Capstone Green Energy Corporation Stock price
Equities
CGRNQ
US14067D5086
Heavy Electrical Equipment
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.2651 USD
|+5.62%
|-8.74%
|-81.72%
|Oct. 04
|Capstone Green Energy Corporation(OTCPK:CGRN.Q) dropped from NASDAQ Composite Index
|CI
|Oct. 04
|Capstone Green Energy Corporation(NasdaqCM:CGRN) dropped from S&P TMI Index
|CI
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2022
|69.65 M
|Sales 2023 *
|-
|Capitalization
|62.89 M
|Net income 2022
|-20.00 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2022
1,40x
|Net Debt 2022
|34.87 M
|Net cash position 2023 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2023 *
|-
|P/E ratio 2022
-3,00x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
|Employees
|134
|Yield 2022
-
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Free-Float
|85.99%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
|1 day
|+5.62%
|1 week
|-8.74%
|Current month
|-17.93%
|1 month
|-14.76%
|3 months
|-72.09%
|6 months
|-78.45%
|Current year
|-81.72%
1 week
0.15
0.31
1 month
0.15
0.50
Current year
0.15
2.25
1 year
0.15
2.25
3 years
0.15
15.28
5 years
0.15
15.28
10 years
0.15
520.00
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Robert Flexon CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|64
|2016
John Juric DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|62
|Mar. 05
Don Ayers CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|-
|2013
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Yon Yoon Jorden BRD
|Director/Board Member
|68
|2017
Robert Flexon CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|64
|2016
Ping Fu BRD
|Director/Board Member
|64
|2021
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.00%
|281,588 M€
|+13.75%
|-
|0.00%
|4,253 M€
|+15.83%
|0.00%
|1,959 M€
|+10.59%
|0.00%
|499 M€
|+12.85%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|0.2651
|+5.62%
|4 137
|23-11-10
|0.2510
|+67.33%
|55,827
|23-11-09
|0.1500
|-51.77%
|35,678
|23-11-08
|0.3110
|+19.62%
|27,484
|23-11-07
|0.2600
|-10.50%
|67,043
Delayed Quote OTC Markets, November 13, 2023 at 11:33 am EST
Capstone Green Energy Corporation is a provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe. The Company focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Its Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems, creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), it offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including its microturbine energy systems. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a range of customer-tailored solutions.
SectorHeavy Electrical Equipment
Calendar
2024-02-07 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
