net Other Income (Expense)
(14,136
)
-
Loss Before Tax Benefit
(498,986
)
(1,171,061
)
Benefit for Income Tax
-
(573,685
)
Net Loss
$
(498,986)
$
(597,376)
Net Loss per Common Share
Basic and Diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and Diluted
46,296,364
46,463,365
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND MARCH 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
Preferred Stock
Preferred Stock
Preferred Stock
Additional
Series A
Series B
Series C
Common Stock
Paid-In
Accumulated
Total
Shares
Par Value
Shares
Par Value
Shares
Par Value
Shares
Par Value
Capital
Deficit
Equity
Balance at December 31, 2020
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
46,296,364
$4,630
$7,053,328
$(4,473,397)
$2,584,561
Stock options for compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,200
-
4,200
Stock issued to Director’s for loan
-
-
15,000
2
-
-
-
-
48,994
-
48,996
Net Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(498,986
)
(498,986
)
Balance at March 31, 2021
-
$
-
15,000
$
2
-
$
-
46,296,364
$4,630
$7,106,522
$(4,972,383)
$2,138,771
Balance at December 31, 2019
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
46,579,747
$4,658
$7,061,565
$(2,089,581)
$4,967,642
Stock options for compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,925
8,925
Repurchase of shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
(283,383
)
(28
)
(36,305
)
-
(36,333
)
Net Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(597,376
)
(597,376
)
Balance at March 31, 2020
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
46,296,364
$4,630
$7,034,185
$(2,686,957
)
$4,351,858
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(498,986
)
$
(597,376)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,464
6,074
Stock based compensation expense
4,200
8,925
Non-cash stock issued to Director’s for loan
24,498
-
Non-cash lease expense
14,554
13,583
Goodwill impairment charge
-
290,059
Provision for deferred income tax
-
172,287
Increase in accounts receivable, net
(47,038
)
(56,515)
Decrease in inventories
-
11,392
Decrease in prepaid expenses
32,333
42,199
Decrease in deposits
-
34,874
Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
145,676
201,752
(Increase) decrease in income tax refundable
575,645
(745,972)
(Decrease) in operating lease liabilities
(15,148
)
(7,807)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
238,198
(626,525)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property and equipment
-
(15,739)
Net cash used in investing activities
-
(15,739)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repurchase of shares
-
(36,333)
Net cash used in financing activities
-
(36,333)
Net Increase (decrease) in Cash
238,198
(678,597)
Cash at Beginning of Period
1,223,770
3,131,249
Cash at End of Period
$
1,461,968
$
2,452,652
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
-
$
-
Income taxes
$
-
$
-
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Stocks issued to Directors for prepaid loan fee
$
24,498
$
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.