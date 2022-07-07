Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Capstone Copper Corp.
  News
  Summary
    CS   CA14071L1085

CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.

(CS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-05
2.940 CAD   +1.38%
05:54pCAPSTONE COPPER : to Release 2022 Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2022
PU
06/24Damstra Nabs $615,000 Contract With Canadian Copper Miner; Shares Up Nearly 3%
MT
06/21CAPSTONE COPPER : Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
Capstone Copper : to Release 2022 Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2022

07/07/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
07/07/2022
DownloadPDF Format (opens in new window)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) will release its 2022 second quarter ("Q2 2022") results on Monday, August 8, 2022 prior to market open. The announcement will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 11:30 am Eastern Time / 8:30 am Pacific Time.

Q2 2022 Webcast and Conference Call Details

Webcast link

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1558187&tp_key=741c22feb9

Dial-in for audio-only portion. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time.

Toronto

(+1) 416-764-8650

Vancouver

(+1) 778-383-7413

NA toll free

888-664-6383

Confirmation #

84346483

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until August 15, 2022.

Replay Dial-in Numbers

Toronto

416-764-8677

North America toll free

888-390-0541

Code

346483 #

After the replay expiration, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at Capstone Copper - Events and Presentations. Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com.

Jerrold Annett, SVP, Strategy and Capital Markets
647-273-7351
jannett@capstonecopper.com

Kettina Cordero, Director Investor Relations & Communications
604-262-9794
kcordero@capstonecopper.com

Source: Capstone Copper Corp.

Multimedia Files:

Categories:Press Releases

Disclaimer

Capstone Copper Corporation published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
