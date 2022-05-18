Capstone Green Energy Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 2022 Global Investment Conference

Presentation on May 24, 2022, at 10:30 AM ET

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green Energy as a Service (EaaS) solutions, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy, will present at the conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 10:30 AM ET.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is hosting its Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held as a hybrid event from May 23-26, 2022. The in-person venue for the event is the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. Virtual participation will be staged simultaneously with over 500 company presentations scheduled as a live feed or available on-demand.

If you are a professional investor and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/globalconference) to register for the conference. Over 500 corporate presentations & panels are available during May 23-26, 2022.

“I am pleased to be invited to present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright conference. I look forward to providing an update on Capstone Green Energy and discussing recent corporate achievements, including Energy as a Service,” stated Darren Jamison, President and CEO of Capstone Green Energy.

Event: Capstone Green Energy’s Presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (Hybrid Conference) Date: May 24, 2022 Time: 10:30-11:00 AM ET Webcasting Link: Capstone Green Energy Presentation Webcast

One-on-One Meetings

Darren Jamison, Capstone’s President & Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Hencken, Capstone’s Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting one-on-one meetings with qualified professional investors throughout the conference days on May 24 & 25, 2022. To register and schedule a time with management, please get in touch with meetings@hcwo.com or register HERE.

An audio webcast of this event and supporting materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of Capstone Green Energy’s website located HERE. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the presentation date.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information, visit H.C. Wainwright & Co., on the web at www.hcwco.com

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@CGRNenergy.com. To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that, in FY21, it saved customers over $217 million in annual energy costs and approximately 397,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last three full fiscal years are estimated to be approximately $698 million in energy savings and approximately 1,115,100 tons of carbon savings.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

