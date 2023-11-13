Stock CGRNQ CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION
PDF Report : Capstone Green Energy Corporation

Capstone Green Energy Corporation Stock price

CGRNQ

US14067D5086

Heavy Electrical Equipment

Delayed OTC Markets
 11:33:48 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Capstone Green Energy Corporation 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.2651 USD +5.62% -8.74% -81.72%
Oct. 04 Capstone Green Energy Corporation(OTCPK:CGRN.Q) dropped from NASDAQ Composite Index CI
Oct. 04 Capstone Green Energy Corporation(NasdaqCM:CGRN) dropped from S&P TMI Index CI
Financials (USD)

Sales 2022 69.65 M Sales 2023 * - Capitalization 62.89 M
Net income 2022 -20.00 M Net income 2023 * - EV / Sales 2022
1,40x
Net Debt 2022 34.87 M Net cash position 2023 * - EV / Sales 2023 * -
P/E ratio 2022
-3,00x
P/E ratio 2023 *
Employees 134
Yield 2022
-
Yield 2023 *
-
Free-Float 85.99%
Chart Capstone Green Energy Corporation

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Capstone Green Energy Corporation

Interim DIP Financing Approved for Capstone Green Energy Corporation CI
Combined Hearing for Disclosure Statement and Prepackaged Plan Approved for Capstone Green Energy Corporation CI
Motion for Joint Administration Approved for Capstone Green Energy Corporation CI
Transcript : Capstone Green Energy Corporation - Special Call CI
North American Morning Briefing : Rising Oil Prices Keep Treasury Yields High DJ
Pre-Packaged Reorganization Plan and Disclsoure Statement Filed by Capstone Green Energy Corporation CI
Motion for Joint Administration Filed by Capstone Green Energy Corporation CI
Capstone Green Energy Corporation Filed for Bankruptcy CI
North American Morning Briefing : The Post-Fed Selloff Continues DJ
North American Morning Briefing : Busy Data Day -2- DJ
North American Morning Briefing : Concerns About -2- DJ
North American Morning Briefing : PCE Inflation -2- DJ
North American Morning Briefing : Nasdaq Futures -2- DJ
Analyst Recommendations on Capstone Green Energy Corporation

Lake Street Downgrades Capstone Green Energy to Hold From Buy, Cuts Price Target to $1.55 From $15 MT
CAPSTONE TURBINE : Northcoast Research Starts Capstone Turbine at Buy With $14 Price Target MT
CAPSTONE TURBINE : Noble Capital Starts Capstone Turbine at Outperform With $13 Price Target MT
CAPSTONE TURBINE : HC Wainwright Adjusts Capstone Turbine's Price Target to $16 from $8, Keeps Buy Rating MT
CAPSTONE TURBINE : Lake Street Adjusts Capstone Turbine's Price Target to $7 From $5, Reiterates Buy Rating MT
Press releases Capstone Green Energy Corporation

CGRN Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Capstone Green Energy Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit PR
CAPSTONE INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Capstone To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options PR
CAPSTONE SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Capstone To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options PR
CGRN Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Capstone Green Energy Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit PR
Quotes and Performance

1 day+5.62%
1 week-8.74%
Current month-17.93%
1 month-14.76%
3 months-72.09%
6 months-78.45%
Current year-81.72%
Highs and lows

1 week
0.15
Extreme 0.15
0.31
1 month
0.15
Extreme 0.15
0.50
Current year
0.15
Extreme 0.15
2.25
1 year
0.15
Extreme 0.15
2.25
3 years
0.15
Extreme 0.15
15.28
5 years
0.15
Extreme 0.15
15.28
10 years
0.15
Extreme 0.15
520.00
Managers and Directors - Capstone Green Energy Corporation

Managers TitleAgeSince
Robert Flexon CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 64 2016
John Juric DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 62 Mar. 05
Don Ayers CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer - 2013
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Yon Yoon Jorden BRD
 Director/Board Member 68 2017
Ping Fu BRD
 Director/Board Member 64 2021
ETFs positioned on Capstone Green Energy Corporation

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
VANGUARD TOTAL STOCK MARKET ETF - USD ETF Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF - USD
0.00% 281,588 M€ +13.75% -
VANGUARD U.S. TOTAL MARKET INDEX ETF - CAD ETF Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF - CAD
0.00% 4,253 M€ +15.83%
VANGUARD ALL-EQUITY ETF PORTFOLIO - CAD ETF Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio - CAD
0.00% 1,959 M€ +10.59%
VANGUARD U.S. TOTAL MARKET INDEX ETF (CAD-HEDGED) - CAD ETF Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) - CAD
0.00% 499 M€ +12.85%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 0.2651 +5.62% 4 137
23-11-10 0.2510 +67.33% 55,827
23-11-09 0.1500 -51.77% 35,678
23-11-08 0.3110 +19.62% 27,484
23-11-07 0.2600 -10.50% 67,043

Delayed Quote OTC Markets, November 13, 2023 at 11:33 am EST

Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation is a provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe. The Company focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Its Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems, creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), it offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including its microturbine energy systems. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a range of customer-tailored solutions.
Sector
Heavy Electrical Equipment
Calendar
2024-02-07 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Corporation

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Turbine Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Capstone Green Energy Corporation
-81.72% 5 M $
BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LIMITED Stock Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
+72.41% 5 391 M $
CHINA SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY GROUP POWER CO., LTD. Stock China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co., Ltd.
+15.43% 5 157 M $
TRIVENI TURBINE LIMITED Stock Triveni Turbine Limited
+54.95% 1 549 M $
HANGZHOU TURBINE POWER GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Hangzhou Turbine Power Group Co., Ltd.
-14.76% 1 038 M $
HARBIN ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED Stock Harbin Electric Company Limited
-25.56% 647 M $
JIANGSU CHANGLING HYDRAULIC CO.,LTD Stock JiangSu Changling Hydraulic Co.,Ltd
+0.66% 509 M $
JIANGXI FIRST HYDRAULIC CO., LTD. Stock Jiangxi First Hydraulic Co., Ltd.
0.00% 361 M $
CHINA NATURE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock China Nature Energy Technology Holdings Limited
+169.57% 285 M $
TIEN LI OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Tien Li Offshore Wind Technology Co., Ltd.
-5.99% 121 M $
Turbine Manufacturing
