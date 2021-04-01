Capstone : Reports 2020 Year-End Performance

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology reported its financial results for the full year 2020.
Gerry McClinton, Capstone’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “we experienced an unprecedented decline in our revenues and earnings resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time however, the Company finalized the development of its Connected Surfaces program.”
Stewart Wallach, Capstone’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As we put 2020 behind us, we turn our attention to the positive achievements our Company made while supply chains were shutdown and working conditions were compromised across the globe.”
Wallach added, “we will be discussing the introduction of our Smart Mirror program which is the most innovative and promising product category in our history. Frankly, it’s astonishing that we were able to finalize this program while battling the effects of COVID-19.”
About Capstone Companies, Inc.
Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Ltd., in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer products to retail channels throughout North America and certain international markets.
Forward Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing Company’s views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control or ability to foresee, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, including the impact of Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart Mirror product line, any difficulty in marketing Company products in its target markets, competition in the market, and impact of evolving technologies in Smart Mirrors on Company’s prospects and products. Additional information that could lead to material changes in Company’s performance is contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of current information, future events or otherwise. Any investment in the Company’s common stock, which is a “penny stock,” is highly risky and not suitable for investors who require liquidity and are unable to withstand the loss of their investment. Investors should only rely on public information in our filings with the SEC, especially disclosures of Risk Factors, as a basis for investment decisions about Company common stock. Company’s SEC filings can be accessed through SEC website: www.sec.gov or the corporate website listed below.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW. THE FOLLOWING SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENT SHOULD BE READ ALONG WITH THE FORM 10K FINANCIAL STATEMENT FILED BY THE COMPANY WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Years Ended
December 31,
2020
2019
Revenues, net
$
2,770,358
$
12,404,445
Cost of sales
(2,266,592
)
(9,972,871
)
Gross Profit
503,766
2,431,574
Operating Expenses:
Sales and marketing
300,420
378,605
Compensation
1,515,522
1,554,286
Professional fees
422,820
435,143
Product development
249,879
348,745
Other general and administrative
477,121
647,696
Goodwill impairment charge
623,538
-
Total Operating Expenses
3,589,300
3,364,475
Operating Loss
(3,085,534
)
(932,901
)
Other Income (Expenses):
Other Income, Net
89,600
29,505
Interest Income (Expense)
179
(3,206
)
Total Other Income, net
89,779
26,299
Loss Before Tax Benefit
(2,995,755
)
(906,602
)
Benefit for Income Tax
(611,939
)
(14,933
)
Net Loss
$
(2,383,816
)
$
(891,669
)
Net Loss per Common Share
Basic and Diluted
($
0.05
)
($
0.02
)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and Diluted
46,337,198
46,863,467
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets:
Current Assets:
Cash
$
1,223,770
$
3,131,249
Accounts receivable, net
120,064
13,459
Inventories
8,775
24,818
Prepaid expenses
75,622
182,782
Income tax refundable
861,318
220,207
Total Current Assets
2,289,549
3,572,515
Property and Equipment, net
54,852
65,649
Operating lease- right of use asset
158,504
214,202
Deposit
25,560
46,021
Goodwill
1,312,482
1,936,020
Total Assets
3,840,947
5,834,407
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
825,690
$
635,593
Operating lease- current portion
63,307
51,174
Total Current Liabilities
888,997
686,767
Long Term Liabilities:
Operating lease- long- term portion
107,690
170,998
Deferred tax liabilities- long-term
259,699
-
Total Long Term Liabilities
367,389
170,998
Total Liabilities
1,256,386
857,765
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 5)
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $.001 per share, authorized 6,666,667 shares, issued -0- shares
-
-
Preferred Stock, Series B-1, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 3,333,333 shares, issued -0- shares
-
-
Preferred Stock, Series C, par value $1.00 per share, authorized 67 shares, issued -0- shares
-
-
Common Stock, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 56,666,667 shares, issued 46,296,364 shares at December 31, 2020 and 46,579,747 shares at December 31, 2019
4,630
4,658
Additional paid-in capital
7,053,328
7,061,565
Accumulated deficit
(4,473,397
)
(2,089,581
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
2,584,561
4,976,642
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
3,840,947
$
5,834,407
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net Loss
$
(2,383,816
)
$
(891,669
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
24,297
44,194
Stock based compensation expense
28,068
40,707
Noncash lease expense
55,698
20,248
Goodwill impairment charge
623,538
-
Deferred income tax benefit
-
(12,000
)
Increase in deferred income tax liabilities- long term
259,699
-
Non cash accounts receivable allowance
173,426
-
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable, net
(106,605
)
51,052
Decrease in inventories
16,043
2,679
Increase in prepaid expenses
107,160
61,094
Decrease in deposits
20,461
56,784
Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
16,671
174,147
Decrease in deferred rent incentive
-
(108,844
)
Decrease in income tax payable
-
(11,694
)
Increase in income tax refundable
(641,111
)
-
Decrease in operating lease liabilities
(51,175
)
(12,278
)
Net cash provided by used in operating activities
(1,857,646
)
(585,580
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property and equipment
(13,500
)
(34,123
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(13,500
)
(34,123
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repurchase of Shares
(36,333
)
(71,407
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(36,333
)
(71,407
)
Net Decrease in Cash
(1,907,479
)
(691,110
)
Cash at Beginning of Year
3,131,249
3,822,359
Cash at End of Year
$
1,223,770
$
3,131,249
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid during the year for:
Interest
$
-
$
3,206
NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Operating lease- right-of-use asset at commencement
$
-
$
224,550
Operating lease liabilities at commencement
$
-
$
234,450
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019
Preferred Stock
Preferred Stock
Preferred Stock
Additional
Series A
Series B
Series C
Common Stock
Paid-In
Accumulated
Total
Shares
Par Value
Shares
Par Value
Shares
Par Value
Shares
Par Value
Capital
Deficit
Equity
Balance at December 31, 2018
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
47,046,364
$
4,704
$
7,092,219
$
(1,197,912
)
$
5,899,011
Stock options for compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
40,707
-
40,707
Repurchase of shares
(466,617
)
(46
)
(71,361
)
(71,407
)
Net Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(891,669
)
(891,669
)
Balance at December 31, 2019
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,579,747
4,658
7,061,565
(2,089,581
)
4,976,642
Stock options for compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
28,068
-
28,068
Repurchase of shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
(283,383
)
(28
)
(36,305
)
-
(36,333
)
Net Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,383,816
)
(2,383,816
)
Balance at December 31, 2020
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
46,296,364
$
4,630
$
7,053,328
$
(4,473,397
)
$
2,584,561
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.