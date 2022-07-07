Capstone Copper : to Release 2022 Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2022

07/07/2022
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) will release its 2022 second quarter ("Q2 2022") results on Monday, August 8, 2022 prior to market open. The announcement will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 11:30 am Eastern Time / 8:30 am Pacific Time.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available until August 15, 2022.
|
Replay Dial-in Numbers
|
Toronto
|
416-764-8677
|
North America toll free
|
888-390-0541
|
Code
|
346483 #
After the replay expiration, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at Capstone Copper - Events and Presentations. Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com.
Source: Capstone Copper Corp.
Jerrold Annett, SVP, Strategy and Capital Markets
647-273-7351
jannett@capstonecopper.com
Kettina Cordero, Director Investor Relations & Communications
604-262-9794
kcordero@capstonecopper.com
