Capstone Green Energy Corporation is a provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe. The Company focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Its Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems, creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), it offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including its microturbine energy systems. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a range of customer-tailored solutions.

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment